DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 10, 2022

Weekly inflation eases slightly to 42.7pc from record high

Tahir Sherani Published September 9, 2022 Updated September 9, 2022 06:26pm

Inflation measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) clocked in at 42.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) for the week that ended on September 8, data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Friday.

Inflation in the preceding week was measured at 45.5pc YoY — an all-time high — as prices of vegetables surged following the damage caused by the floods.

The latest data showed that inflation decreased 0.58pc week-on-week on the back of a decline in food prices, especially onions and tomatoes.

The SPI monitors the prices of 51 essential items based on a survey of 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

During the week under review, prices of 26 items increased and those of nine items decreased while there was no change in the prices of 16 items.

Highest week-on-week decline

  • Onions: 41.99pc
  • Tomatoes: 8.11pc
  • Bananas: 2.51pc
  • Pulse Masoor: 1.37pc
  • Vegetable ghee (1kg): 0.55pc

Highest week-on-week rise

  • LPG: 10.66pc
  • Flour: 4.15pc
  • Eggs: 3.96pc
  • Bread: 3.27pc
  • Pulse Moong: 2.74pc

Highest year-on-year rise

  • Tomatoes: 144.25pc
  • Diesel: 114.08pc
  • Petrol: 98.73pc
  • Pulse Masoor: 76.34pc
  • Cooking oil (5 litre): 67.99pc

The recent rains and floods have damaged standing crops in many areas of the country and food prices have surged as a result.

The government has exempted duties and taxes on the import of tomatoes and onions in an attempt to reduce shortages. Over 50 trucks carrying vegetables had crossed into Pakistan via the Taftan, Chaman and Torkham borders earlier this month.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Syed Hasni
Sep 09, 2022 05:01pm
No wonder why the balloons are getting expensive. It’s definitely inflation
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Master Baitor.
Sep 09, 2022 05:26pm
We are doing much better than our friend at 82% inflation.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 09, 2022 06:07pm
If weekly inflation is over 42%, the annual inflation would be over 2,200 %! How would the salaried persons survive in such a situation?
Reply Recommend 0
No2
Sep 09, 2022 08:09pm
Srilanka 60.7% Bangladesh 7.48% India 6.7% China 3%
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Sep 09, 2022 09:39pm
@Dr. Master Baitor., Ask the majority of poor earning 20000 a month?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Flood notes

Flood notes

Zafar Mirza
We don’t have any appreciation of preventive healthcare and our system is entirely curative.

Editorial

Alphabet conspiracy
Updated 09 Sep, 2022

Alphabet conspiracy

It is clear from the blanket censorship Imran has recently been subjected to that some quarters wish him gone.
Politics of gifts
09 Sep, 2022

Politics of gifts

AFTER a year spent deflecting questions from the media and stonewalling the authorities, there is some light in the...
Air strikes in Aleppo
09 Sep, 2022

Air strikes in Aleppo

THOUGH the horrific violence witnessed during the peak of the Syrian civil war has largely subsided, the Levantine...
Rupee’s struggle
08 Sep, 2022

Rupee’s struggle

THE Pakistani currency has been under immense pressure for several months now, with liquidity shortages disrupting...
YouTube blockage
Updated 08 Sep, 2022

YouTube blockage

The PDM government should stop playing judge, jury and executioner — for its own sake.
Dangerous streets
08 Sep, 2022

Dangerous streets

A FEW days into September, and street crime in Karachi is already registering a disturbing escalation. At least ...