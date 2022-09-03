DAWN.COM Logo

Imran wants to educate supporters about jihad, lest they ‘blow themselves up’

Dawn.com Published September 3, 2022 Updated September 3, 2022 09:28pm
<p>PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses the Bahawalpur Bar Association on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses the Bahawalpur Bar Association on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said he wanted to educate his supporters about what “jihad” really is because he did not want them to carry out suicide attacks.

“I have come to prepare you for jihad. First, understand what jihad is. If you don’t understand what kind of jihad you’re fighting then you’ll carry out a suicide attack,” the former prime minister said in a speech at the Bahawalpur Bar Association.

“I want you to prepare for the struggle after thinking and understanding,” he added.

Imran said he wanted the people to unite and bring about a “revolution in justice” so that the rule of law could be ensured and the powerful brought under the law.

He said God sent humans to ensure justice on earth and justice and humanity were what differentiated mankind from animals.

Imran said a civilised and humane society protected the weak from the powerful and if this element was lacking then it was just “a society of intelligent animals and nothing more”.

The former prime minister said that the PTI’s “jihad” was for “justice” in the country.

Imran also criticised his political opposition for their alleged corruption and claimed it was also responsible for the country’s woes such as the rupee’s depreciation and rising inflation.

He also hit out at the government for the events of May 25 when the police clamped down on the PTI’s long march to Islamabad and lamented that justice was not provided.

