Today's Paper | September 05, 2022

Govt decides to get PM’s Flood Relief Fund audited, make its report public

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 4, 2022 Updated September 4, 2022 07:34am
<p>HEAVY machinery being used to repair the flood-damaged main transmission line between Dadu and Khuzdar.— Photo courtesy: PID</p>

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to get the “Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund” audited by the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) and an international-repute audit firm, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced through his Twitter handle on Saturday.

“In order to ensure transparency and as per my promise, the government of Pakistan has decided to get PM’s Flood Relief Fund audited by AGPR & a firm of global standing,” he tweeted.

“These firms will audit all incoming and outgoing funds besides its spending. The audit reports will be made public,” the PM said.

The prime minister through another tweet appreciated all the relevant authorities for making efforts to restore the essential services in the flood-affected areas across the country.

Shehbaz says besides AGPR, a firm of global standing will audit funds and their spending

Mr Sharif said despite heaviest odds, all the concerned departments, including National Highway Authority (NHA), power distribution and supply companies, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and other federal departments had done “amazing work” by largely rehabilitating the damaged infrastructure.

“A massive national effort is under way to restore essential services in the flood-hit areas. The NHA, DISCOs, PTA & other federal departments have done amazing work against the heaviest of odds & largely rehabilitated the damaged infrastructure. My appreciation for all public servants,” he posted a tweet.

The prime minister in a related tweet also lauded the efforts of NHA Chairman Khurram Agha and DG Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Major General Kamal Azfar and his teams for reopening of all the major highways including the Karakorum Highway in the shortest period of time.

Sindh assured of all-out support

Meanwhile, the prime minister talked to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and assured all-out support of the federal government to the province in the relief and rehabilitation efforts for the flood-affected people.

According to PM Office, Mr Sharif stressed that no efforts should be spared to support the flood victims and also appreciated the efforts of the Sindh government in the relief and rehabilitation activities.

The chief minister expressed his gratitude to the prime minister and the federal government for their concerns and support for the flood-affected people and assured that they would not disappoint the affected people.

According to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickre­mesinghe and discussed matters of mutual interest.

President Wickremesinghe offered sympathies on the widespread devastation caused by the recent floods and condoled with Mr Sharif on the loss of lives. He expressed solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan braving the unforeseen natural calamity with resolve.

The prime minister highlighted that the floods had caused extensive loss of human lives, livelihoods, livestock, crops, property and critical infrastructure. He reiterated the need for enhanced awareness in the international community about the scale of the floods which had deluged one-third of the country.

The PM hoped that the “2022 UN Flash Appeal” for the Pakistan flood response would contribute towards meeting the relief funding requirements and assist in the expeditious provision of relief to those in dire need.

The two leaders expressed desire to further strengthen the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in areas of mutual interest.

Mr Sharif also through a tweet expressed gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping for assistance package of RMB400 million for the flood-affected people.

“Highly grateful to President Xi Jinping for Chinese assistance package of RMB 400 million, up from initial RMB 100 million, for flood victims in Pakistan. This is a reflection of our unique bond of friendship. This support will help provide much needed relief to the people,” wrote Mr Sharif.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2022

