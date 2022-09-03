DAWN.COM Logo

Reports of flood-hit girl raped after being lured ‘not substantiated’: Sanghar police

Imtiaz Ali Published September 3, 2022 Updated September 3, 2022 11:29pm

Sanghar police on Saturday said that investigators were probing the alleged rape of a teenage girl in Shahdadpur but so far it was not substantiated that she was kidnapped or lured over the pretext of providing her ration for being a flood victim.

The girl belonging to flood-hit Shahdadpur was allegedly raped recently, which prompted higher authorities to take notice when the story of the incident went viral on social media and attracted the attention of Sindh lawmakers as well.

“The case is being investigated after registration of the FIR (first information report) and arrest of the suspect,” said Sanghar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar.

During the initial investigation, it transpired that “the victim and the suspect had known each other for some time”, added the district police chief.

SSP Lanjar said it was “not true” that the girl was kidnapped or lured by the suspect(s). “The narration of being lured for providing ration has not been substantiated,” observed the Sanghar police head, adding that the matter was being probed further.

A statement from the police spokesperson had earlier said the suspect, G*, was arrested, the medico-legal examination of the girl was carried out and the FIR was registered.

The FIR was registered at Shahdadpur police station on September 1 by the girl herself under Sections 34 (Common intention), 337-J (Causing hurt by mean of a poison) and 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR said that the girl aged around 15-16 years left her home on August 28 to purchase vegetables when two people travelling in a rickshaw told her that ration was being distributed in their area for flood victims and they could give it to her, provided she accompany them.

The girl said she was “familiar” with the two as they drove rickshaws in the city. She added that they took her to a place where they gave her tranquilisers or poison and subjected her to criminal assault.

The FIR added that they later threw her on a street from where citizens took her to a hospital and informed her relatives. She said that her mother, brother and other relatives arrived at the hospital and she narrated the whole story and its facts to them.

Comments (24)
MONIER
Sep 03, 2022 11:37pm
No one can trust sindh police under Zardari and his henchmen
Recommend
Kasam hussain
Sep 03, 2022 11:43pm
Naya pakistan.
Recommend
Rafi
Sep 03, 2022 11:45pm
Shameful act
Recommend
AHAQ
Sep 04, 2022 12:34am
Sindh police under PPP control is the worst police in its character
Recommend
Anonymouseee
Sep 04, 2022 01:07am
Innocent until proven guilty.
Recommend
Taimur
Sep 04, 2022 01:24am
So if someone knows anyone they can’t lure them and rape them Mr. SSP?
Recommend
arselan
Sep 04, 2022 01:34am
Seems the corrupt sindh mafia got to them
Recommend
Abdur Razzaque
Sep 04, 2022 01:39am
Definitely, they deserve an exemplary punishment.
Recommend
Sami Khan USA
Sep 04, 2022 01:40am
Not surprised by the police side of the story. Sick people.
Recommend
Aman
Sep 04, 2022 01:53am
Unless sever punishment is not given to the culprits, Pakistan will not prosper for good!!!
Recommend
Taliban Khan
Sep 04, 2022 02:05am
Is this girl belong to a minority community?
Recommend
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 04, 2022 02:08am
Liar, liar, house on fire.
Recommend
Syed Qutub
Sep 04, 2022 02:47am
Deceptive statements to plant the seeds of doubts and blame the victim.
Recommend
Javed
Sep 04, 2022 02:55am
Money has changed hands.
Recommend
Ajmal
Sep 04, 2022 03:38am
Police investigation was on sale for the accused.police itself is the biggest criminal. Vote for Imran Khan to get rid of the thugs.
Recommend
Zulfiqar H Naqvi
Sep 04, 2022 04:06am
I will not trust the police, poor girl have no chance all the blame will go on the girl.
Recommend
MJan
Sep 04, 2022 04:44am
So if she 'knew' the suspects then its not rape! Wow, what a revelation.
Recommend
Syed Hafeez Imran
Sep 04, 2022 04:49am
a copver up? something seems not right here
Recommend
MJan
Sep 04, 2022 04:50am
The girl is reportedly 15 or 16 which means she is technically a child and unable to consent.
Recommend
GettingThere
Sep 04, 2022 05:26am
What's true and what is not , that must be established.. also, just because they were kind of familiar to get doesn't make rape ok.
Recommend
Sher Jang
Sep 04, 2022 08:07am
The incident of rape has already been occured and there is no any question whether she had been lured or abducted. Police may kindly keep this point intact in their investigation. Medicolegal evidence will substantiate that.
Recommend
MOAZ
Sep 04, 2022 08:12am
PPP and its police cannot be trusted
Recommend
A
Sep 04, 2022 08:20am
Corrupt police.
Recommend
Jim
Sep 04, 2022 09:36am
Nobody trusts the police!!! But, then whom to put trust on!?
Recommend

