DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 12, 2022

Flood response goes digital to ensure transparency

Syed Irfan Raza Published September 12, 2022 Updated September 12, 2022 08:11am
<p>Rescued flood victims sit in a boat, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in village Arazi, in Sehwan on September 11. — Reuters</p>

Rescued flood victims sit in a boat, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in village Arazi, in Sehwan on September 11. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to ensure transparency in the allocation of relief funds for the flood survivors, the federal government has decided to establish a ‘Digital Flood Dashboard’, which will keep the public abreast of relief measures taken by the authorities concerned.

The dashboard prepared with the help of latest technology will be launched by Planning Minister and National Flood Response and Coordination Centre chief Ahsan Iqbal on Monday (today) following the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It will provide direct information to the general public about the financial support and the relief goods being received and distributed among the flood-affected people across the country.

The prime minister would personally supervise the digital dashboard.

PM Shehbaz expresses gratitude to Erdogan, UAE’s minister

The premier had earlier annou­nced that the audit of financial aid received for flood victims would be conducted by the auditor general of Pakistan and a reputed audit firm.

PM Sharif reviewed measures aim­ed at restoring life activities in the flood-affected areas and directed exp­editing the rehabilitation of roa­ds, bridges, power supply, and other relief measures. He also dir­ected that provision of basic necessities of life, including food items, should be ensured in the affected areas.

While stressing collective mechanisms and cooperation with provincial governments, he underlined the need for an early restoration of roads and the formulation of a comprehensive strategy to resolve other issues faced by the provinces.

PM talks to Erdogan

Prime Minister Sharif thanked United Arab Emirates Minister for Culture, Youth and Community Development Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan for his generous donation of $10 million to help the flood victims.

Similarly, he also expressed his gratitude to President Erdogan and the people of Turkiye for extending humanitarian relief assistance to Pakistan in the form of immediate dispatch of tents, emergency food items, and medicines via 12 Turkish military aircraft, four trains, and two Red Crescent trucks.

In a telephonic conversation with Turkish President Erdogan, Mr Sharif said “as per initial estimates, the floods are likely to reduce Pakistan’s GDP by over two per cent.

He said Pakistan was grappling with the immediate challenge of aver­ting imminent food insecurity in the country.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2022

Flood Emergency
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (21)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sadaqat Ali
Sep 12, 2022 07:36am
What an irony that govt have to try this hard to prove their honesty that is tarnished by their history of corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 12, 2022 07:38am
Confidence once shattered is a difficult thing to put together again.
Reply Recommend 0
Enough is Enough
Sep 12, 2022 07:49am
Good idea
Reply Recommend 0
Aryann
Sep 12, 2022 07:51am
Digital fraud by corrupt government We don’t trust these crooks
Reply Recommend 0
Rafi
Sep 12, 2022 08:00am
@Sadaqat Ali, There is no irony here. It is a standard method in many counries, and a step in the right direction.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Sep 12, 2022 08:04am
@Sadaqat Ali, When someone trashes you with spread false accusation and misinformation about you, what would you do.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Sep 12, 2022 08:05am
IK is already ahead of this corrupt regime both in transparency and going digital. Corrupt regime is too busy shutting down media and arresting journalists
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 12, 2022 08:10am
Cat to guard milk.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Sep 12, 2022 08:14am
Funny how Shehbaz is trying so hard to change peoples perception of him being a crook
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Sep 12, 2022 08:17am
@Ibrahim S, RESIGN and CALL free and fair elections. Without the sensitive crooks. EVM.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Sep 12, 2022 08:18am
@Ibrahim S, And: proceed with open trial re money laundering etc.
Reply Recommend 0
xohaib
Sep 12, 2022 08:29am
Good move, now digitize voting to ensure transparency in elections as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Citzen
Sep 12, 2022 08:38am
Good move by Pakistan Government. Transparency in collections and distribution is required of all governments, present and future.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Sep 12, 2022 08:38am
@Sadaqat Ali, no its tarnished by a man called imran khan who despite being in power couldnt find anything in 3.5 years and following his usual practice he blamed others and gave excuses.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Sep 12, 2022 08:44am
How does this ensure transparency??? What is on the ground and on the digital board can be entirely different…
Reply Recommend 0
Shaan
Sep 12, 2022 08:47am
Doesn’t matter who is in government. Transparency is good as long as the people in need are taken care of.
Reply Recommend 0
Anis Motiwala
Sep 12, 2022 08:51am
Relief delivery at what point? My maid who lives in Kathore UC of Gadap says Sindh Government relief arrived but it was collected by the local landlord (she said Wadera). Nothing reached the affectees.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Sep 12, 2022 09:04am
Shameful statement by government to show their honesty.
Reply Recommend 0
Guest
Sep 12, 2022 10:23am
Excellent! Good move.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 12, 2022 10:23am
Transparency in Pakistan??? Give me a break.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Sep 12, 2022 10:33am
All drama. Pakistan administration always in disasters used the relief funds only for their own well being.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political calculus
Updated 12 Sep, 2022

Political calculus

There are many precedents for the ‘minus-one formula’ and ‘technical knockout’ in Pakistan’s political history.
Deep divisions
12 Sep, 2022

Deep divisions

SOCIAL hyperpolarisation, gradually becoming apparent not just in developing democracies but also in the more ...
Orange Line inauguration
12 Sep, 2022

Orange Line inauguration

AFTER over six years since the project was launched, Karachi got its second multicoloured bus rapid transit line to...
An appeal to the world
Updated 11 Sep, 2022

An appeal to the world

The world’s initial response to the tragedy has so far been underwhelming at best.
More platitudes?
11 Sep, 2022

More platitudes?

THE families of missing people are caught in a nightmare that appears to have no end. Stonewalling, platitudes, ...
Barbaric behaviour
11 Sep, 2022

Barbaric behaviour

IN Pakistan, it is often the case that the state and its functionaries are at the beck and call of the elite, often...