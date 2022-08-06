DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 06, 2022

Imran to be lone PTI player on nine vacant NA seats

Iftikhar A. Khan Published August 6, 2022 Updated August 6, 2022 07:25am

ISLAMABAD: Just hours after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the schedule for by-elections on nine general seats of the National Assembly, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan — in a bid to set a record — announced his candidature on all nine seats in the Sept 25 elections.

The nine seats are among the 11 vacated after acceptance of resignations of PTI MNAs by the National Assembly speaker, and their de-notification, last week.

The announcement that Mr Khan will contest from all nine constituencies first came from PTI’s official Twitter account, and was later confirmed by the party’s Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry while speaking at a press conference.

The nine constituencies where by-elections will be held on Sept 25 are NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Kurram, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-237 Malir, NA-239 Korangi Karachi and NA-246 Karachi South.

ECP announces Sept 25 by-polls on seats vacated after acceptance of 11 PTI lawmakers’ resignations

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had, on July 28, accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs — nine on general seats and two on reserved seats for women — sparking a controversy over piecemeal acceptance of resignations. These lawmakers were among the more than 120 who had resigned from their NA seats en masse on April 11, two days after former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted from the top office in a no-confidence vote.

The PTI leaders whose resignations were accepted and who were also de-notified as lawmakers by the ECP, included Ali Muhammad Khan, Fazal Muhammad Khan, Shaukat Ali, Fakhar Zaman Khan, Farrukh Habib, Jamil Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Akram Cheema, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Dr Shireen Mazari, Shandana Gulzar Khan and Ijaz Ahmed Shah. Dr Mazari and Shandana Khan had been elected on reserved seats for women.

During the 2018 general elections, the PTI chairman had contested elections from five constituencies and had emerged victorious on all of them. He had defeated PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique in NA-131 Lahore, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of the PML-N in NA-53 Islamabad, the late Syed Ali Raza Abidi of the MQM-Pakistan in NA-243, Ubaidullah Khan of the PML-N in NA-95 Mianwali and Akram Khan Durrani in NA-35 Bannu.

According to the ECP, candidates could submit their nomination papers between Aug 10 and 13, which would be scrutinised by Aug 17, while election symbols would be issued to the candidates on Aug 29. The last date to decide appeals against the acceptance and rejection of nomination papers, by the appellate tribunal, is Aug 25.

Mr Khan’s announcement to contest the by-polls on all nine seats has startled many, with some commentators questioning if the PTI chairman could not find any other suitable candidate and the expenses to be incurred on the subsequent by-elections should Mr Khan win multiple seats and quits all but one.

Talking to Dawn, Fafen representative Mudassir Rizvi said the Constitution provided for by-elections to be held within a certain time-frame after a seat fell vacant, as well as allowing a candidate to contest on multiple seats but retain just one, in case the nominee wins from multiple constituencies.

“That way our Constitution also allows state funds to be incurred on political ambitions of political leaders and parties. In just one constituency only, the kind of staff required, number of polling stations and booths set up, and at least a couple of thousand election staff involved, the expenses run into millions each time.”

Moreover, in case a candidate contests by-polls or general elections from multiple constituencies, the leader is just trying to prove his popularity.

Sheharyar Rizwan in Lahore also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2022

Denali
Aug 06, 2022 07:32am
His first record was six seats - will definitely do better than that this time
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Aug 06, 2022 07:36am
Come on Pakistan - support your captain and defeat the rotten system!
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Aug 06, 2022 07:38am
He was never a sane man.
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Aug 06, 2022 07:41am
Certainly Imran Khan will show these crooked people that he is still the most popular leader in Pakistan give free and fail elections
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Aug 06, 2022 07:42am
Handsome Khan is making a mockery of Pakistani democracy. But he won't be the first to do so. And he won't be the last either.
Reply Recommend 0
Outspoken
Aug 06, 2022 07:44am
Game on!
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Aug 06, 2022 07:46am
They don't have 8 people to stand in the election ?
Reply Recommend 0
Skhan
Aug 06, 2022 07:49am
What is the point.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Aug 06, 2022 07:51am
So many years of hard work gone to drain.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Aug 06, 2022 07:52am
So there are no capable people in PTI who can be the Candidates for the 9 vacant NA Seats. Imran Khan has become like the man who is the Producer,Director,Actor and the only man watching the Movie in the Cinema Hall.
Reply Recommend 0
pasta
Aug 06, 2022 07:52am
Brilliant. Good luck my great leader.
Reply Recommend 0
Omer
Aug 06, 2022 07:55am
What a childish act to waste election resources. Why would a voter vote for him, when he'll most likely vacate the seat?
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 06, 2022 07:57am
Brilliant move by PTI to the coalition’s malicious move of piecemeal elections to weaken PTI support.
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer
Aug 06, 2022 08:08am
Politically wise decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Zaim
Aug 06, 2022 08:14am
Foolish move
Reply Recommend 0
Ebrahim Ebrahim
Aug 06, 2022 08:21am
@Skhan, the point is to blanket the opposition and put pressure for general elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Aug 06, 2022 08:40am
This is called dictatorship.
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
Aug 06, 2022 08:44am
One drama after another...this guy is just full of himself no regard for the poor people or poor country.
Reply Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
Aug 06, 2022 08:47am
IK is basically making a mockery of the system. Democracy is a joke , bring back khilafat or even military rule
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Ali Khan
Aug 06, 2022 08:49am
What confidence !
Reply Recommend 0
Novoice
Aug 06, 2022 08:50am
Egomaniac. Proves that PTI is not a party but a fanclub.
Reply Recommend 0
Life
Aug 06, 2022 08:52am
This is an insult to the voters of a constituency where a candidate seeking their votes to get elected and represent them in the parliament indeed not at all willing to represent them but will resign if elected thereby wasting millions of tax payers hard earned rupees for petty politics and leaving them unrepresented in the parliament.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmeed
Aug 06, 2022 08:58am
Khan's strong blow to the opponents.great politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Aug 06, 2022 08:59am
@Skhan, There is NO ONE in the PDM rank-file who can win in these KP seats. Even in Punjab or Karachi. If the PDM leaders have the GUTS they can contest themselves.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 06, 2022 09:20am
Easily win for PTI against the corrupt PDM
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Aug 06, 2022 09:28am
By September 25 he would be disqualified and banned
Reply Recommend 0
Stargazer
Aug 06, 2022 09:42am
Imran Khan is coming out of the crease for a six. The 13 parties have proven to be minnows in front of him
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Aug 06, 2022 09:50am
Imran Khan will win all the seats inshallah.
Reply Recommend 0
Danial
Aug 06, 2022 10:03am
Man of steel
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 06, 2022 10:07am
Slap on pdm and ecp
Reply Recommend 0