Comments (75)
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Sep 04, 2022 07:37am
Good - self praise, self investigation and self show-off.
Reply Recommend 0
hmm
Sep 04, 2022 07:41am
you'd think this would be done as a matter of course
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed
Sep 04, 2022 07:47am
Announce strict punishment and public facing to the culprits who embezzle funds.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 04, 2022 07:47am
Trust is a scarce commodity, once lost it can never be regained.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 04, 2022 07:49am
This is the state of public trust in the sharifs. Sad.
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Sep 04, 2022 07:57am
Is he learning the lessons of accountability the hard way? Who decides which foreign firm will be hired for audit? Why hire foreign firms and pay them premium in fees ? Who will audit the foreign firms about they received for their work and what were underhanded deals?
Reply Recommend 0
A
Sep 04, 2022 08:15am
IK would have never done this.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Khan
Sep 04, 2022 08:22am
When is Shabaz Sharif lying, when his lips are moving. People of Pakistan do not believe anything that comes from his mouth. His family and friends are all looters.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 04, 2022 08:30am
Still nobody will donate to corrupt PM Showbaz
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 04, 2022 08:30am
They were audited in Panama leaks and are supposed to be in jail but are now in power
Reply Recommend 0
Yawar
Sep 04, 2022 08:34am
Great! But please also have this company audit past financial activities of the Sharifs and Zardaris.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Sep 04, 2022 08:38am
Who is going to do audit ?still doesn’t trust you Mr crime minister..
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Sep 04, 2022 08:50am
We still don’t trust any charitable funds being run by the current puppet imported government.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Sep 04, 2022 08:55am
In the same spirit let there be an audit of all the corrupt regime’s assets
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Sep 04, 2022 09:00am
Who will do the audit , kukri?
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.Khalil
Sep 04, 2022 09:08am
Whatever you do , nobody is going to trust this government
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Shahid
Sep 04, 2022 09:11am
The entire overseas Pakistani community would much rather donate to Imran Khan's designated CM relief fund bank accounts. Our current rulers have never had our trust.
Reply Recommend 0
Zafar
Sep 04, 2022 09:13am
Burnt once twice shy. Don't believe a word the Govt. says.
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Sep 04, 2022 09:15am
We don’t have any faith in the present government Remember Shabaz Sharif threatened to take David Rose from daily mail to court when he uncovered massive corruption by Shabaz Sharif in the earthquake funds What happened to the court case
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Sep 04, 2022 09:18am
This alone is an ADMISSION -- and who trusts the AGPR? International firms will get paid - and write anything the client wants!! I HAVE dealt with them.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahad
Sep 04, 2022 09:24am
Nop. Not giving a penny to this government.
Reply Recommend 0
Jim
Sep 04, 2022 09:29am
@Anonymouseee, This is just eyewash; they’re pretending they are very clean, which they’re not. No one can believe the goons.
Reply Recommend 0
The Philanthropist
Sep 04, 2022 09:30am
Untrustworthy
Reply Recommend 0
Jim
Sep 04, 2022 09:33am
You goons should first apologise to the nation for the crimes you have all down as return the loot!!!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 04, 2022 09:34am
Great, audit of Avenfield and Billo House now please
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rehman
Sep 04, 2022 09:42am
We will audit local or foreigner auditor.Any one who sudit must be impartial as public do not believe this thieves
Reply Recommend 0
FAQ
Sep 04, 2022 09:46am
Would any auditor be even able to ever Qualify his report and put his own / family life in danger? Where even AFF's Shabbar Zaidi wasn't able to bear the deadly threats from the same monstrous puppets!
Reply Recommend 0
Babu-beeree
Sep 04, 2022 09:55am
Good decision but it is time for politicians to have such transparency in all walks of life
Reply Recommend 0
Riyaz Ali
Sep 04, 2022 09:55am
Why do I not believe that those who deserve the aid will not fully get it.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Sep 04, 2022 09:56am
Thieves looking after thieves.
Reply Recommend 0
shan
Sep 04, 2022 10:07am
Don't make the mistake of making the record public.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia
Sep 04, 2022 10:19am
You should audit whole ruling period of PMLN and PPP then the world will be astounded to see how much pilfering had happened during their tenures
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Sep 04, 2022 10:26am
Far better than Imran khan's 5 billion and wotten cricket charity funds
Reply Recommend 0
Abu Bakr
Sep 04, 2022 10:28am
Niazi’s fanboys here are in full swing.
Reply Recommend 0
Its me
Sep 04, 2022 10:32am
This shows how much fund government has received and how much Pakistani believe politicians!
Reply Recommend 0
Parvez
Sep 04, 2022 10:34am
Only announcement. We will never see any unaudited report. Have we any?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 04, 2022 10:49am
@Denali, Including last regime
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 04, 2022 10:50am
@SayNoToPlastics, No, Gogi will do the audit.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Sep 04, 2022 10:55am
From qarz utaroo mulk sawaroo scheme, no one trusts Sharief’s or zardaris anymore, even if they are doing things right, for them everything is going wrong
Reply Recommend 0
Guest
Sep 04, 2022 11:00am
What difference between PM Shehbaz and that lying, thieving thug niazi!
Reply Recommend 0
Khanm
