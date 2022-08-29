DAWN.COM Logo

PTI’s Umar and Jhagra defend Tarin-IMF audio leaks, say ‘nothing wrong’ in conversations

Dawn.com Published August 29, 2022 Updated August 29, 2022 04:01pm
<p>PTI Secretary General Asad Umar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra address a press conference on Monday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Monday defended and all but acknowledged the authenticity of the audio leaks attributed to PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin regarding the crucial International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme

Umar said there was “nothing wrong” in the leaked conversations and that Tarin, in the leaked conversations, was merely giving “advice” to PTI’s provincial finance ministers to ask the federal government to renegotiate with the IMF — something he claimed was necessary in light of the devastations caused by the floods.

Earlier on Monday, two audio clips surfaced via TV channels and social media; in one, the man said to be Tarin can be heard guiding Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari to tell the federal government and the IMF that he would not be able to commit to a provincial budget surplus in light of the recent floods that have wreaked havoc in Pakistan.

“We only wanted the provincial finance minister to write to the federal government so “pressure falls on these b******* … they’re jailing us, filing terrorism charges against us and they’re going away completely scot-free. We can’t allow this to happen,” the voice purportedly that of Tarin’s is heard telling Leghari.

Leghari — who unlike Jhagra has yet to confirm or deny if the audio is genuine — asks Tarin whether the activity would hurt the state, to which Tarin responds: “Well … frankly speaking, isn’t the state suffering the way they are treating your chairman and everybody else? This will definitely happen that the IMF will ask ‘where will you arrange the money from’ and they (the government) will bring another mini-budget.”

Tarin further says that it could not be allowed that “they mistreat us and we stand on one side and they blackmail us in the name of the state and ask for help and we keep helping them.”

Later in the leaked conversation, Tarin tells Leghari that the mechanism of the information’s release to the public would be decided later.

“We will do something so it doesn’t seem we are hurting the state but we should at least present the facts that you won’t be able to give [budget surplus] so our commitment is zero.”

In the other audio, Tarin can be heard asking Jhagra whether he had drawn up a similar letter.

“[The IMF commitment] is a blackmailing tactic and no one will release money anyway. I won’t release them, I don’t know about Leghari,” says the man, alleged to be Jhagra.

Tarin says the letter, once drafted, would also be sent to the IMF representative so “these b******* know that the money they were forcing us into giving will be kept by us”.

PTI senior leader Shireen Mazari was the first to acknowledge the audio clips, saying there was “nothing illegal or wrong” in the conversations. “We have publicly opposed the terms on which the imported govt is taking loan from IMF.”

“But what is illegal is the wire tapping done on conversation without court order. A criminal offence,” she tweeted.

On Friday, Jhagra had written a letter to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail just three days ahead of the IMF executive board’s meeting scheduled for Aug 29 (today) to approve the disbursement of a $1.18 billion tranche to Pakistan under a bailout package. In the letter, Jhagra informed Ismail that his KP administration might find it difficult to run a provincial surplus this year in view of flood-related damages.

‘Nothing wrong’ in leaked conversations: Asad Umar

In the press conference following the leaks, Umar derided the government for “cutting, pasting and editing” audio and videos. Referring to the alleged audio content, Umar said Tarin had asked both provincial finance ministers to request the federal government to renegotiate the IMF agreement due to the recent floods as the expenses required for relief operations would make achieving a provincial surplus difficult.

“Can anyone say this isn’t good advice?” Umar questioned, adding that former prime minister Imran Khan had done something similar and negotiated with the IMF when the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

All but confirming the authenticity of Tarin’s remarks, Umar asked if Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also not requesting foreign organisations and other countries for help the country with aid in following the devastation caused by the floods. “Tell me if you are asking money from foreign governments, then why can’t you ask the IMF to give us space this year to use our money for flood-related expenses,” he questioned.

Umar recalled the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s strategy when it was in the opposition under the PTI government’s tenure, and accused it of acting against the state’s interest and international commitments by voting and speaking out against legislation related to the Financial Action Force and IMF agreement.

He said that Tarin, as a former finance minister, had every right to “give advice” to Jhagra and Leghari. “There is nothing wrong in Tarin speaking to Jhagra and Leghari on phone and giving advice.”

Umar said Jhagra’s letter was the result of advice given by Tarin. “If Jhagra felt that there was something wrong in it, then he would not have brought himself before the nation,” he added.

Umar sidestepped the question when asked to confirm the audio’s veracity and whether the party was owning it, simply saying that the “end result” was Jhagra’s letter.

In one of the leaks, a voice — purportedly of Leghari — can be heard asking Tarin if the letter he was being asked to pen would be anti-state. When asked about this portion of the audio, Umar said: “Shaukat Tarin can better explain it himself [but] he was asked if this was anti-state or not. He did not say, ‘Yes, this is anti-state and we have to do it anyway.’ He did not say this.”

