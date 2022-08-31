DAWN.COM Logo

4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Balochistan’s Kalat area

Dawn.com | Ghalib Nihad Published August 31, 2022 Updated August 31, 2022 07:10pm
<p>A screenshot showing the quake that struck near Balochistan’s Kalat on Wednesday. — Photo by USGS</p>

A 4.7 magnitude “moderate” earthquake jolted the Kalat area of Balochistan on Wednesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the earthquake struck at 5:37pm 15 kilometers south-east of Kalat at a depth of 34km. It had a longitude of 66.71 East and a latitude of 28.92 North.

Tremors were felt in Kalat and neighbouring areas forcing residents to leave their houses.

So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Separately, the US Geological Survey confirmed the earthquake and placed it at 22.2km east of Kalat.

The quake come at a time when Balochistan is reeling from floods caused by torrential monsoon rains. Catastrophic floods have left a third of Pakistan submerged as thousands of roads, houses, electric towers and bridges have been completely damaged.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, 15 people died in the province in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll in the province to 253.

bhaRAT©/Fastrack/Dr. Gonorrhea/Zack
Aug 31, 2022 06:38pm
Water has to go somewhere.
Reply Recommend 0
Bunny
Aug 31, 2022 07:07pm
what a sad fate to that rich land with minerals and natural resources. near by regions like Iran should help them out .
Reply Recommend 0
Nambi
Aug 31, 2022 07:31pm
More trouble for Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 31, 2022 07:39pm
What else is called adding more miseries to destruction, losses, lives, injuries and bruises?
Reply Recommend 0
Kk
Aug 31, 2022 08:02pm
It is time for repent
Reply Recommend 0

