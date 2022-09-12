DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 13, 2022

Can talk to govt if it is ready for fresh elections, says Imran

Dawn.com Published September 12, 2022 Updated September 12, 2022 11:38pm
<p>PTI chairmn Imran Khan in an interview with Dunya TV. — Screenshot</p>

PTI chairmn Imran Khan in an interview with Dunya TV. — Screenshot

PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday said that he was willing to hold a dialogue with the incumbent government if it was ready to hold fresh elections.

He made these remarks in an interview with journalist Kamran Khan on Dunya News.

Responding to a question regarding holding talks with the government, Imran said: “The country is facing extraordinary circumstances […] in this time we need to think about what decisions to take.”

He said that his life and death were in Pakistan, hence, his interest was in the country’s improvement. “I’m always ready to talk if they want to talk about free and fair elections.”

Talking about the army chief’s appointment, the PTI chief stressed that it should be done on merit, highlighting that meritocracy was important for any successful institution or nation.

“The army chief is a very important position and should be chosen on merit […] But Zardari and Nawaz are not qualified for merit.

“Their priority isn’t merit, but saving their money,” he claimed.

At one point during the interview, when journalist Kamran repeatedly asked Imran if he would accept the extension of the incumbent army chief, the PTI chief said: “Hold fresh elections. If they [the coalition government] wins, they can choose their own army chief.”

Contempt case

Imran also said that he would have apologised to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) if he was allowed to speak.

“I got to know they wanted me to go ahead with, I could have said what they wanted if they had allowed me to speak.”

Last week, IHC decided to indict the ex-premier in a contempt case against him for passing controversial remarks against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, calling his response “unsatisfactory”.

The IHC had initiated contempt proceedings against Imran over his diatribe against the female judge, who had approved PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand in a sedition case, at a public rally in Islamabad’s F-9 Park on Aug 20.

On September 7, Imran had submitted a second reply to the court after the first was termed “unsatisfactory”.

Relationship of integrity with the US

In response to a question regarding his relationship with the United States, Imran said that he wanted a bond of “integrity” with every country, not one of enmity.

He said that he was in contact with US think tanks and had a meeting with Robin Raphel — former United States ambassador to Tunisia — because “I knew her from before”.

The PTI chief said that Pakistan should have “right relations” with the US.“ I just say we shouldn’t be used, we don’t want enmity, but a dignified relationship.

“We have to decide if we want to lead a dignified life or lay down in front of them like beggars,” he added.

‘Economic tailspin’

Imran said that he had warned the “powers that be” of an economic “tailspin” in the aftermath of political instability following his ouster as he expressed fears of Pakistan approaching a “default-like situation”.

Answering a question regarding the precarious economic conditions in the country, the PTI chief said that economic stability in the country won’t arrive before political stability.

The only way out of this situation was fresh elections, he pointed out, recalling that before the no-confidence move he and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin had warned the establishment that the “fragile economic recovery would go into a tailspin” which could not be handled by the incumbent government came to power.

And, he said, the government failed to stabilise the economy because of which the markets panicked.

“Pakistan is going toward a serious default which is why I keep saying that we need fresh elections,” Imran reiterated.

He said that the economic fallout of the floods will come in winter. “Tell me […] Do they have a solution? Exports are falling, loans are rising, remittances are falling […] your capacity to give loans is shrinking and at the same time, IMF (International Monetary Fund) is saying power bills will become more expensive.”

The PTI chief then went on to ask: “Those who brought these people after removing our government, I want to ask […] were they thinking of Pakistan? Everyone knows the history of these two families.”

