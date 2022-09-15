DAWN.COM Logo

Foreigner, two others booked for ‘sexually harassing’ girl in Islamabad

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 15, 2022 Updated September 15, 2022 10:19am

ISLAMABAD: A foreigner and his friends were booked for allegedly sexually harassing a girl and threatening her and her father in a market, police said.

The incident took place in F-11 Markaz when a man touched a girl inappropriately even after he was asked by her father not to do so.

A case was registered with Shalimar police station in response to a complaint lodged by the victim.

According to the first information report (FIR), the suspect was intoxicated when he committed the crime and did so in front of the victim’s father and the shopkeeper.

After the victim called police, the man along with his two friends rushed towards a car. However, they were stopped by people who had witnessed the incident. Police reached the spot and shifted the accused to the police station. According to the FIR, the man kept on saying that he was a diplomat of an Arab country and even threatened the girl at the police station.

When contacted, the investigating officer, Nasarullah, said one of three persons had been arrested in connection with the case.

When the officer was asked from which country the man hailed from, Mr Nasarullah expressed his ignorance and said he did not ask him. When he was asked what position he held in the embassy, the police official said the man, who was arrested by the police, was not a diplomat.

The acting public relations officer was not available for comments while the head of the Police Public Relations Branch, upon being contacted, said he was awaiting feedback from the deputy inspector general of police security in relation to the case.

DIG Security Hasan Raza Khan could not be reached while SDPO and SHO Shalimar were also unavailable.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2022

Maaz
Sep 15, 2022 10:26am
Well done, Mr Diplomat, you have done an amazing job of embarrassing your country.
Reply
Saleem
Sep 15, 2022 10:40am
The FO should step in matters involving diplomats, especially from Gulf countries whose relations with Pakistan are of supreme concern to the nation.
Reply
Jay
Sep 15, 2022 10:58am
The money has gone to their heads! Totally immoral and unacceptable behavior!
Reply
Bay Adab
Sep 15, 2022 11:04am
When you are out in the world with a begging bowl, even their diplomats will start treating you like dirt. No diplomat from Pakistan dares to even park his car at no parking, forget sexual harassment.
Reply
Realistic
Sep 15, 2022 11:11am
Either Saudi or UAE. They should be out in jail and then deported
Reply
Imran Malik
Sep 15, 2022 11:11am
It s no brainer to know which country he was from, you can check the history when a Gulf country diplomat in India rapped his maid. and there are many others, search by this clue and you will know.
Reply
Anonymouseee
Sep 15, 2022 11:24am
Name and shame all these 3 pathetic individuals.
Reply
amir
Sep 15, 2022 11:35am
@Anonymouseee, from the Saudi embassy.
Reply
nouman
Sep 15, 2022 11:37am
What does it mean by foreigners? Was it pakistanis with foreign passports or afghanis?
Reply
Zahra
Sep 15, 2022 11:39am
I hope that this matter doesn’t vanish in thin air considering it involves citizen of some other country. Ppl should face justice according to the laws and regulations of the country they reside in and no one should be above the law.
Reply
Falcon1
Sep 15, 2022 12:09pm
Even if he is a 'diplomat" don't let him out until he at least sobers up and apologizes to the victime.
Reply
Y so Angry
Sep 15, 2022 12:41pm
"DIG Security Hasan Raza Khan could not be reached while SDPO and SHO Shalimar were also unavailable." This sums up our policing system really well !!
Reply
A Dino
Sep 15, 2022 12:42pm
No one should be above law! The diplomats need to be kicked out of the country for not acting as diplomats rather violating the norms of decent behavior in public!
Reply
SaneMind1st
Sep 15, 2022 12:43pm
Foreigner? In Pakistan? He must have landed here by mistake.
Reply
Susr-in-law
Sep 15, 2022 12:52pm
DIG Security Hasan Raza Khan could not be reached while SDPO and SHO Shalimar were also unavailable. These pathetic individuals are never available in such circumstances.
Reply
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 15, 2022 01:17pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply
Plastikman
Sep 15, 2022 01:38pm
Why they did not disclosed the country name.
Reply
Hamed
Sep 15, 2022 02:07pm
@Realistic, diplomat or no diplomat, a crime is crime and he has to be punished. A diplomat may at the most spy. He must then be sent home.
Reply
Realistic
Sep 15, 2022 02:32pm
@nouman, may be Saudi or UAE in Islamabad F11
Reply
M. Saeed
Sep 15, 2022 05:12pm
Why police is so helpless with foreign goons?
Reply
Moni
Sep 15, 2022 06:45pm
Each time something similar happens, I recall a very small country, Singapore & the Michael P. Fay affair. Wherein son of an american diplomat was caned because this was the law,
Reply
Sameer
Sep 15, 2022 06:55pm
The whole system it seems is defunct now and im need of a major overhaul.
Reply

