August 12, 2022

Protest rallies held across Swat against recent ‘wave of militancy’

Fazal Khaliq Published August 12, 2022 Updated August 12, 2022 07:56pm
<p>The people of Swat took to the streets on Friday against the appearance of militants. — Photo by author</p>

The people of Swat took to the streets on Friday against the appearance of militants. — Photo by author

A large group of people on Friday took to the streets across Swat to protest against the presence of militants in mountains bordering the area, asserting that they will never allow any elements to sabotage the “hard-earned peace” in the region.

The protests, titled ‘We want peace in Swat’ and ‘No to terrorism’, were held near the Matta Chowk in Khwazakhela tehsil and Kabal Chowk in Kabal tehsil.

The demonstrators were seen holding white and black flags as they walked through the markets of the districts. They also chanted “We want peace in Swat and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” slogans.

The protestors, led by civil society activists Dr Amjad Ali, Advocate Ali Namdar, Ghairat Yousafzai, Ibne Amin Yousafzai, Rehmat Ali, Fawad Khan, Ehtishamul Haq, Mehtab Khan, Anwar Ali and Aftab Khan, said that the people of Swat would not be fooled again by any elements.

The demonstrators were seen holding white and black flags as they walked through the markets of the district. — Photo by author
The demonstrators were seen holding white and black flags as they walked through the markets of the district. — Photo by author

“We are peaceful people and we want durable peace at any cost. These elements must know that we have earned peace after extending unlimited sacrifices and we will not allow anyone to sabotage it,” said Ali, while addressing the rally.

He continued that the residents of the region had earned peace over the years and were not ready to be “disgraced, displaced, or killed”.

The participants of the rally expressed anger and sadness over videos recently released by militants. Last week, a video surfaced on social media showing a man claiming to be a member of the TTP interrogating an army major whose hands had evidently been tied behind his back, and asserting that the militants had taken him and two others — a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and a soldier — hostage. A jirga later successfully negotiated the release of the captives.

On August 8, it was reported that four policemen, including a DSP, were injured in a clash between police and suspected militants at the mountainous border of Swat and Dir districts. While Swat’s district police officer said only one policeman was injured and the militants suffered heavy casualties, unofficial sources said four policemen were hurt.

Also last week, PTI MPA Malik Liaquat Khan was seriously injured and three others were killed in Lower Dir when the vehicle in which he was travelling came under attack by militants.

At today’s protest, Namdar said that the residents wanted the district administration and the provincial government to investigate the incident through a judicial commission immediately and put its findings in front of the entire nation.

“Ensuring peace in Swat is the duty of security agencies and if they fail to do so, it will be a violation of the Constitution,” he added.

Furthermore, the protesters questioned the role of the security and law enforcement agencies regarding the reappearance of militants in the mountains of Swat.

The protestors said that they had earned peace over the years and were not ready to be “disgraced, displaced, or killed”. — Photo by author
The protestors said that they had earned peace over the years and were not ready to be "disgraced, displaced, or killed". — Photo by author

“We are shocked to see the videos of Taliban and we want to know how did the militants enter Swat despite the presence of a huge number of security agencies,” another man, Yousafzai, demanded.

He demanded that the government immediately eliminate militants from Swat if “any such elements existed in a real sense”.

Today’s protest was among several others continuing in North Waziristan and neighbouring areas for more than 25 days against lawlessness and targeted killings in different areas.

In the wake of these demonstrations, the government, on Thursday, constituted a 16-member committee to hold talks with relevant stakeholders with a view to controlling the deteriorating law and order situation.

Comments (19)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
F Khan
Aug 12, 2022 08:01pm
Thanks to 9 years PTI government.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 12, 2022 08:03pm
Chaos in the country is in interests of neutrals!
Reply Recommend 0
Viiq Saad
Aug 12, 2022 08:09pm
We all know why this is. How about recent drone attacks.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 12, 2022 08:12pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(USA)
Aug 12, 2022 08:17pm
@Cancel culture , What is PTI government in KPK doing ?
Reply Recommend 0
humble Pakistani
Aug 12, 2022 08:27pm
@Ali(USA), My friend who was talking to them few weeks ago.
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Aug 12, 2022 08:28pm
Swat residents are breaking their shackles of slavery just like the Afghans.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Aug 12, 2022 08:33pm
Reject the imported corrupt government in power and get someone in position who can sincerely negotiate a peace process and political solution. Outright physical confrontation will lead more violence and no peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Jill
Aug 12, 2022 08:48pm
Drama ...same fellows clapped for Taliban
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Aug 12, 2022 08:49pm
@F Khan, thanks to ANP for their sacrifices. PTI has supported them
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Aug 12, 2022 08:56pm
Precursor for another extension?
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Aug 12, 2022 08:58pm
If TTP was eliminated and ousted from our boundaries then how come they are back? Question mark on our armed forces.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Aug 12, 2022 08:59pm
Valiant General Kiyani ended the wave of militancy & brought peace to Swat with great sacrifice, effort & difficulty. But General Bajwa is different. He failed to do the same.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Aug 12, 2022 09:08pm
@F Khan, the militants have come in last three months. Thanks to PDM
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 12, 2022 09:12pm
@F Khan, Thanks to 9 years PTI government. Such things never hapoened in PTI time, now chaos.
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 12, 2022 09:13pm
Nation needs IK back quickly.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 12, 2022 09:14pm
Part of regime change
Reply Recommend 0
Truthful
Aug 12, 2022 09:14pm
PTI rule has born fruits
Reply Recommend 0
Saira Khan
Aug 12, 2022 09:18pm
Fazlurahman encouraged these militants to come back
Reply Recommend 0

Editorial

Militancy redux
Updated 12 Aug, 2022

Militancy redux

There is fear and confusion all around, and it is for the state to bring clarity to the situation.
Distorting history
12 Aug, 2022

Distorting history

WHEN history is co-opted by ideologically overzealous elements, expect the facts to die a quick death, and...
Dengue danger
12 Aug, 2022

Dengue danger

WITH rains continuing across most of the country, a dengue outbreak can quickly become a major headache for health...
Khorasani’s killing
11 Aug, 2022

Khorasani’s killing

OMAR Khalid Khorasani, a dreaded TTP ‘commander’, lived by the sword and very much died by the sword. But beyond...
Gross overreaction
Updated 11 Aug, 2022

Gross overreaction

The government has already done considerable damage to itself with its indelicate handling of the situation.
Dadu deaths
11 Aug, 2022

Dadu deaths

DISEASES that are usually mild and preventable in countries with developed healthcare systems often prove to be...