And such a situation calls for all the Pakistanis to be troubled, he said, cautioning that the situation was “getting out of hand”.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (24)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Asim
Sep 12, 2022 09:52pm
Says the PM taking most loans in history of Pakistan and changing economic minister after every six months..what a stable economy he had!
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Sep 12, 2022 09:52pm
This guy is impossible - is he going berserk with his own frustrations.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal Mustafa Kaifi
Sep 12, 2022 09:54pm
Only expert trained economists can rescue Pakistan . bring in dr Hafeez shiekh and dr Reza Baqir for a 5 years tenure . Budget targets for Punjab and KPK the richer provinces to raise 5 year tax revenue 50 billion dollars to pay off debt .
Reply Recommend 0
manna
Sep 12, 2022 09:55pm
Well like him or not he was right. Now look at the state of this country. PDM are busy removing their corruption cases instead of focusing on our country.
Reply Recommend 0
Demagogue.
Sep 12, 2022 09:56pm
If steps against IK not stopped. Something beyond instability is imminent. Precautions, pre- emptive steps needed, before its too late.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ahmed
Sep 12, 2022 09:56pm
Look who is talking! Your four years disastrous rule is the main reason of today's financial crisis.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 12, 2022 10:01pm
Netizens fall silent when we ask them about IKN's economic losses over 3 1/2 years. They just bow their heads but they have no answer.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Sep 12, 2022 10:03pm
Look who is taking - mister U-Turn . Remember your pledge about IMF . You always get your tail in between your legs when reality hits you hard .
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Sep 12, 2022 10:04pm
Just lock him up .
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram Nabi
Sep 12, 2022 10:06pm
All you are facing is due to your venomous intentions.Such a disgraceful end to a fake person.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 12, 2022 10:10pm
@Anwar Saleem , Fascist attitude!!
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Sep 12, 2022 10:11pm
Your blackmailing is not selling anymore
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Sep 12, 2022 10:12pm
The facts are staring the people of Pakistan in the face and we have Ostriches that are burying their head in the sand. Time to end personality conflicts and works towards solving Pakistan's problems by installing a stable Government
Reply Recommend 0
Kk
Sep 12, 2022 10:14pm
You did nothing for the country during your tenure
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 12, 2022 10:15pm
@S. Nasheed Ahmed, The economy, inflation, rupee value, stock market were all better in those 3 1/2 years. All indicators confirm that!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 12, 2022 10:17pm
@Ibrahim S, On the contrary, it's your frustration that is evident here!
Reply Recommend 0
Atta
Sep 12, 2022 10:18pm
Everything including economic and political instability is created by IK; by you sir
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Sep 12, 2022 10:21pm
Like the fact or not, he is the most popular leader this country has seen in 75 yrs. This fact needs to be respected for the unity of the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled
Sep 12, 2022 10:22pm
Why is he spreading so much negativity?
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Sep 12, 2022 10:23pm
@Ibrahim S, fake
Reply Recommend 0
Samuel
Sep 12, 2022 10:28pm
If default happen it's because of you
Reply Recommend 0
Sardar Zia
Sep 12, 2022 10:41pm
IK talking about economics, who had 4 Finance Ministers in less than 4 years! Wow, impressive!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Sep 12, 2022 10:44pm
So the Gujranwala jalsa worked.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Sep 12, 2022 10:55pm
No conditions, please.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political calculus
Updated 12 Sep, 2022

Political calculus

There are many precedents for the ‘minus-one formula’ and ‘technical knockout’ in Pakistan’s political history.
Deep divisions
12 Sep, 2022

Deep divisions

SOCIAL hyperpolarisation, gradually becoming apparent not just in developing democracies but also in the more ...
Orange Line inauguration
12 Sep, 2022

Orange Line inauguration

AFTER over six years since the project was launched, Karachi got its second multicoloured bus rapid transit line to...
An appeal to the world
Updated 11 Sep, 2022

An appeal to the world

The world’s initial response to the tragedy has so far been underwhelming at best.
More platitudes?
11 Sep, 2022

More platitudes?

THE families of missing people are caught in a nightmare that appears to have no end. Stonewalling, platitudes, ...
Barbaric behaviour
11 Sep, 2022

Barbaric behaviour

IN Pakistan, it is often the case that the state and its functionaries are at the beck and call of the elite, often...