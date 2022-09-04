DAWN.COM Logo

Over 47,000 pregnant women in shelter camps across Sindh: provincial health minister

Nadir Guramani Published September 4, 2022 Updated September 4, 2022 12:33pm
<p>A doctor examines a four-month-old baby at a medical camp for flood-affected people on the outskirts of Sukkur. —AFP/File</p>

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho has shared alarming statistics of women affected by the unprecedented floods, saying at least 47,000 women were pregnant in shelter camps in the province.

Speaking to DawnNewsTV, the minister said hundreds of thousands of people have contracted various diseases after the floods.

“More than 134,000 cases of diarrhoea and 44,000 cases of malaria have been reported in the province,” she added.

Dr Pechuho said over 100,000 skin-related, 101 snake bites and 500 dog bites have been reported so far among flood affectees.

She said other cases, including respiratory diseases were on the rise in Sindh.

Several districts in Sindh are facing massive devastation, misery and pain. Monsoon rains have affected millions. But thousands of peasants, including women and children, are the worst hit and homeless.

On Aug 30, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), a sexual and reproductive health agency, said that at least 650,000 pregnant women, of whom 73,000 were expected to deliver this month across the country, in the flood-affected areas were in dire need of maternal health service.

The UN agency had also warned that many women and girls were at an incre­a­­sed risk of gender-based violence (GBV) as almost one million hou­ses were dama­g­­ed in the floods that spelled suff­ering for millions across Pakistan.

“Up to 73,000 women expected to deliver in September will need skilled birth attendants, newborn care, and support,” the agency had said, adding that pregnancies and childbirth cannot wait for emergencies or natural disasters to be over as this is when a woman and baby are vulnerable and need the most care.

The government had on Aug 25 officially declared a “national emergency” in light of the rain-induced floods which have killed more than 1,200 people.

Comments (16)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
FN
Sep 04, 2022 12:52pm
incompetent lifetime health minister can't help these women. Her party and government is responsible for their sufferings.
Reply Recommend 0
Zelfour ali
Sep 04, 2022 01:04pm
So so sad
Reply Recommend 0
Osman
Sep 04, 2022 01:11pm
This is a population has been structurally kept subjugated by feudals. If anyone believes that these feudals or the PPP cares about these people, you are wrong. Their condition will never change.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 04, 2022 01:23pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0
naseem
Sep 04, 2022 01:37pm
These poor women are not to be blamed, it's their idle husbands who a lot of free time to make the babies. We need population control. Why is the govt shy to talk about it?
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rehman
Sep 04, 2022 01:48pm
Model province........... as per Sindh Government............ Please open your eyes.
Reply Recommend 0
Solangi
Sep 04, 2022 02:01pm
Where have all domicile doctors gone?
Reply Recommend 0
naseem
Sep 04, 2022 02:27pm
Where is the minister of Population Control? Why is it shy from talking about it?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Sep 04, 2022 03:33pm
So this health minister can only there to provide numbers?
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Sep 04, 2022 03:40pm
Pakistan's Population Boom.
Reply Recommend 0
Jameel Khan
Sep 04, 2022 04:19pm
See the poverty in villages and the population growth. Pakistan will be devastated by population bomb.
Reply Recommend 0
Hashim
Sep 04, 2022 04:21pm
No water, no food, no sewerage, no jobs, no transportation but population is growing at peak..
Reply Recommend 0
Bipin
Sep 04, 2022 05:31pm
Baby boom is expected.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 04, 2022 06:23pm
Suffering is thy name Pakistanis.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Master Baitor.
Sep 04, 2022 07:11pm
We still number one in productivity.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Sep 04, 2022 07:27pm
No clinics in the region even after 20 plus years of PPP rule.
Reply Recommend 0

