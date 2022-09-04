DAWN.COM Logo

‘Wow, grape’: Viral meme to be auctioned off as NFT to help flood victims

Dawn.com Published September 4, 2022 Updated September 4, 2022 11:58am

The devastating floods in Pakistan, which have killed more than 1,000 and displaced millions, have once again highlighted the magnanimity of the nation.

Some have opted to donate much-needed essentials while others have donated their time and energy to help those in need.

However, former senator Sehar Kamran — of the “wow grape” fame — has decided to use her viral moment for good: the meme will be auctioned as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on September 30 to raise funds for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

The NFT will be sold on the digital art marketplace, Foundation, the link for which can be accessed here.

Speaking to The Pak Daily’s Hamza Azhar Aslam about the viral meme, Kamran said: “I don’t know how great turned into grape but I have owned it and thought that it should be used for good”.

In the viral video in question, Kamran, at a school for Pakistani expatriate children in Jeddah, was standing with a queue of students asking them what they’d like to do when they grow up.

A boy came up and let off a machine gun salvo in support of Pakistan’s military, and against India.

To which Senator Kamran can be heard saying “strong army, wow” and what sounds like “grape”, instead of “great”. Her prolonged enunciation is now a mantra too.

Dawn.com has reached out to Kamran for a comment.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 04, 2022 01:39pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Sep 04, 2022 03:20pm
I hope it doesn’t help PPP line their pockets
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Sep 04, 2022 06:53pm
‘Influencers’ busy promoting themselves!! Shame. HOW MUCH of the funds raised will be given to flood relief? How will they be channelled?
Reply Recommend 0

