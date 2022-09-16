DAWN.COM Logo

Chinese national arrested on charge of raping girl in Islamabad

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 16, 2022 Updated September 16, 2022 12:41pm

ISLAMABAD: A Chinese national has been arrested by the capital police on the charge of sexually assaulting a teenage girl for months, police said.

A case was registered against the suspect at the Koral police station in response to a complaint lodged by the girl.

According to the FIR, the 16-year-old girl is a student of grade 9 and was working as a translator with the Chinese national, operating a CCTV installation business at Ghauri Town on Rs15,000 per month salary since May 2021.

The suspect started harassing her soon after she started the job and sexually assaulted her in January this year. He threatened her with dire consequences and continued raping her.

As a result, the girl got pregnant but did not disclose it to her family. However, her elder sister noticed her condition and took her to a private hospital at F-8 where she was pronounced over 31 weeks pregnant, the FIR said. Later, the sister approached the police for registration of a case.

The police said the suspect had been arrested and his custody obtained on two days’ physical remand from a magistrate’s court. His passport has also been confiscated, they added.

Medical of the suspect and the girl was conducted to collect samples for DNA matching.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to his physical relation with the girl but denied that he had raped her, said the police.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2022

Concerned Citizen
Sep 16, 2022 10:21am
CCTV installation business?
Vin
Sep 16, 2022 10:44am
Iron brothers
Mumtaz Ahmed Shah
Sep 16, 2022 10:50am
What a sad news and rapist should be sent behind the bar for ever and law should prevail at any cost.( Texas )
A shah
Sep 16, 2022 10:52am
Iron Brother?
Hamishie
Sep 16, 2022 10:53am
You cannot rape a girl for a year or so.
A shah
Sep 16, 2022 10:54am
Let’s see if Pakistan dare prosecute iron brother
A shah
Sep 16, 2022 10:55am
Sick society which can’t even protect its children
Shaun
Sep 16, 2022 11:04am
Most of the young Pakistani girls are being used by the Chinese men. They are being paid well.
Babar
Sep 16, 2022 11:05am
This is just what the lady says, let us listen both sides
Truth
Sep 16, 2022 11:05am
Better let him go or Iron Brother will be upset
Justice
Sep 16, 2022 11:09am
Can't be true since he is a Chinese.
Justice
Sep 16, 2022 11:10am
CPEC is bearing the fruits.
Surya
Sep 16, 2022 11:40am
Very sad, too much by the iron brother.
Handsome PM
Sep 16, 2022 12:14pm
He will be sent to his home nation soon, where he will tell all his friends how easy it was to circumvent the pakistani laws.
Bozair
Sep 16, 2022 12:14pm
Why are the Chinese being allowed to set up small businesses here when our people don't have money to eat? Let them come and build the dams and power plants but they should not be allowed to compete with our citizens for other businesses.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 16, 2022 12:18pm
What a grave, gruesome, grisly, grim, ghastly, gross and great tragedy? Are we still living in the dark ages?
Sheikh Khalid
Sep 16, 2022 12:20pm
The business has been elevated access TO business
Kursi
Sep 16, 2022 01:09pm
Individual cases can't dent pak-china friendship.
DO MORE
Sep 16, 2022 01:17pm
Someone is telling porkies here.
Abdur Razzaque
Sep 16, 2022 01:19pm
Very sad news that is inexcusable!
Hindsight
Sep 16, 2022 01:41pm
Gov will not Perdue the case For reasons we all know. Fear of nothing.
Careless Whispers
Sep 16, 2022 01:47pm
Seems after marriage denial the girls reported all what happened to Police, 1 month is not by force
