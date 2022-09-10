DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 10, 2022

Govt to start clearing dues of Chinese IPPs from next week

Khaleeq Kiani Published September 10, 2022 Updated September 10, 2022 08:10am
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail presides over a meeting of stakeholders and chief executives of Chinese IPPs in Islamabad on Friday. — PID website
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail presides over a meeting of stakeholders and chief executives of Chinese IPPs in Islamabad on Friday. — PID website

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday promised to start making payments to independent power producers (IPPs) set up under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor early next week and set a schedule for regular monthly payments for a full fiscal year to the satisfaction of Chinese investors.

Pakistan’s Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) owes around Rs260 billion to Chinese IPPs on account of power purchases. The payables, which dropped from around Rs300bn to about Rs220bn by the close of last fiscal year, have surged again.

The government has assured the International Monetary Fund that it would seek discounts from IPPs on account of capacity payments through extension in debt servicing tenure from 10 years at present to 20 years and discounts in interest rates.

Presiding over a meeting of all stakeholders and chief executives of Chinese IPPs, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail directed the power division to ensure that at least funds required for fuel arrangements were arranged on top priority as the sponsors complained that their cash requirements for fuel, particularly coal, had increased manifold because of the global market and they were short of inventories.

Miftah forms committee to address concerns of independent power producers set up under CPEC as payables touch Rs260bn

The power division assured the meeting that they had been meeting financial requirements on account of debt payment and fuel in the past and would honour these commitments in future as well. A power division official said his understanding was that Rs40-50bn would be paid next week.

The meeting was also attended by Power Minister Khurram Dastgir, prime minister’s special assistants Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Tariq Fatemi and Zafaruddin Mehmood, power secretary, CEOs of Chinese IPPs and officials of the finance and power divisions.

The meeting also constituted a committee comprising representatives of finance and power divisions and the CPEC Authority to hold regular fortnightly meetings with Chinese IPPs to hold to review all issues and address them in a timely manner.

The Chinese investors also agitated for the creation of a revolving fund for payment of at least 20pc of dues against debt servicing and fuel requirements on a monthly basis directly from the collection of bills by the power distribution companies.

The revolving fund, promised by Pakistan authorities to CPEC IPPs at the outset, could not be operationalised, sometimes leading bills to pile up because of non-payments for months.

An official statement said Friday’s meeting discussed the issue of outstanding payments to Chinese IPPs in Pakistan and other hurdles faced by them.

Finance Minister Ismail assured the investors that CPEC was a flagship project of friendship between Pakistan and China and expressed the resolve of the present government to provide all kinds of facilities to Chinese investors and promised to address their concerns immediately.

The finance minister also formed a committee comprising representatives from finance and power divisions and CPEC to hold meetings with Chinese IPPS regularly.

The CEOs of Chinese IPPs expressed their satisfaction over addressing and resolving their issues, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Constantine
Sep 10, 2022 08:50am
Time to pay up
Reply Recommend 0
mb
Sep 10, 2022 08:53am
PML-N is responsible for higher cost of energy in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Fan of cut &paste
Sep 10, 2022 08:56am
Solar energy is the only solution.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtirian Hozmydadi
Sep 10, 2022 08:58am
Clearing dues for cpec projects?? But wasn’t cpec a game changer ‘investment’? Guess this ‘investment’ came with high interest higher than mountain?
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Sep 10, 2022 09:07am
These importeds thought that CPEC power projects were for free when they first negotiated with Chinese firms and made millions on commissions. Now the poor of the nations have to payback with thrice as much rates the electric bills.
Reply Recommend 0
Om
Sep 10, 2022 09:07am
Chinese teaching Pakistan a tough lesson, more will come
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 10, 2022 10:51am
China means Business. There is no free meal in their books.
Reply Recommend 0
Ben
Sep 10, 2022 11:05am
Iron brother wants his pound of flesh !
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Elizabeth II’s reign
10 Sep, 2022

Elizabeth II’s reign

WITH the death of British Queen Elizabeth II in her Scottish castle on Thursday, a major link between the UK’s...
MDCAT delay
10 Sep, 2022

MDCAT delay

THE indefinite delay in conducting the MDCAT — the national admission test for medical and dental colleges — on...
Pointless disdain
Updated 10 Sep, 2022

Pointless disdain

Imran seems to have had trouble preventing his ego from getting in the way of good sense.
Alphabet conspiracy
Updated 09 Sep, 2022

Alphabet conspiracy

It is clear from the blanket censorship Imran has recently been subjected to that some quarters wish him gone.
Politics of gifts
09 Sep, 2022

Politics of gifts

AFTER a year spent deflecting questions from the media and stonewalling the authorities, there is some light in the...
Air strikes in Aleppo
09 Sep, 2022

Air strikes in Aleppo

THOUGH the horrific violence witnessed during the peak of the Syrian civil war has largely subsided, the Levantine...