While Jhagra has addressed the leak involving him and Tarin, Leghari has yet to confirm or deny if the person in the other audio is him.

More to follow.

Comments (36)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Khan
Aug 29, 2022 02:20pm
Getting loan from IMF for corrupt elite is not an achievement , it is better default , get real freedom and build from scratch.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Aug 29, 2022 02:20pm
Getting IMF funding is not an achievement, get out of slavery mindset
Reply Recommend 0
Johnpauljones
Aug 29, 2022 02:22pm
Black mailers every where. Even worse than Zardari and Sharif clan
Reply Recommend 0
ComfortablyNumb
Aug 29, 2022 02:23pm
Stop Lying. Your Leader "Mr. Nazi" is out to destroy the country. His In-Laws have raised him for their own agendas.
Reply Recommend 0
NoVoice
Aug 29, 2022 02:24pm
Shaukat Tareen achieved nothing in his tenure with PPP, then with PTI and also his Silk Bank is a failure. Why PTI thinks he is so good to advise them? Must they only choose lotas instead of decent loyal Pakistanis?
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Aug 29, 2022 02:28pm
Who needs enemy when you have pti.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Majid
Aug 29, 2022 02:29pm
Everyone can hear the advice being given by Shaukat Tareen to _Punjab Finance Minister. He further confirms that this advice is coming from IK. Shame on PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Aug 29, 2022 02:29pm
Shame on all PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 29, 2022 02:30pm
Real truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Aug 29, 2022 02:33pm
Khan would sink the whole country just to get back in power. Greed
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Aug 29, 2022 02:34pm
Shaukat Tareen gave the best advice, PTI has the mandate to deal with IMF, while PMLN has no govt not in a single province.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Aug 29, 2022 02:36pm
Shame on all pti’s big wigs, specially on Shaukat tarin
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Usman Ashraf
Aug 29, 2022 02:37pm
In which capacity he is asking for the advice n using abusive language. Shame on pti
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ahmed
Aug 29, 2022 02:40pm
@Khan, and you get some education please.
Reply Recommend 0
Hussain
Aug 29, 2022 02:42pm
Lust for power PTI knows no bounds
Reply Recommend 0
Hussain
Aug 29, 2022 02:44pm
@Khan, Power grab by PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Aug 29, 2022 02:44pm
@NoVoice, Do you find anything malign in his advice here? Tell us where?
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Aug 29, 2022 02:46pm
The Tarin advice is that Federal Government should itself have thought if they cared about Pakistanis.
Reply Recommend 0
Nia
Aug 29, 2022 02:46pm
The journey from using charity for political party to destroying Pakistan so that one man can wear a Sherwani. Shame!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Aug 29, 2022 02:48pm
PTI is far more dangerous than the PDM. With PDM you atleast know what you're up against. But PTI is a monster under the garb of a saint.
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Aug 29, 2022 02:49pm
@Tahir Raouf, Dear Brother, Do you have a personal vendetta against PTI or Imran Khan? I hope you're not doing this for "Qeema-paratha". It is clearly evident from your comments.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Aug 29, 2022 02:49pm
This shows how genuinely PTI has respect for the country, irrespective of who is ruling in the federal government. Very sad day indeed for Pakistan that one of it's largest political party is stopping so low.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 29, 2022 02:50pm
The corrupts keep coming out with the fake videos about PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Aug 29, 2022 02:57pm
PML-N are corrupt to the core, PTI fellas are power hungry and will wreck the economy just to come to power. PPP are shameless thieves who always steal in broad-daylight when in power., the remaining are spare-parts aspiring to be like the first three.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal lahori
Aug 29, 2022 02:59pm
Shame on PTI. Dirty politics in crisis time
Reply Recommend 0
Nia
Aug 29, 2022 03:00pm
The real Mir Jaffer and Mir Sadiq of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Aug 29, 2022 03:01pm
The tail wags the dog
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 29, 2022 03:02pm
Clearly, Deepfake producer, Calibri Queen’s another masterstroke!
Reply Recommend 0
Abu bakr
Aug 29, 2022 03:04pm
Niazi is a curse. His lust for power comes first before everything.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Aug 29, 2022 03:08pm
PTI showing its true colors
Reply Recommend 0
Baseer
Aug 29, 2022 03:09pm
This audio should be properly investigated and found correct then the three persons should be tried for treason against the state.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir uddin
Aug 29, 2022 03:12pm
Deep fake producer, Calibri Queen’s another video released.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 29, 2022 03:15pm
Stating the obvious is not a conspiracy. What is more serious is unauthorized tapping of phones.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 29, 2022 03:20pm
@Baseer, Everything is NOT treason!!
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Aug 29, 2022 03:30pm
so called PDM and the present imported rulers live in a fools paradise. They have destroyed Pakistan with the over reliance on borrowing money and begging all over the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Aug 29, 2022 03:32pm
Blackmailing &anti people &anti Pakistan move?Let the courts decide isn’t it a criminal case!!
Reply Recommend 0

