Pakistan rejects Indian propaganda on Neelum-Jhelum project

Iftikhar A. Khan Published September 16, 2022 Updated September 16, 2022 11:22am
Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar briefs the media. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan/File
Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar briefs the media. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday rejected as baseless an Indian propaganda that Chinese engineers and staff have abandoned repair of the 969-megawatt Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project.

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar told a weekly press briefing that India was once again churning out false and baseless reports about the hydropower project. He said a fault was detected in the project and is currently undergoing remedial works for which the entity concerned, Gezhouba Group of China, has been contacted.

He said the group has alrea­­dy attained full mobilisation at the site and at present the work was proceeding smoothly without any interruption and completion of the project was expected in 2023.

The FO spokesperson said there was no truth in any report of work stoppage or so-called abandonment. He said these reports were aimed at misleading the public as well as part of malicious propaganda meant to fuel controversy around Pakistan-China relations. He said such efforts will not succeed, as all-weather strategic cooperative partners were fully committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both countries and people.

Answering a question about the presence of a UN-designated individual in Afghanistan, Mr Iftikhar said the person was a proclaimed offender and wanted in numerous terrorism-related cases in Pakistan. He said Pakistani authorities have formally raised this issue with the relevant Afghan interlocutors on multiple occasions. He said Pakistan as well as the international community have sufficient reasons to believe that there were still pockets of ungoverned spaces in Afghanistan that have been used by terrorist groups as safe havens.

The spokesperson said multiple deadly cross-border terrorist attacks from Afghanistan only increase these legitimate concerns. He urged the Afghan interim authorities to take concert and verifiable actions to deliver on the assurances they have given to the international community that they will not allow anyone to use Afghan soil against any country.

About the continuing grave human rights and humanitarian situation in India-held Kashmir, he said unabated wanton state-terrorism by Indian occupation forces resulted in martyrdom of three more young Kashmiris in fake encounters in the occupied valley. This brings total extra-judicial killings to 670 since Aug 5, 2019 and to 150 since the beginning of this year.

“Today the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is the world’s most heavily militarised zone, which has in fact been turned into the world’s largest prison — where people are not allowed to speak freely; APHC leadership, youth, journalists, civil society and human rights defenders are jailed and silenced,” he added.

He urged the international community to call upon India to end its gross and systematic violations of human rights in IIOJK, revoke its illegal and unilateral actions since Aug 5, 2019, and free all political prisoners, including the true Kashmiri leaders.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2022

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Comments (33)
point of view
Sep 16, 2022 09:36am
No flame without fire.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Sep 16, 2022 09:38am
India is the epicenter of propaganda machine.
Reply Recommend 0
Mann
Sep 16, 2022 09:39am
Rejected.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Sep 16, 2022 10:07am
No need to answer to the Indian propaganda. Indians have nothing better to do.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Sep 16, 2022 10:17am
why worry when your friend is getting the job done
Reply Recommend 0
M Shaking Sweating
Sep 16, 2022 10:19am
Indian propoganda will be in India for Indians, why waste your breath in rejecting in Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Sep 16, 2022 10:21am
Everyone knows the truth that China has abandoned Pakistan. We can see how much they are helping you in your time of need
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Sep 16, 2022 10:21am
Truth hurts
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Rashid
Sep 16, 2022 10:49am
Is this thing a concern for India that he is highlighting it...
Reply Recommend 0
Slowcrack
Sep 16, 2022 11:01am
Really embarrassing- every day we only get bad to worst news about our beloved nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 16, 2022 11:07am
Great rejections as always. Now let's get back to fixing economy and helping flood victims.
Reply Recommend 0
John The Baptist
Sep 16, 2022 11:09am
That means it's true
Reply Recommend 0
Ghanty
Sep 16, 2022 11:10am
Why Pakistan can't even build a dam by itself.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Sep 16, 2022 11:11am
"is the world’s most heavily militarised zone" It's like Ukraine doesnt even exist. Pakistan truly lives in another reality
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 16, 2022 11:32am
Once again, the Foreign Office in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Azaad Insaan
Sep 16, 2022 11:37am
@Anonymouseee, Maybe, but the Chinese are tired of trying to fill a bottomless pit that Pakistan has become.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Mushtaq Ahmed
Sep 16, 2022 11:41am
Irrespective what are the reason , Pakistan should not talk or any kind of contact with India till the August 2019 laws in IOHK are not taken back . Pakistan is now left alone in the world to safeguard the rights of Kashmires .
Reply Recommend 0
F A R T Track
Sep 16, 2022 11:56am
The FO creatures have started AGAIN !
Reply Recommend 0
Khan D
Sep 16, 2022 12:17pm
The man with the most deadly looks.
Reply Recommend 0
xbm
Sep 16, 2022 12:20pm
Pakistani FO why don't you FO. The Chinese have.
Reply Recommend 0
N Godse
Sep 16, 2022 12:21pm
@point of view, Stubbs of hate and jealousy burning across the border
Reply Recommend 0
RJ
Sep 16, 2022 01:46pm
The moment anyone says Kashmir, the FO starts ranting.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 16, 2022 02:29pm
After the 750 fake websites were discovered by EU lab, India has become a laughing stock internationally.
Reply Recommend 0
sana
Sep 16, 2022 02:41pm
@T-man, India is 5th largest economy in the WORLD We don't give a rat's behind about your great project that you can't work on yourself please focus on obtaining food for your people forget India and forget Kashmir
Reply Recommend 0
Singh is King
Sep 16, 2022 02:52pm
Rejected
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 16, 2022 04:08pm
@Truth, but, your friends are all spoiling every job!
Reply Recommend 0
Imtirian Hozmydadi
Sep 16, 2022 04:08pm
Rejection office goes back to sleep
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 16, 2022 04:10pm
@A shah , yes, after mending fence with India!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 16, 2022 04:13pm
@Truth, Ukraine is not even a finger nail as compared to the 75 years of a soldier on the neck of every second Kashmiri Muslim!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastforward
Sep 16, 2022 04:13pm
Pakistan always wants “ International community to call upon India” on various issues. If Pakistan cannot solve issues confronting India, better to be silent. Going by experience, no international community interferes in India’s internal matters.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Sep 16, 2022 04:28pm
FO should not worry about dam. Just worry about flood.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Sep 16, 2022 04:31pm
@Ghanty, "Why Pakistan can't even build a dam by itself". When was the last time a Madrasas graduate spent time learning civil engineering?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Master Baitor.
Sep 16, 2022 05:50pm
Take care of our starving citizens first.
Reply Recommend 0

