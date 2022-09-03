DAWN.COM Logo

Shaukat Tarin urges govt to renegotiate with IMF, seek relief in the wake of floods

Dawn.com Published September 3, 2022 Updated September 3, 2022 07:17pm
<p>PTI leader Shaukat Tarin addresses a media talk in Karachi on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PTI leader and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin on Saturday urged the government to renegotiate and seek relief from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the wake of disastrous floods, as he called it out for “leaking” the audios attributed to him regarding the programme.

Tarin’s presser was met with a scathing response from his successor Miftah Ismail later.

On Monday, two audio clips surfaced via TV channels and social media in which a man said to be Tarin can be heard guiding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab’s finance ministers to tell the federal government and the IMF that they would not be able to commit to a provincial budget surplus in light of the recent floods that have wreaked havoc in Pakistan.

Last week, KP Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra had written a letter to the Ministry of Finance conveying his administration’s inability to provide a provincial surplus this year.

The audios triggered criticism against the PTI as the ruling coalition alleged that they were nothing but a conspiracy to derail the state’s deal with the global lender. Later, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said that a forensic audit of the leaks would be conducted.

At a media talk in Karachi today, the former federal minister claimed that those who leaked the tapes mere hours before the IMF board meeting were the people who “wanted to jeopardise the deal”.

“Who leaked the tapes? We did not. We didn’t make the tapes, so how would we leak them,” he said.

“So were we jeopardising the programme or were you, by leaking the audios? You could have done it on Tuesday or later on. Why did you do it just before the meeting?”

Tarin claimed that the real problem would have arrived if the IMF would have heard the tapes. “Although it wouldn’t have affected the programme because the surpluses from provinces are in the form of an MoU (memorandum of understanding).”

Elaborating on the matter, he said that the PTI’s aim behind writing the letter was to spend money on the provinces — in the light of the floods. “So that we could go and tell them to give us relief the way they did during Covid.

“We believe in the well-being of the country,” the PTI leader said.

He recalled that in January when the previous government was going to the global lender for the sixth review, it had faced massive criticism from the opposition.

“Their top leadership had said that the IMF agreement should be torn and called it an attack on the sovereignty. But we never called them traitors, instead, we took it as political discourse.”

Expressing disappointment at the accusations of being a traitor, Tarin said that it was high time all the political parties, including the PTI, moved past it. “In a democracy, you have the freedom to voice both agreement and dissent.

“We have a disaster in front of us and it calls for us to unite and fight it together,” he said and advised the government to provide relief to the people in these testing times.

Read more: Inflation, global conditions will continue to weigh on Pakistan’s economy, says IMF

“I am seeing that our common folk will see more burden in the upcoming days because they [the government] will increase taxes and it will have a ripple effect […] and the reason is that they have accepted IMF’s special conditionalities,” he pointed out, citing increasing inflation and appreciating dollar.

The PTI leader emphasised that the country would have to stand up to these conditionalities today — which include an increase in taxes and electricity prices.

“Go to them and ask them for relief. After that go to Russia and buy discounted oil. Give people relief on petrol and gas [prices]. Increase your tax revenue.”

“Don’t waste your time on giving certificates of traitors. We want to work on this together,” Tarin added.

‘Nation won’t forgive you’

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail issued a scathing response to Tarin later in the day while talking to the media in Karachi.

He blasted the PTI government for its performance and lashed out at Tarin over the allegedly leaked audio clips.

Ismail also said that Tarin had assured the IMF of increasing fuel prices in April if the PTI government survived the vote of no-confidence.

“Did Imran Khan not say to the Finance Division that ‘I will raise petrol prices after the first week of April’? If this was not said and I’ve been lied to then I apologise,” Ismail said in a fiery statement.

He called on Tarin to tell if he had allegedly informed the IMF of such an increase or not. “We know your reality and the nation does too now. The reality is that you’ve been selling this mixture of lies,” he added.

“If you want to do politics then go ahead but the nation won’t forgive you because it has seen your reality.”

Regarding economic issues, Ismail said the country was saved from default and the economy had stabilised, although inflation was very high.

The finance minister assured that inflation would be absolutely brought under control in the next two months.

