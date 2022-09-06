DAWN.COM Logo

SC asked to stop candidates from running for multiple seats

Nasir Iqbal Published September 6, 2022 Updated September 6, 2022 08:04am

ISLAMABAD: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking the top court’s intervention to restrict electoral candidates from contesting polls in multiple constituencies, as such a practice was a “waste of public money and time” and akin to “political exploitation”.

The plea was filed by an aspiring candidate for the NA-118 seat in Nankana Sahib on Monday who questioned the logic behind contesting elections on multiple seats and recommended a “two-seat rule” to strike the right balance.

Advocate Mian Asif Mehmood, while acting pro bono publico, asked whether the aspiring candidates could contest elections from an area other than their native constituency despite the fact they know nothing about the problems of the locals.

The recent filing of nomination papers by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man Imran Khan in nine constituencies for the upcoming by-elections on the seats that fell vacant after National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of PTI MNAs prompted the petitioner to move the court.

The petition also reque­sted the Supreme Court to restrain Imran Khan from contesting elections until he resigned before the competent authority/office as a member of the National Assembly.

Imran Khan, the federal government through the cabinet division, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the law ministry as well as the Attorney General for Pakistan have been named as respondents in the petition.

The petition highlighted a lacuna in the elections law to contest polls on multiple seats by the same candidate in the general elections and pleaded that it should be addressed since it amounts to political exploitation. The petition also cited the experience in the 2018 general election, when a number of candidates contested elections on multiple seats, like Imran Khan who contested general elections on five seats simultaneously and won all of them and later vacated four seats.

Consequently, ECP had to conduct a re-poll on all those seats. Likewise, former PTI leader Aleem Khan contested elections on more than seven seats, and PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari contested the election on three seats.

“There may be a political logic to the decision of candidates to contest election on multiple seats in general elections to save their faces and their constant rule in the corridors of power and their parties, but legally this phenomenon is questionable,” the petition argued.

The costs of one individual contesting multiple seats are significant, the petition stated.

“This is a waste of ECP’s resources during the general elections and the by-elections,” the petition said and added an upper limit on the number of seats an individual contests in general elections should be fixed.

The petition also suggested a two-seat rule by parliament and the ECP, like at the National Assembly level, a candidate could be restricted to two contests, one each in two provinces of the candidate’s choice. Alternatively, a candidate can be permitted to contest one MNA seat and one MPA seat, it added.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2022

MONIER
Sep 06, 2022 08:11am
PDM scared that Imran Khan will win all seats again. SC will simply say go fix your house and rules yourself.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Sep 06, 2022 08:17am
If the constitution allows it - then so it shall be
Reply Recommend 0
QA
Sep 06, 2022 08:19am
Cowards. Face IK if you have guts
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 06, 2022 08:29am
Looting the country is bad. So horse-trading.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak boy!
Sep 06, 2022 08:31am
Two-party rule……that’s history now. One man against all odds! People have spoken. PDM go home.
Reply Recommend 0
Rameay
Sep 06, 2022 08:44am
Must not at all be allowed to contest from more than one seat. It is waste of resources.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 06, 2022 08:44am
Imported crooks trying their best to run away from IK.. why don't they run away to Africa?
Reply Recommend 0
Salvi4
Sep 06, 2022 08:47am
Constituting allows it. So be it. Niazi will loos e most of the seats.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Sep 06, 2022 08:48am
this should have been done by the parliament through legislation. one person should only be allowed to contest one seat since he/she can occupy only one seat
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.Khalil
Sep 06, 2022 09:16am
Imran phobia …..
Reply Recommend 0
Suchbaath
Sep 06, 2022 09:17am
@Denali, It is a loophole so one day one can run on all 300 seats.like one is running on 9seats today. Need to close the loophole and a candidate can run on one seat only.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Sep 06, 2022 09:48am
Somebody Stop PDM criminals! They belong behind bars!
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Sep 06, 2022 11:03am
Totally agree.
Reply Recommend 0
shahid
Sep 06, 2022 12:14pm
Make sense...
Reply Recommend 0

