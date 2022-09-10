DAWN.COM Logo

Flood crisis to hit GDP growth projection

Dawn Report Published September 10, 2022 Updated September 10, 2022 07:46am
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and UN Secterary General Antonio Guterres are being briefed about the flood situation on Friday. — PID website
KARACHI: Pakistan expects to cut its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth projection for the financial year 2022-2023 from five per cent to three per cent due to losses from the catastrophic monsoon rains and floods, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Friday.

His warning came as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that the death toll from the deadly floods had climbed to 1,396, while the total number of injured stood over 12,700.

According to NDMA’s latest situation report, the cumulative number of homes damaged by flooding — either partially or fully — was over 1.7 million, while over 6,600kms of roads and 269 bridges had been damaged.

Mr Iqbal, who is also chairman of the National Flood Response and Coordination Centre (NFRCC), was speaking during the joint briefing for PM Shehbaz Sharif and UN Secterary General Antonio Guterres.

NFRCC Coordinator Maj Gen Zafar Iqbal, in his briefing, said that at least one-third of Pakistan was inundated. He also estimated that overall damages would amount to over $30 billion.

NDMA data indicates that a total of 81 districts (32 in Balochistan, 23 in Sindh and 17 in KP) remained categorised as ‘calamity-hit’.

The minister said that while the 2010s ‘super floods’ had affected around 20 million, the impact of the current flash floods had been felt by more than 33 million people across the country, of which over 0.6 million were housed in relief camps.

Hill torrents proved to be a challenge amid a lack of efficient infrastructure to deal with the disaster, which resulted in heavy losses to human life, infrastructure, livestock and crops.

The APP news agency quoted Mr Iqbal as saying that Pakistan expected a two per cent cut in the GDP growth figure due to a combination of crises, chief among which were the floods, the delayed approval of IMF funds and the economic situation emerging in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The NFRCC official said that coordinated efforts among civil government, military and NGOs including the UN aid bodies were in full swing, adding that an assessment survey on relief operations in the provinces would start by Monday.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2022

LAHORI KID
Sep 10, 2022 07:52am
The GDP growth was killed the day the clueless government forced itself on Pakistan, now they’ll use floods as an excuse
Patriot
Sep 10, 2022 08:00am
Yes blame it all on the flood. The regime change had no impact!!
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 10, 2022 08:11am
Do no give any funds to this corrupt government. They were not elected instead they were selected and imposed on us by the neutrals. Please help the flood victims directly or via IK.
Malik
Sep 10, 2022 08:13am
Arustu is devising forecasted excuses for covering up of pdm imported government failure in stabilisation of economy. Hats off to pti govt for keeping economy stable during covid worst disaster than flood.
SayNoToPlastics
Sep 10, 2022 08:25am
Only $30 billions , but your boss was saying trillions !
Salman
Sep 10, 2022 08:30am
Thank you neutrals for destroying Pakistan.
AMJAD KHAN
Sep 10, 2022 08:53am
Ahsan Iqbal is the master of fabricating excuses for the incompetent imported Govt.
Dr Fan of cut &paste
Sep 10, 2022 08:57am
Very sad.There will be job loss in the coming days
insaafian
Sep 10, 2022 09:02am
oh yea it's the flood crisis and not your sheer incompetence and lack of vision, you fake professor
Ali Sabir
Sep 10, 2022 09:35am
... No surprise there.
MONIER
Sep 10, 2022 09:44am
Imported and their supporting handlers desperately looking for reasons for extensions and postpone elections indefinitely fearing a major loss after the nation has now openly opposed their illegitimate tactics.
Abdullah The Great
Sep 10, 2022 10:30am
Wow. Neutrals have huge footprint all over the place. Be it Natural disaster, Business, Politics, Sports, Logistics, Real Estate, Education and Media. These fellas never fail to amuse the Nation with their presence.
FAZ
Sep 10, 2022 10:31am
They will hide all their failures behind these floods.
Taliban Khan
Sep 10, 2022 10:33am
But the establishment budget will grow by 2%
Nassir Uddin
Sep 10, 2022 11:03am
Purana Pakistan ?
F Nawaz
Sep 10, 2022 11:39am
The Nuetrals are just as incompetent as PDM if not worse.