Comments (83) Closed
Haris
Sep 03, 2022 03:47pm
No comments
Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Sep 03, 2022 03:50pm
He must face the article 6 charges.
Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Sep 03, 2022 03:52pm
Will the government also give relief to the masses in the form of renegotiated loan repayments, tax and utlilties bill payments and so forth?
Recommend 0
Ajaz
Sep 03, 2022 03:55pm
So 2 faced!!!
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Sep 03, 2022 03:57pm
What PTI did during 4 years except calling others theirs and when opposition wanted to unite you were deaf, now since heats is on you are on submitting
Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Sep 03, 2022 04:01pm
This guy is a fraud. He wanted to torpedo the IMF deal for political reasons. Not in the interest of the Nation. And to believe that this guy was your finance minister?
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Sep 03, 2022 04:04pm
PTI had no economical plan - Tareen said soon after the collapse of IKN government. He an Opportunist and a disloyal person .
Recommend 0
Humza
Sep 03, 2022 04:08pm
"go to Russia and buy discounted oil". Then? We don't have refiners to process that oil, Mr Tarin!
Recommend 0
Humza
Sep 03, 2022 04:08pm
Mr Let Me Give you Some Advice But Didn't Do Any of that In My Own Tenure
Recommend 0
OTHER SIDE
Sep 03, 2022 04:17pm
You have been exposed. Please stay quiet now.
Recommend 0
Mansoor
Sep 03, 2022 04:20pm
Dawn leaks. It is no crime advising PTI finance ministers to go against what they had committed to IMF (U- turns are infectious) but getting caught is.
Recommend 0
Naya Pakistani
Sep 03, 2022 04:20pm
He is going to be dumped as soon as Imran gets in power. Poor guy trying his best to please him to avert his fate.
Recommend 0
Ismail
Sep 03, 2022 04:22pm
PTI indeed did a good job in such crisis and CoVid-19 times proved it
Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Sep 03, 2022 04:23pm
it's the damage done by him that mr. ismail is struggling day and night to undo, who he is trying to fool?
Recommend 0
Henchi
Sep 03, 2022 04:28pm
Trying to atone fir his sins.
Recommend 0
Nightwalker
Sep 03, 2022 04:30pm
Thief I will call imf not to give money to these thieves
Recommend 0
Abbas
Sep 03, 2022 04:30pm
huh..? But didn't you just...? Weren't you the guy who this week...? what..?
Recommend 0
Bilal
Sep 03, 2022 04:34pm
You are not trustworthy Sir.
Recommend 0
Akram
Sep 03, 2022 04:44pm
@Abdullah, Bhai jan inflation was 11 percent on April 9 and over 45 percent today. Go figure
Recommend 0
Dr. Master Baitor.
Sep 03, 2022 04:48pm
No shame in asking for more donations!!
Recommend 0
Realistic
Sep 03, 2022 04:48pm
Yes he is right. Negotiate with IMF because of flood situation
Recommend 0
Oneliner
Sep 03, 2022 04:53pm
Those who cannot run a local bank profitability have no right to make any suggestion
Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Sep 03, 2022 04:55pm
High treason !
Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Sep 03, 2022 05:02pm
Tarim is trying to pretend that this was what he advised KP. In reality he was caught sabotaging the IMF deal by asking the finance minister of KP to send a letter to IMF before sending to Mifta Ismail.
Recommend 0
Bilal Mustafa Kaifi
Sep 03, 2022 05:14pm
Asad umar threw him and Taimur jhagra under the bus
Recommend 0
Hindsight
Sep 03, 2022 05:14pm
Floods is a calamity on the poor, the PDM don’t care about.
Recommend 0
To be honest
Sep 03, 2022 05:18pm
a liar and must be charged under relevant laws
Recommend 0
Chacha
Sep 03, 2022 05:32pm
Wrong again.
Recommend 0
Tariq
Sep 03, 2022 05:45pm
This is a reasonable demand.
Recommend 0
Life
Sep 03, 2022 05:46pm
Shameless.
Recommend 0
F Khan
Sep 03, 2022 05:58pm
He better shut up after his leaded videos.
Recommend 0
Sid
Sep 03, 2022 05:58pm
All PTI supporters should be careful that looters and their neutral handlers will try and record their conversations and use it against them - be careful next time
Recommend 0
Sid
Sep 03, 2022 05:59pm
@Abdullah, what PTI did???? What PTI did??? For gods sake grow some integrity
Recommend 0
F Khan
Sep 03, 2022 06:00pm
Lecturing after leaving office is our peoples favorite hobby:He is responsible for what Miftah has to clean up and dollar went to almost 250z
Recommend 0
Nostalgia
Sep 03, 2022 06:02pm
Have some remorse! You wanted the country to default.
Recommend 0
JhunJhunwala - Tikkaramgurung