Comments (102) Closed
expat_uae
Sep 03, 2022 09:34pm
He is willing to use/misuse any card available, i think we have many practicing religious scholars who can teach the meaning and they also will not back away from their words........................
Recommend 0
Ahmad
Sep 03, 2022 09:36pm
Another drama call by IK.
Recommend 0
Taufik Ali
Sep 03, 2022 09:37pm
Is this dangerous man giving a subliminal message to his hardcore supporters?
Recommend 0
Qbc
Sep 03, 2022 09:38pm
This guy is a terrorist
Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Sep 03, 2022 09:38pm
Imran Niazi needs to stop lying and making stuff up. He needs to reform himself. That is the JIHAD I want him to do. Even age 70 he lies just to grab power.
Recommend 0
Imran
Sep 03, 2022 09:41pm
Get a life MR DHARNAS. All talk no walk. All politicians are sincere to their interests only.
Recommend 0
Vasu
Sep 03, 2022 09:42pm
Jihadi Khan.
Recommend 0
F Khan
Sep 03, 2022 09:47pm
First teach your followers humanity and service. Ask them to go to flood areas and help the victims.
Recommend 0
F Khan
Sep 03, 2022 09:48pm
We know what is the definition of your jihad and your ideal martyrs. You told us in the parliament.
Recommend 0
John Cool
Sep 03, 2022 09:49pm
You don't have common sense let alone jihad.
Recommend 0
J
Sep 03, 2022 09:50pm
Put Nazi in jail
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 03, 2022 10:00pm
IK has already blown Pakistan and it’s people. IK is daily doing political gathering without considering floods in Pakistan. I am no more supporting IK and PTI.
Recommend 0
Kris
Sep 03, 2022 10:01pm
How about he teaches them about Block Chain or Large Hadron Collider or Nano Technology? World is moving forward at thousands of miles per hour while Pakistan is going back at double that speed.
Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Sep 03, 2022 10:01pm
His jihad is to make himself PM again.
Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
Sep 03, 2022 10:07pm
What he is saying Jihad is a struggle with steadfastness to achieve your Just Goal.
Recommend 0
P@kisatan
Sep 03, 2022 10:11pm
Is he giving ideas to people?? People are already desperate with all the nature’s fury and instead of helping the one in need he is lecturing them on Jihad?? What is wrong with this man? He is turning into class A megalomaniac.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 03, 2022 10:12pm
Taliban Khan himself does not know the actual meaning and interpretation of Jahad which always begins from home.
Recommend 0
Mohsin
Sep 03, 2022 10:14pm
The biggest jihad right now is to save people in floods and rehabilitate them honourably
Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Sep 03, 2022 10:16pm
Slowly and gradually …losing his mind !
Recommend 0
Novoice
Sep 03, 2022 10:17pm
Insensitive arrogant ladla. Does he know how many thousands of pakistanis including our soldiers killed by suicide bombers? For sake of power and politics, Niazi can say and do anything.
Recommend 0
TZaman
Sep 03, 2022 10:24pm
Absolutely senseless.
Recommend 0
Taliban Khan
Sep 03, 2022 10:25pm
Patronizing citizens: signs of a Fascist..
Recommend 0
TZaman
Sep 03, 2022 10:25pm
Good heavens we elected him as our PM.
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Sep 03, 2022 10:25pm
We stand united with Imran Khan.
Recommend 0
S Khan
Sep 03, 2022 10:26pm
IK has lost his mind.
Recommend 0
NACParis
Sep 03, 2022 10:28pm
IK is right in stating that the PTI’s “jihad” was for “justice”, whereas, PDM Jihad is not for justice but for the destruction of IK and his party so they can continue with their looting habits
Recommend 0
Samuel
Sep 03, 2022 10:30pm
Don't know what he is trying to say
Recommend 0
R
Sep 03, 2022 10:31pm
Taliban Khan strikes again. He is the worst thing to happen to Pakistan in the last decade.
Recommend 0
Fraz
Sep 03, 2022 10:40pm
Imran talking Jihad - dangerous
Recommend 0
Usman
Sep 03, 2022 10:49pm
Than he should start by bringing his children to pakistan so they can lead too.
Recommend 0
Crusader
Sep 03, 2022 10:56pm
Wise gentleman
Recommend 0
Fahmida
Sep 03, 2022 10:56pm
Jihad Against Whom Sir Liar?
Recommend 0
Fahmida
Sep 03, 2022 10:57pm
Know Thyself
Recommend 0
MV
Sep 03, 2022 10:58pm
How about a jihad against flooding, you egotistical self centered grasping lout ?
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Sep 03, 2022 11:01pm
What he said , he meant violence. There is no question on his intention
Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Sep 03, 2022 11:35pm
What a country. 1/3 is in underwater and the former pm is talking about Jihad?
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Not
Sep 03, 2022 11:49pm
No one can cause damage IK but only himself
Recommend 0
Asfand
Sep 04, 2022 12:00am
He needs to educa
Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Sep 04, 2022 12:02am
