Today's Paper | August 31, 2022

India to commission first home-built carrier, but short of jets on deck

Reuters Published August 31, 2022 Updated August 31, 2022 02:25pm

India will formally commission its first home-built aircraft carrier on Friday, the culmination of 17 years of construction and tests as the country seeks to catch up with regional rival China and its far larger naval fleet.

The INS Vikrant, however, will not have its own fleet of fighter jets on deck and instead will rely on a few Russian-designed aircraft borrowed from India’s only other carrier, the INS Vikramaditya.

France’s Dassault and Boeing are locked in a race to provide the Indian government with over two dozen jets earmarked for the Vikrant, a 262 metre-long vessel built at the state-run Cochin Shipyard in southern India.

The Indian Navy and India’s defence ministry did not respond to questions from Reuters.

Designed by the Indian Navy, the carrier is the largest warship to be built in the country, able to accommodate a crew of around 1,600 and operate a fleet of 30 aircraft, including fighter jets and helicopters.

More than 75 per cent of the ship’s components are indigenously procured, with half a dozen major industrial firms and over 100 smaller businesses providing equipment and machinery, according to India’s defence ministry.

The Vikrant will be commissioned on Friday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after completing almost a year of sea trials.

“The final proof of the pudding is the ship’s performance during sea trials. While it seems to be behaving pretty well, stability wise, aircraft operations have yet to commence. One hopes it will be a success story all the way,” former chief of India’s naval staff admiral Arun Prakash told Reuters.

“Because of our typically disjointed decision-making process, the selection of an aircraft got de-linked from the carrier project, and a decision is yet to be taken,” he said.

“We knew the ship was likely to be commissioned this year, and the selection process, as well as negotiations, should have started well in time, perhaps three to four years earlier.”

The Vikrant also lacks a naval radar system, recent images published by the Navy suggested, said Prathamesh Karle, a naval analyst at defence intelligence company Janes.

“It would hence take some time for Vikrant to be operationally deployed along with its aircraft,” Karle told Reuters.

Critical shortfall

India has an estimated 40 Russian-made MiG-29Ks which mainly operate on the Vikramaditya — a repurposed Russian vessel. Some of those fighters will now be brought on to the Vikrant.

“If an aircraft carrier … is to be made operational, then the main weapon is the air wing, right? So, it is going to be a critical shortfall,” said Kamlesh Kumar Agnihotri, a senior fellow at New Delhi’s National Maritime Foundation think tank.

“Otherwise, the aircraft carrier will not be able to be exploited optimally,” the retired naval captain added.

With the Vikrant’s entry, India can deploy an aircraft carrier on both its eastern and western seaboards and expand its maritime presence, although the Indian navy still lags behind key regional rival, China.

The world’s two most populous countries share a border, some of which is disputed, where there were deadly skirmishes between their armed forces in 2020.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy has around 355 vessels, including two aircraft carriers, around 48 destroyers, 43 frigates and 61 corvettes, according to Karle.

In June, China launched its third aircraft carrier, which features a full-length flight deck with a catapult launch system — unlike India’s smaller carriers that use ski-jumps.

India’s existing fleet includes one aircraft carrier, 10 destroyers, 12 frigates and 20 corvettes.

Vicky
Aug 31, 2022 02:31pm
Made in India reaping dividends
Reply Recommend 0
Nambi
Aug 31, 2022 02:34pm
India is a true superpower
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Aug 31, 2022 02:37pm
Great beginning
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Aug 31, 2022 02:37pm
At least they can proudly say they made a 'home-built' carrier. All we have is a 'home-built' political problem.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 31, 2022 02:41pm
While Neutrals are busy in politics. Don't worry they will address this issue as soon as they have time.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahir
Aug 31, 2022 02:41pm
India is developing on it's own and not taking any loans or pleading others for donation.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghajnavi
Aug 31, 2022 02:42pm
Big Old Tiger without Teeth or claws to protect itself
Reply Recommend 0
Abdur Razzaque
Aug 31, 2022 02:42pm
Don't be proud for your work before you look at the North. They're ready to reply at your power ship!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 31, 2022 02:42pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
IK willbeback
Aug 31, 2022 02:44pm
Game changer.
Reply Recommend 0
surya kant
Aug 31, 2022 02:45pm
China is a big concern for India.
Reply Recommend 0
F/o Fast track
Aug 31, 2022 02:51pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, sour grapes.
Reply Recommend 0
Kiwi
Aug 31, 2022 02:54pm
India is no match for China.
Reply Recommend 0
Vivaldi
Aug 31, 2022 03:03pm
@Ghajnavi, Big or Small. Old or New. Clawless or Toothless. A Tiger is always a Tiger. Hyenas will not understand it.
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Aug 31, 2022 03:27pm
India Standing Strongly and Proudly on its Own Two Feet with its Head held High...
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Aug 31, 2022 03:28pm
India going from Strength to Strength....
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Aug 31, 2022 03:29pm
The Centuries Old Progressive Civilization is finding and Regaining it's Place again....
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Aug 31, 2022 03:30pm
It is going to be a dismal failure. Indians don't have what it takes to build a good quality working carrier.
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 31, 2022 03:31pm
What a start difference 75 years has made between the two
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 31, 2022 03:33pm
India seems unstoppable under Modi
Reply Recommend 0
CHELFLS
Aug 31, 2022 03:33pm
@surya kant , You understand things other way.
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Aug 31, 2022 03:35pm
Come what may... Keep moving India... your time Starts Now....
Reply Recommend 0
Wahab UK
Aug 31, 2022 03:40pm
Neutrals take a note.
Reply Recommend 0
Bk
Aug 31, 2022 03:46pm
@MJan, can't even build a car of your own, let alone ships.
Reply Recommend 0