Sep 03, 2022 06:04pm
All Miftah will do is get orders to raise gas, electric and petrol prices further
Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer New York, USA
Sep 03, 2022 06:09pm
In view of the publicly announced intent of PTI led provincial govts. Of Punjab and KP, showing their inabilitiy to fulfill the key demand of IMF of creating surplus during this financial year whether it is real or fake, if now tied with Shukat Tarin’s,narrative, makes sense. With current account deficit going beyond 2.3 trillions - 28.5% in month of August only, it would be gigantic task to fulfill this particular demand of IMF by the present govt. therefore, without delay it must renegotiate.
Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Sep 03, 2022 06:24pm
Pakistan should NOT go to IMF.
Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Sep 03, 2022 06:29pm
Very reasonable suggestion from a seasoned economist compared to a not so genuine puppet Miftah!!
Recommend 0
Alrehan
Sep 03, 2022 06:37pm
PTI is thief party
Recommend 0
Abbas
Sep 03, 2022 06:39pm
This is pathetic; he and his masters can go to any extent to secure themselves the Power. Played with the economy and public sentiments and created a difference in the society...No more Pakistan, but a divided nation, weak nation that IK and his team are promoting :(
Recommend 0
Demagogue.
Sep 03, 2022 06:45pm
Shaukat Tarin says right. There’s a Force Majeure Clause in IMF Agreement. The donee can ask for its application, and certainly in such vast natural calamities, that Clause is applicable. Pakistan can get relaxation in not only IMF, but all other Agreements.
Recommend 0
NACParis
Sep 03, 2022 06:46pm
@Ajaz, Two-faced is not him but the PDM full of looters. Their leader who is a PM is the greatest actor of the team.
Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Sep 03, 2022 07:06pm
Your audio leak show your real face
Recommend 0
Aryann
Sep 03, 2022 07:15pm
He is a true economist— time is ripe for renegotiation due to this horrendous natural calamity Current crooks and thugs are selling Pakistan for their own pockets and will leave our nation in slavery for next 100 years
Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 03, 2022 07:17pm
Why would IMF bailout? It is the hard-earned money of donor countries like USA.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 03, 2022 07:37pm
He is 100 percent right. However, in the corridors of power at Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, dominated by the imported, selected, nepotic, crooked, cruel, cunning, corrupt, crafty, crazy and criminal ruling junta of the three musketeers in the company of its wicked, liar, bigot, selfish and biased cronies, who cares?
Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Sep 03, 2022 07:45pm
Meanwhile...India is the fifth largest economy in the world! “The IMF’s own forecasts show India overtaking the UK in dollar terms on an annual basis this year, putting the Asian powerhouse behind just the US, China, Japan and Germany,"
Recommend 0
MONIER
Sep 03, 2022 08:23pm
Miftah is saying goodbye after all the damages to the economy. Getting loan is not a big achievement. The achievement will be when it is all payed back.
Recommend 0
NK
Sep 03, 2022 08:25pm
He is right. As echoed by a British parliamentarian Pakistan's debt should be cancelled or written off because Pakistan contributes only 1% of carbon emission globally and the current situation of climate change impact upon Pakistan is due the industrialized nations high carbon emission.
Recommend 0
NK
Sep 03, 2022 08:26pm
@Philosopher (From Japan), Every one is just playing withvarious article of the constitution and you are one such naive person.
Recommend 0
TZaman
Sep 03, 2022 08:28pm
Mr. Tarin and PTI unnecessarily showed their true pictures, which was to get the PM chair even at the altar of demolishing Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Kirran
Sep 03, 2022 08:29pm
Only PTI is working for Pakistan to be free of IMF chains, all the other parties and groups are scrambling over each other to grab the loan money while the public is forced to pay the high interest rates through surcharges on inflated electricity bills.
Recommend 0
expat_uae
Sep 03, 2022 08:57pm
Govt needs to make wise decision so that economic conditions improve instead of listening to PTI who did govt on social media only and ground realities became so much worse for general public
Recommend 0