Dying for power amid catastrophic floods,,which played havoc in the city’s &towns with dying &suffering immensely?
Recommend 0
Pakistani expat
Sep 04, 2022 12:07am
This man seems becoming dangerous by the day. Hopefully the people remain sensible and avoid any wrongdoing with this inciting and further division. Hope that authorities take firm action, time is running out!
Recommend 0
Ahsan
Sep 04, 2022 12:08am
So now hopefully to uphold the writ of law he will not pressurize court or other institutions for his cases
Recommend 0
Nasir pervaiz
Sep 04, 2022 12:12am
Yes jihad now due against all kind of fitnas in Pakistan
Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Sep 04, 2022 12:16am
Listen! What Taliban Khan is talking about?
Recommend 0
S
Sep 04, 2022 12:29am
He is spreading all kind of dangerous thoughts just to put himself back in the PM seat. Very selfish narcissist man
Recommend 0
Bang-B'desh
Sep 04, 2022 12:32am
Every ignorant pretends to be a scholar, shame isn't it?
Recommend 0
AHAQ
Sep 04, 2022 12:33am
Imran Khan is right and the corrupt imported and their handlers are wrong.
Recommend 0
Jawaid kamal
Sep 04, 2022 12:36am
My goodness, how his supporters stand him. Deep psychoanalysis needed on him. He is losing his marbles,
Recommend 0
Hammy
Sep 04, 2022 12:49am
Is it just me? , but IK worries me
Recommend 0
Suba
Sep 04, 2022 12:58am
Imran is a real Muslim
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Sep 04, 2022 01:05am
Imran khan please keep your speeches to economy, dishonesty and revitalizing thinking process of your supporters. Some religious touches is okay as you have no authority on Islam. Sincerely
Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah
Sep 04, 2022 01:11am
Arrest this man and bar him from politics for life if there is even a single violent act from his supporters.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 04, 2022 01:14am
Everybody Please listen ! Taliban Khan is talking about Jihad !!
Recommend 0
Young Pakistani
Sep 04, 2022 01:32am
Jihad is part of Islam and no one can deny that.
Recommend 0
arselan
Sep 04, 2022 01:34am
Good ecuation on such matter is the key.
Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 04, 2022 02:00am
IKN is a walking talking disaster.
Recommend 0
Zain
Sep 04, 2022 02:06am
Look who is talking about justice , IK is a civilian dictator and love to break law day and night without any questions
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 04, 2022 02:09am
He is 100 percent right.
Recommend 0
May
Sep 04, 2022 02:13am
Talk about taking things out of context.
Recommend 0
Khan D
Sep 04, 2022 02:35am
Please Mr Khan don't preach about animals and humans. Animals are what they are by nature . Humans stoop lower than the animals. Did you ever hear of an animal blowing himself up. NO.But jihadis are another category.
Recommend 0
Nasir Hassany
Sep 04, 2022 03:02am
He is absolutely correct.
Recommend 0
Saad
Sep 04, 2022 03:03am
Nonsensical statement again. How is he a leader?
Recommend 0
Samir, Sahil, X
Sep 04, 2022 03:13am
IK, madrassa educated, rather brainwashed, knows only one jihad.
Recommend 0
Logica
Sep 04, 2022 03:14am
Imran Khan has predicted a 'bumper crop' next season due to increase in fertility of the affected land. Not quite. Flooding leads to enhanced denitrification due to anaerobic soil conditions caused by stagnant water. This loss of soil nitrogen is compounded by the loss of fertile top soil by flood waters. In addition, floods bring additional weed seeds.
Recommend 0
Henchi
Sep 04, 2022 03:45am
Won't be surprised if he starts growing a beard, wearing a green turban, and calling himself Shaikh ul Islam Im the Dim.
Recommend 0
Hindsight
Sep 04, 2022 04:09am
True leaders talk basics truth.
Recommend 0
Bilal lahori
Sep 04, 2022 04:33am
This guy is a real shame for our country
Recommend 0
Fastforward
Sep 04, 2022 04:50am
Rupee devaluation and inflation happened because he signed on dotted lines of the stipulations of IMF to get loan. Paradoxically he blames the present government. During his administration, the rupee plunged from 131 to 197.
Recommend 0
Truth
Sep 04, 2022 05:18am
Jihad is not suicide bombing. See love jihad for example.
Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Sep 04, 2022 05:18am
What a calamity? Former PMIK should handover telethon money to the rightful people, all of 5 Billion rupees!!
Recommend 0
Rahat
Sep 04, 2022 05:23am
Amazing! How he is fooling people with his words.
Recommend 0
Denali
Sep 04, 2022 05:51am
Gaga’s Hussain is getting desperate
Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Sep 04, 2022 06:37am
Now finally we understand why President Joe Biden never called in these last four years.
Recommend 0
MG
Sep 04, 2022 06:40am
The man is determined to initiate a civil war for his personal gain
Recommend 0
Om
Sep 04, 2022 06:53am
