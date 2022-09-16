DAWN.COM Logo

Hundreds take to streets in Swat, Shangla against ‘growing wave of terror’

Fazal Khaliq | Umar Bacha Published September 16, 2022 Updated September 16, 2022 09:57pm
<p>A large number of people gather in Kabal Chowk, Swat on Friday in protest against recent wave of militancy. — Photo by author</p>

Hundreds of people took to the streets in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat valley on Friday against the recent wave of militancy in the area, demanding police action as they warned of more protests if the spate of terrorism continued.

Earlier this week, eight people, including a former Aman Committee head and two policemen, were killed when a remote-controlled bomb struck their vehicle in the Ghlo Kandaw area of Kabal Tehsil in Swat valley.

Former peace committee head Idrees Khan, two police guards Ramail and Tauheed, and a child were on their way from Kotakay to Bandai village when the bomb, planted on a dirt road, went off, leaving four people dead on the spot. Two pedestrians were also killed in the blast. Two more corpses were found later.

The attack was claimed by the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) which stated that Idrees had been on their hit-list for nearly 13 years.

The residents have been holding protest rallies for some time against the growing wave of terror.

Voicing concerns against the growing militancy in the area, the protesters converged at Kabal Chowk after Friday prayers today, holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans including “we want peace, save our lives”. One of the slogans read: “We want books instead of guns.”

A large number of civil society members, lawyers, local political leaders took part in the protest.

Talking to Dawn.com, Rehmat Ali Khan, an Awami National Party (ANP) leader in Swat, said the citizens had been witnessing a spate of terror of late which had never been the case with Swat in recent times.

Protesters hold placards during a protest at Kabal Chowk, Swat on Friday. — Photo by Fazal Khaliq
He said the valley was guarded by law enforcement agencies including police, levies, FC, and army, however, the occurrence of terror activities raised questions on the performance of LEAs.

One of the protesters, Sardar Ali Advocate, said it was odd that hundreds of people had taken to the streets against terror in an era when other nations were advancing in science, robotics, artificial intelligence and e-commerce.

He said it was disappointing for the residents to converge on the streets to demand their basic rights.

Other protesters said it was beyond comprehension that terrorists were openly disrupt law and order while authorities were allegedly keeping mum.

“It is enough. We will no longer tolerate these activities and if the law enforcement agencies and police fail to take action against terrorists and anti-state elements, then the people of Swat will themselves stand against rogue elements and take action,” Fawad Ahmed, a social activist, told Dawn.com.

A large number of people gather at Swat’s Kabal Chowk in protest against recent wave of militancy. — Photo by Fazal Khaliq
Some parents also brought their children with them and said they had witnessed the horrific period of militancy in Swat from 2007 to 2009, adding they had yet to recover from the terror more than 15 years ago.

The protesters vowed that they would resist the resurgence of terrorism in the valley come what may.

The demonstrators said they would stage another protest at Nishat Chowk in Mingora on Sunday.

Swat valley came under the sway of militants in 2007 when the Taliban challenged the writ of the state under Mullah Fazlullah.

A decisive military operation succeeded in eliminating militancy from the region in 2009. But there have been reports of late that militants have resurfaced after 12 years and they are threatening villagers with dire consequences if they denounce them to the authorities.

Protest in Shangla

Residents of Shangla district’s Puran tehsil also staged a rally against the resurgence of terrorism in Swat.

Locals, including prayer leaders, addressed the rally and demanded of the government and state institutions to maintain peace in the region.

People of Puran demonstrate against terrorism on Friday.—Photo by Umar Bacha
Maulana Waqas, a prayer leader said human lives were precious and they should not be killed by insurgents just for seeking peace and opposing terrorism.

He said in the past the people were “cheated” and terrorism was “brought” to the region, but this time, the people were united. The prayer leader prayed for peace and urged the people to show their unity against terrorism.

The participants of the rally walked in Aloch bazaar in Puran and chanted slogans for keeping peace in the region.

Javed
Sep 16, 2022 08:12pm
Kpk needs to take action before this becomes an excuse for Governor Raj.
Truth Pinches
Sep 16, 2022 08:27pm
But PM says that land is pure as ever
Civillian
Sep 16, 2022 08:36pm
My humble question is that "who's in charge of border management " ??? KPK police is not responsible for border crossings. Enough clue ???
Lahori
Sep 16, 2022 08:37pm
Shame on those are dealing with them are living as luxury life style.
Syed
Sep 16, 2022 08:37pm
It is high time Pakistani citizens (1) STOP complaining and protesting about rising militancy in SWAT and get proactive by being vigilant and cooperating with the local police and paramilitary forces in identifying suspicious persons, or unusual activities in the region. (2) People of SWAT MUST NOT give refugee to terrorists in their villages and communities. (3) Learn to start defending themselves by being brave and courageous. If people are united, then no militants can survive
Zulfiqar H Naqvi
Sep 16, 2022 08:44pm
What in the world is going on in swat valley, are we willingly destroying our country. People of Swat need peace & tranquility.Our government & the armed forces should be held responsible for this task.
SMD
Sep 16, 2022 08:46pm
Look these people have learnt it through hard way after having suffered heavy casualties in terror related incidents in their area. The resurgence of terror out fits is totally unacceptable to the people who have undergone prolong agony. The government needs to eliminate the terrorists as soon as possible before the whole area is set on the fire.
Philosopher (From Japan)
Sep 16, 2022 08:47pm
but KPK govt is busy in dharna protest threats coas appointmnt etc with their master IKN iazi.
AHAQ
Sep 16, 2022 08:50pm
How many terrorists were hiding amongst them?
Mega Dehati
Sep 16, 2022 09:06pm
These things are happening close to November.
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 16, 2022 09:11pm
Where are the LEAs?
Bilal lahori
Sep 16, 2022 09:15pm
PTI snakes in action to destabilise the country and govt
M. Emad
Sep 16, 2022 09:51pm
TTP.
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 16, 2022 09:51pm
All the hard work & valor of Kiyani was undone by Bajwa.
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 16, 2022 09:51pm
Cowardice is not a solution.
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 16, 2022 09:54pm
Soon, anyone who criticizes TTP will be arrested & jailed because Pak Army has already concluded a "peace agreement" with TTP.
Tajammal
Sep 16, 2022 10:04pm
It is duty of the NEUTRALS to protect the boundaries but they are busy In the politics
SMD
Sep 16, 2022 10:10pm
@Bilal lahori. How come these terrorists are the snakes of PTI? Do you think PTI will bring bad name to their own party and Government in KPK?
Constantine
Sep 16, 2022 10:15pm
What they need is peace, education and their own nation. They have had enough.
Human
Sep 16, 2022 10:19pm
@AHAQ, Every other.
Sidc
Sep 16, 2022 10:50pm
They are your family, friends and neighbors. So these sign to them not to government.
Casablanca
Sep 16, 2022 10:51pm
@Bilal lahori, Agree, but don't say PTI. "Opposition" might be a better choice of word in case of Pakistan.
