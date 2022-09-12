Flood response goes digital to ensure transparency

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to ensure transparency in the allocation of relief funds for the flood survivors, the federal government has decided to establish a ‘Digital Flood Dashboard’, which will keep the public abreast of relief measures taken by the authorities concerned.

The dashboard prepared with the help of latest technology will be launched by Planning Minister and National Flood Response and Coordination Centre chief Ahsan Iqbal on Monday (today) following the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It will provide direct information to the general public about the financial support and the relief goods being received and distributed among the flood-affected people across the country.

The prime minister would personally supervise the digital dashboard.

PM Shehbaz expresses gratitude to Erdogan, UAE’s minister

The premier had earlier annou­nced that the audit of financial aid received for flood victims would be conducted by the auditor general of Pakistan and a reputed audit firm.

PM Sharif reviewed measures aim­ed at restoring life activities in the flood-affected areas and directed exp­editing the rehabilitation of roa­ds, bridges, power supply, and other relief measures. He also dir­ected that provision of basic necessities of life, including food items, should be ensured in the affected areas.

While stressing collective mechanisms and cooperation with provincial governments, he underlined the need for an early restoration of roads and the formulation of a comprehensive strategy to resolve other issues faced by the provinces.

PM talks to Erdogan

Prime Minister Sharif thanked United Arab Emirates Minister for Culture, Youth and Community Development Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan for his generous donation of $10 million to help the flood victims.

Similarly, he also expressed his gratitude to President Erdogan and the people of Turkiye for extending humanitarian relief assistance to Pakistan in the form of immediate dispatch of tents, emergency food items, and medicines via 12 Turkish military aircraft, four trains, and two Red Crescent trucks.

In a telephonic conversation with Turkish President Erdogan, Mr Sharif said “as per initial estimates, the floods are likely to reduce Pakistan’s GDP by over two per cent.

He said Pakistan was grappling with the immediate challenge of aver­ting imminent food insecurity in the country.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2022