Ilyas Kashmiri
Sep 03, 2022 09:04pm
Sorry, our negotiators are scared of white skin and personal interest.
Recommend 0
Taufik Ali
Sep 03, 2022 09:12pm
As long as he doesn’t write letter first.
Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Sep 03, 2022 09:40pm
He still has the audacity to come out of his house and issue instructions.
Recommend 0
Gulshan Omar
Sep 03, 2022 10:41pm
Mr. Shaukat now you got your victim card out. Good, no harm in trying till IMF gets bankrupt helping Pakistan.
Recommend 0
iqbal
Sep 03, 2022 11:29pm
This is the difference, Imran Khan can negotiate and help Pakistan but Nawaz can only bend and follow. We need a leader and not a thief without brave heart who can not remember and does not know how to talk.
Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Sep 04, 2022 12:03am
@Abdullah, must be punished.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Sep 04, 2022 12:44am
Okey, ex Finance minister is that bad! What Mifta is doing?
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Sep 04, 2022 01:09am
@Abdullah, get wise with your comments!
Recommend 0
Tamilselvan
Sep 04, 2022 01:15am
Beggars can’t be choosers , period!
Recommend 0
Zulfiqar H Naqvi
Sep 04, 2022 01:33am
Very reasonable argument.
Recommend 0
arselan
Sep 04, 2022 01:44am
He is right. If PTI was able to renegotiate the IMF deal during pandemic why cant this government do it? Are they so powerless?
Recommend 0
arselan
Sep 04, 2022 01:44am
@Philosopher (From Japan), For what? Your masters should be first to face
Recommend 0
abdulazizansari
Sep 04, 2022 01:48am
Very timely and good advice by Shawket Tareen. At bare minimum, we should be recording our problems and catastrophe that the nation will be facing in repayment on due installments, on face of present excessive flooding and allied calamity that Pakistan is facing.
Recommend 0
Sonu
Sep 04, 2022 02:13am
Does renegotiate means loan forgiveness?
Recommend 0
Khan D
Sep 04, 2022 02:48am
Would you buy an insurance policy from this man. Your answer will decide right from wrong.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Sep 04, 2022 02:52am
What Mr. Tarin is saying wrong? Miftah must listen to him and follow to manage economy.
Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 04, 2022 02:57am
I believe Shauket more than Miftah.
Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 04, 2022 03:00am
Shaukat Tareen has never and will even win a councillor seat yet he is imposed on Pakistan to make critical decisions.Shaukat Tareen tried to stop IMF bailout package when it is most needed. In any civilised ciountry Shaukat Tareen would be in jail by now
Recommend 0
Samir, Sahil, X
Sep 04, 2022 03:11am
PRI and especially it's one-man show IK have crossed the redline. He and his cohorts have tasted power and gone low to sabotage Pakistan economy and establishment.
Recommend 0
Zia
Sep 04, 2022 03:50am
Please shut up.
Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Sep 04, 2022 04:26am
What credibility he has after his phone calls leaked? Why no action against has not been taken? A timid Government, afraid to put him in jail.
Recommend 0
Qbc
Sep 04, 2022 04:41am
This guy failed at everything
Recommend 0
Syed Hafeez Imran
Sep 04, 2022 04:52am
@Philosopher (From Japan), Do you what article 6 is? ( in which document0 It is for traitors! how does this can be treated as being traitorous
Recommend 0
Not a Troll
Sep 04, 2022 06:14am
If not for the floods the current PDM government would not have. penny to spend. Now they have charity money to spend on getting votes. The bakery minister is fixing the economy is ridiculous.
Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Sep 04, 2022 07:50am
After being exposed as a person who wanted to fail Pakistan get IMF loan now he is trying to pose as the well wisher.
Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Sep 04, 2022 07:50am
An over 70 year old person willing to do anything for more money and power!
Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Sep 04, 2022 07:51am
Why is he not formally charged and put in jail for what he did to stop the IMF loan?
Recommend 0
JS
Sep 04, 2022 07:58am
Snakes and pythons everywhere.
Recommend 0
Pro Humanity
Sep 04, 2022 08:03am
He is now right on this account. On humanitarian basis, IMF should give some break to catastrophically flood affected Pakistan to provide some relief to the flood victims, including women and children.
Recommend 0

