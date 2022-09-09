Weekly inflation eases slightly to 42.7pc from record high

Inflation measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) clocked in at 42.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) for the week that ended on September 8, data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Friday.

Inflation in the preceding week was measured at 45.5pc YoY — an all-time high — as prices of vegetables surged following the damage caused by the floods.

The latest data showed that inflation decreased 0.58pc week-on-week on the back of a decline in food prices, especially onions and tomatoes.

The SPI monitors the prices of 51 essential items based on a survey of 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

During the week under review, prices of 26 items increased and those of nine items decreased while there was no change in the prices of 16 items.

Highest week-on-week decline

Onions: 41.99pc

Tomatoes: 8.11pc

Bananas: 2.51pc

Pulse Masoor: 1.37pc

Vegetable ghee (1kg): 0.55pc

Highest week-on-week rise

LPG: 10.66pc

Flour: 4.15pc

Eggs: 3.96pc

Bread: 3.27pc

Pulse Moong: 2.74pc

Highest year-on-year rise

Tomatoes: 144.25pc

Diesel: 114.08pc

Petrol: 98.73pc

Pulse Masoor: 76.34pc

Cooking oil (5 litre): 67.99pc

The recent rains and floods have damaged standing crops in many areas of the country and food prices have surged as a result.

The government has exempted duties and taxes on the import of tomatoes and onions in an attempt to reduce shortages. Over 50 trucks carrying vegetables had crossed into Pakistan via the Taftan, Chaman and Torkham borders earlier this month.