The neutrals, opposition,USA, Arabs , even the Chinese are against imran and his ideas. Only a full scale civil war can bring him to power and only then there will be real change
Recommend 0
Pootins Wife
Sep 04, 2022 07:07am
Taliban Khan is not the sharpest tool in the shed!
Recommend 0
Ijaz Durrani
Sep 04, 2022 07:08am
As long as there are crazed or crafty leaders to play on old fears, a mob will turn cruel.
Recommend 0
JS
Sep 04, 2022 07:11am
Great sermon by PTI Chairman. First, dear sir has to know and understand that any sermon will have effect only if it comes from a truthful cleric, grounded in honesty and truth, whose life is as authentic and transparent as white snow. Much to learn and mature.
Recommend 0
JS
Sep 04, 2022 07:14am
Know thyself, foremost, before you pledge to educate others. What and how much there is to know truthfully about self before stepping into the education program in the political sector
Recommend 0
F NAWAZ
Sep 04, 2022 07:16am
He is absolutely right
Recommend 0
Zelfour ali
Sep 04, 2022 07:21am
Biggest problem is no justice in Pakistan
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Sep 04, 2022 07:31am
Jihad, crusade against corruption is a just movement, just like I fully supports Halaka, Coptic, Sharia, Hindu Law for fight against corruption. The fundamental laws are all good in all faiths. Not to forget Chinese philosophers they are also very correct in many ways.
Recommend 0
Akhtar Husain
Sep 04, 2022 07:34am
Sharifs are big industrialists. Their real estate and commercial assets in Pakistan are worth billion. They owned largest steel industry of Pakistan way back in 1971. Why IK is locked on their four London flats. You cannot sideline political opponents by calling them corrupt. As far premature elections are concerned, the sitting Govt calls the shots. Only thing IK needs is patience.
Recommend 0
N_Saq
Sep 04, 2022 07:41am
Justice revolution in Pak will only come, when every Pakistani takes a pledge that no matter what they will not do anything wrong or carry illegal orders i.e., the army, the judiciary, the police, the bureaucracy, media, reporters, traders etc including the general public because when everyone refuse to follow illegal orders then everything will fall into its right place.
Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Sep 04, 2022 07:48am
Is IK really a well wisher of Pakistan or well wisher of IK? He is instigating people directly and indirectly!
Recommend 0
Kool
Sep 04, 2022 08:08am
Keeping half of the population (Girls) away from education is keeping them away from civilisation.
Recommend 0
Naseem
Sep 04, 2022 08:10am
Very well said by IK.
Recommend 0
MOAZ
Sep 04, 2022 08:13am
True Jihad means struggle not war
Recommend 0
Wise2win
Sep 04, 2022 08:18am
Talk about justice, revenge and jihad invariably ends up in killing and dying. Start talking about progress and peace instead.Justice will follow
Recommend 0
Pootins Wife
Sep 04, 2022 08:40am
Such a thought full guy
Recommend 0
Khaled
Sep 04, 2022 08:52am
This is what is called power of suggestion, putting something in others mind.
Recommend 0
Muneer
Sep 04, 2022 08:56am
Imran Khan is stating the right thing .
Recommend 0
Thinktwice
Sep 04, 2022 09:20am
Where does he buy his powders… seems very powerful.
Recommend 0
Progressive Pakistan.
Sep 04, 2022 09:52am
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, So is everybody! That is the root cause of our failures- tunnel vision of mindsets and attitudes.
Recommend 0
Sajid Ahmad
Sep 04, 2022 09:55am
Totally agree with khan saab , the way he leads us couldn't be against humanity, I attended all his sit-ins and jalsas , he is the leader we need in Pakistan
Recommend 0
Samuel
Sep 04, 2022 09:57am
He sent a bouncer it went over my head,can't figure it out what he has said
Recommend 0
Syed
Sep 04, 2022 10:07am
Where is Tiger Force during floods? He only cares about PM seat. Just the same as sharifs and zardaris, only more handsome.
Recommend 0
Tajammal
Sep 04, 2022 11:26am
@Qbc, How you imagine?
Recommend 0
Hanif Moosani
Sep 04, 2022 11:50am
@Taufik Ali , subliminal? this is open call not only to his hardcore supporters but every citizen of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Aziz ur rehman
Sep 04, 2022 12:28pm
Sir Imran Khan is a great politician, great game changer and Master mind personality... He know will about democracy, foreign policy, State relationship between countries..... He struggled for 22 year in Pakistani politics.... I love Mr Imran Khan.....
Recommend 0
Aziz ur rehman
Sep 04, 2022 12:28pm
Khan is great personality.. I love Imran Khan...
Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Sep 04, 2022 03:09pm
@Aziz ur rehman, Greatest Jehad at present is to help the flood affected masses through out Pakistan!!!
Recommend 0
Tajammal
Sep 04, 2022 04:17pm
That is the only way for him
Recommend 0

