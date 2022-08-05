DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 06, 2022

India bids to sell fighter jets to Malaysia, says 6 other countries interested

Reuters Published August 5, 2022 Updated August 5, 2022 04:09pm
<p>An Indian Air Force (IAF) light combat aircraft “Tejas” flies during the “Aero India 2021” air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru on February 3, 2021. — Reuters</p>

An Indian Air Force (IAF) light combat aircraft “Tejas” flies during the “Aero India 2021” air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru on February 3, 2021. — Reuters

India has offered to sell 18 light-combat aircraft (LCA) “Tejas” to Malaysia, the defence ministry said on Friday, adding that Argentina, Australia, Egypt, the United States, Indonesia, and the Philippines were also interested in the single-engine jet.

The Indian government last year gave a $6 billion contract to state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for 83 of the locally produced Tejas jets for delivery starting around 2023 — four decades after it was first approved in 1983.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, keen to reduce India’s reliance on foreign defence equipment, has also been making diplomatic efforts to export the jets. The Tejas has been beset by design and other challenges, and was once rejected by the Indian Navy as too heavy.

The defence ministry told parliament that Hindustan Aeronautics in October last year responded to a request for proposal from the Royal Malaysian Air Force for 18 jets, offering to sell the two-seater variant of Tejas.

“Other countries which have evinced interest in the LCA aircraft are: Argentina, Australia, Egypt, USA, Indonesia, and Philippines,” India’s junior defence minister, Ajay Bhatt, told members of parliament in a written reply.

He said the country was also working on manufacturing a stealth fighter jet, but declined to given a timeline citing national security concerns.

Britain said in April it would support India’s goal of building its own fighter jets.

India currently has a mix of Russian, British and French fighter jets.

India is looking to ground all its Soviet-era Russian fighter jets, the MiG-21, by 2025, following a number of fatal crashes, the Times of India daily reported last month.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (28)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 05, 2022 04:10pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad
Aug 05, 2022 04:18pm
Pakistan signed a deal with argentina to sell fighter jets in past. Not sure what happened afterwards
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Aug 05, 2022 04:28pm
Oh dear, India going from strength to strength whilst Pakistan goes towards bankruptcy, thank you neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Aug 05, 2022 04:38pm
How many has Pakistan sold or the neutrals are too busy working with the Imported Government.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Aug 05, 2022 04:46pm
Congress had stalled the project for decades for lucrative arms deals. BJP should stay for next 50 years.
Reply Recommend 0
pasta
Aug 05, 2022 04:46pm
Haha come on, nobody wants that junk.
Reply Recommend 0
Arsalan Alvi
Aug 05, 2022 05:02pm
Samosas for Sale
Reply Recommend 0
Salaria Ahmed 2
Aug 05, 2022 05:25pm
You reap what you sow.
Reply Recommend 0
siva
Aug 05, 2022 05:31pm
Way to stand on our own.
Reply Recommend 0
Gokboru
Aug 05, 2022 05:31pm
Is this a joke?
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir hussain
Aug 05, 2022 05:45pm
Oh it is not better than even mig 21
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Aug 05, 2022 05:46pm
A game changer.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajani Gali
Aug 05, 2022 05:46pm
Impressive right?
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Aug 05, 2022 05:50pm
Perhaps they need targets for practice.
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Aug 05, 2022 05:51pm
This declaration is a part of the delusional comuniccation.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Aug 05, 2022 05:57pm
Why is Pak news covering this?
Reply Recommend 0
Tiger
Aug 05, 2022 06:25pm
Impossible. We have been taught India cannot even feed its people.
Reply Recommend 0
Shri Ram
Aug 05, 2022 06:31pm
40 years to make, must be outdated already. why would anyone want to buy this junk ?
Reply Recommend 0
Nation
Aug 05, 2022 06:52pm
FM will reject it.
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Aug 05, 2022 06:58pm
When India focuses on doing something, they usually do it.
Reply Recommend 0
SachBol
Aug 05, 2022 07:08pm
What happened to Pakistan selling JF Thunder to other countries?
Reply Recommend 0
VoiceOfReason
Aug 05, 2022 07:34pm
POS compared to JF Thunder.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 05, 2022 07:53pm
While our Neutrals are actively participating in politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 05, 2022 07:58pm
Joke of the century !
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad Somearea
Aug 05, 2022 08:31pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, you mean JF of the century
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 05, 2022 08:40pm
Neutrals can buy these crafts with a few plots included..
Reply Recommend 0
Desi
Aug 06, 2022 05:36am
USA is interested in buying planes from India, that is the joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Aug 06, 2022 05:39am
Next generation of coffin carriers?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Paterfamilias?

Paterfamilias?

Reema Omer
Through a series of judgements, SC made CJP’s recommendations for judicial appointments virtually binding on president.

Editorial

Economic restructuring
Updated 06 Aug, 2022

Economic restructuring

All the policies and tough decisions implemented by the PML-N-led ruling coalition have so far translated to firefighting.
Kashmir’s plight
06 Aug, 2022

Kashmir’s plight

THREE years after the BJP-led government in New Delhi made its ill-advised move to do away with the autonomous...
Extinction risks
06 Aug, 2022

Extinction risks

WE may be at risk of losing our natural treasures before even getting a chance to truly appreciate them. According ...
Gutting NAB
Updated 05 Aug, 2022

Gutting NAB

Recent changes to NAB's governing laws go well beyond an attempt to reform the organisation.
Plastic menace
05 Aug, 2022

Plastic menace

WHILE plastic waste poses a major threat to the environment and human health, and authorities have over the years...
Commonwealth triumph
05 Aug, 2022

Commonwealth triumph

IT took five days but given the rousing manner in which it happened it was worth the wait. Finally, Pakistan could...