Sep 04, 2022 11:07am
A spoon full of salt...a few sugar granules won't make it sweet ...Never be afraid to raise your voice for honesty and truth and compassion against injustice and lying and greed. If people all over the pakistan...would do this, it would change the country
Reply Recommend 0
Ali h Ali
Sep 04, 2022 11:35am
No one still trust them. They can easily channel the Funds their own organizations and eat kick backs. Isn't it sad NO ONE trusts these goons
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Choudry
Sep 04, 2022 11:52am
I suggest you close these accounts, pointless activity, Government is non existent in sindh but still Jeay Bhutto!!
Reply Recommend 0
No Ash
Sep 04, 2022 12:03pm
And! still we won’t believe you. - because you are corrupt to the core.
Reply Recommend 0
May
Sep 04, 2022 12:14pm
Clearly no one trusts the PM with funds.
Reply Recommend 0
DO MORE
Sep 04, 2022 12:15pm
I don't trust any audit commissioned by these thieves.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Sep 04, 2022 12:22pm
Good gesture. First punish the leader of a 'foreign-funded' party whose AUDITED REPORTS have shown prohibited funds.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Sep 04, 2022 12:39pm
The fact that the corrupt government appoints auditors to audit its own activities, in itself gives you a reason to not trust them. Auditors are always appointed by stake holders, independent third parties and selected without influence by the party or entity being audited.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Sep 04, 2022 12:45pm
AGPR itself is the most unreliable entity. They have conducted thousands of audits but still corruption is at peak. Most of the AGPR officers have build empires of real estate. I don't know how but they definitely turns affluent before retirement.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Sep 04, 2022 12:46pm
It's an indirect appreciation that pakistani people don't trust SS in any regard.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Sep 04, 2022 12:52pm
The corrupt people will never change, it is in their blood, they will find loopholes and steal money and other items.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Sep 04, 2022 12:53pm
@Dr. Asim Maqbool, better than imran khan who is hiding all the things and cant prove his fundings frim foreigners.
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza
Sep 04, 2022 01:13pm
No credibility to believe in audit stories!
Reply Recommend 0
Sadaqat Ali
Sep 04, 2022 01:22pm
PM fund is mostly dry as nobody trust the government, however the aid sent by turkey and European countries should be audited.
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Sep 04, 2022 01:48pm
Do whatever you can, but people srill wont trust you. Isn't Yousuf Raza Gilani the same peraon who took the necklace of Turkish first lady home from tge flood relief donations. Thieves will always be thieves.
Reply Recommend 0
Vikas
Sep 04, 2022 01:55pm
Great idea. Now that funds are coming in get it audited before they do. After that the fun begins. And always to say "we got it audited".
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Sep 04, 2022 01:57pm
@Changez Khan, totally agree with your statement that “corrupt people seldom change” thanks
Reply Recommend 0
Jaguar
Sep 04, 2022 02:01pm
Corona funds should also be Audited.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Sep 04, 2022 02:02pm
Appointing auditors of your own choice, to oversee your own activities, is no more credible than having your own crimes investigated by your own selected committe. This in itself makes a mockery of the attempt to collect funds for the flood victims. Why would anyone hand over even a penny to this government, when there are dozens of NGOs, Charities, and private organization with far more transparency and track record of delivering instead of making speeches for publicity
Reply Recommend 0
J
Sep 04, 2022 02:15pm
Great pm of Pakistan shahbaz, now this is called true transparency
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Sep 04, 2022 02:38pm
You still won't get my donations.
Reply Recommend 0
Ramay
Sep 04, 2022 03:03pm
Who will do the Audit?
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 04, 2022 03:22pm
@Guest, you mean PM shahbaz who is currently on bail for money laundering?
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 04, 2022 03:24pm
Govt have had to do this, as there is no trust from international donors and community. Let’s not forget PM is on bail for money laundering and also ongoing libel case in London in which Shahbaz is accused of pilfered funds from 2010 charity funds.
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Sep 04, 2022 03:43pm
It will be better that those who give donation must themselves monitor their donations. Donation will come from Governments and corporate accounts only.No individual will give donation to this Government.
Reply Recommend 0
Javaid Saadat
Sep 04, 2022 03:48pm
Will the decision to get audited motivate people to donate to PM Flood Relief Fund?
Reply Recommend 0
Kirran
Sep 04, 2022 04:03pm
@Philosopher (From Japan), Your philosophy is pro corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Javaid Saadat
Sep 04, 2022 04:09pm
Acknowledgement of Trust deficit?
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Sep 04, 2022 04:14pm
Just their corruptions were audited.
Reply Recommend 0
Haider Khan
Sep 04, 2022 04:20pm
Still dont trust you
Reply Recommend 0
Zain
Sep 04, 2022 05:02pm
Bravo. No more false allegations by IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Sep 04, 2022 06:06pm
How about an audit of where your charity funds went?
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Sep 04, 2022 06:26pm
Hater will always remain hater . It’s a disease
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjad
Sep 04, 2022 06:43pm
Dam fund flood fund qarz utaro fund - its just very hard to trust government agencies on delivering. Does not matter who is incharge, they are all the same.
Reply Recommend 0
Tipu
Sep 04, 2022 07:24pm
Though sad but truth is we have Zero Trust. History speaks for itself.
Reply Recommend 0

