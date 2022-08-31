DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 31, 2022

More flood aid pours in as world lends a helping hand

Amin Ahmed Published August 31, 2022 Updated August 31, 2022 07:43am

ISLAMABAD: The international community has continued to lend a helping hand to Pakistan in the wake of floods of epic proportions that claimed the lives of at least 1,100 people and left more than half of the country submerged.

On Tuesday, Canada, Ireland, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States became the latest states to provide monetary and material support to flood-hit Pakistan as part of the global response against flooding in the country.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) announced an additional $30 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance to support people and communities affected by severe flooding.

The United States also provided over $1.1 million in grant and project support earlier this month to ensure direct assistance reached the communities most impacted and to help mitigate and prevent the effects of future floods, according to a statement.

US announces $30m for flood-hit people; Canada and Australia pledge $5m, $2m, respectively

The US embassy in Islamabad said that in response to the Pakistan government’s request for assistance, the US will prioritise urgently needed food support, safe water, sanitation and hygiene improvements, financial help, and shelter assistance.

Meanwhile, Canada announced $5 million in funding for humanitarian assistance to support Pakistan. Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that his country will continue to provide food, clean water and other essential services through trusted partners.

Minister for International Development and Pacific Economic Development Agency Harjit Sajjan, while announcing the assistance in Ottawa, said that Canada’s support will help scale up the humanitarian resp­onse to provide critical emergency assistance, including food and cash assistance.

On August 19, Canada contributed to the initial funding of $3 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund, which will be used for health, nutrition, food security and water and sanitation services in flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the office-bearers of local Pakistani-Canadian organisations in Ottawa was held at the Pakistan High Commission to coordinate the efforts of Canadians living in Pakistan and Canadians of Pakistani origin for relief and rehabilitation of the people affected by floods.

Similarly, the Australian government announced $2 million in urgent humanitarian assistance and said that the support will be delivered through the World Food Programme to assist Pakistan and its people in responding to immediate humanitarian needs, particularly women, children and vulnerable communities.

Furthermore, after the directives of Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the gas-rich country provided the first batch of urgent aid to Pakistan which contained 21,000 food baskets, 5,000 tents, and 5,000 personal hygiene kits aiming to benefit 35,000 individuals.

Ireland announced an initial commitment of 500,000 euros of Irish Aid support to Pakistan. The funds will be allocated to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and Concern Worldwide. The IFRC through their local partner will provide emergency shelter, unconditional cash grants to the worst affected and primary healthcare with a specific focus on the special health needs of women and children.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that a first flight from the UAE carrying relief items landed on Tuesday afternoon at Noor Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi. The relief assistance includes food items, medical supplies and tents for the flood victims. Another flight carrying assistance was also expected to land in Rawalpindi by the evening.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2022

Flood Emergency
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Miftah’s victory
31 Aug, 2022

Miftah’s victory

BLOODIED, but unbowed. That perhaps best describes how Finance Minister Miftah Ismail must feel as he emerges...
Rebuild better
31 Aug, 2022

Rebuild better

THE inevitable exodus has begun. Thousands of desperate flood victims are making their way to Karachi. According to...
Fumigation required
31 Aug, 2022

Fumigation required

WITH a large part of the country left inundated after heavy monsoon spells, it was just a matter of time before...
International responsibility
Updated 30 Aug, 2022

International responsibility

The developed nations must take responsibility to restore at least some of the damage their actions have caused.
Food inflation
30 Aug, 2022

Food inflation

TORRENTIAL rains, which have triggered unprecedented flooding in most parts of the country, are also causing food...
‘Missing’ publisher
30 Aug, 2022

‘Missing’ publisher

THOUGH the nation may be in the midst of a calamity of epic proportions, some within the security establishment are...