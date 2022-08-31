DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 31, 2022

Shehbaz wants to work with Imran ‘for crisis sake’

Baqir Sajjad Syed | Syed Irfan Raza Published August 31, 2022 Updated August 31, 2022 08:16am
A man carries his son, who was stranded in a flood-hit tourist area and was rescued by Pakistan Army, on his back as he disembarks from a helicopter in Saidu Sharif, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Tuesday.—AFP
A man carries his son, who was stranded in a flood-hit tourist area and was rescued by Pakistan Army, on his back as he disembarks from a helicopter in Saidu Sharif, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Tuesday.—AFP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended an olive branch to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, urging him to set aside his acrimony, for now, and work together for providing relief to fellow countrymen affected by unrelenting rains and floods.

Speaking to the international media at the PM House, the premier said he wished to ask Mr Khan to sit with him and move forward on relief efforts and bring the country out of this crisis. “Let’s put together a united effort, let’s move with unity of thought and action, let’s move in unison,” Mr Sharif said in an unprecedented appeal to his predecessor, at a time when both the government and the former ruling PTI are at daggers drawn following Mr Khan’s alleged threats to the police, judiciary and the army and the subsequent cases against him.

Besides this interaction, the PM had a busy Tuesday, as he reached out to several world leaders and expressed his gratitude for extending moral and financial aid to Pakistan to mitigate the sufferings of the flood-hit people

Denying apprehensions that the rescue effort may have got delayed because the media was preoccupied with the wrangling between politicians, Mr Sharif said he had on multiple occasions offered to form a ‘charter of economy’, but was not taken seriously by Mr Khan.

The PM also virtually ruled out the possibility of vegetable imports from India to overcome shortages caused by devastating floods, saying the two sides needed to talk about the human rights situation in India-held Kashmir. He added he was ready to sit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and talk over the issue.

Mr Sharif, however, said a committee had been constituted to explore the possibility of importing vegetables and other food items, revealing the government was in talks with Russia for import of wheat.

After the meeting, he also tweeted: “If it is us today, it can be somebody else tomorrow. Threat of climate change is real, potent and staring us in the face.”

PM thanks world leaders

In another tweet, PM Sharif said in line with his commitment, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was leading a humanitarian aid drive for the flood-affected people of Pakistan. “[Six] flights have landed so far; 2 more will arrive tomorrow. Train carrying relief goods left Ankara for Pakistan,” he tweeted.

He also expressed gratitude to the Chinese leadership and people. “This flood is like no other in terms of its intensity and spread. China has been there for us at the most difficult times & we greatly value its support,” the PM tweeted.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang expressed solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan over the human and financial loss in the recent floods that have devastated huge parts of Pakistan.

The first batch of relief aid from China containing 300 tents would reach Karachi on Wednesday (today) that the Chinese envoy would hand over to the Pakistani authorities.

PM-IMF: Later, the PM also stressed upon breaking the “economic straitjacket” through structural reforms. “Revival of IMF program, though critical to our economy, is not an end in itself. It offers a pathway to reorient our economy. We will have to work hard to make it self-sufficient. Pakistan must break out of economic straitjacket, which is only possible through structural reforms,” he tweeted.

PM-EU Council: While talking to PM Sharif over the phone, EU Council President Charles Michel offered his condolences over the loss of precious lives and the material damage as a result of devastating floods in Pakistan.

The PM thanked the EU president and appreciated their support of 2.15 million euros for flood-affected people in Pakistan.

Call to UAE ruler: Later, Mr Sharif also called Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, president of the UAE, and briefed him about the latest flood situation. The PM lauded the work being carried out by the Emirates Red Crescent and Khalifa bin Zayed Foundation in the flood-hit areas. Sheikh Mohamed expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan and offered all-possible assistance to the affected people.

In another message, the PM thanked the UN for helping Pakistan in this time of need.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2022

Flood Emergency
Pakistan

Denali
Aug 31, 2022 08:20am
Good return gesture by PM on Its initiative as far as the flood relief is concerned.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Aug 31, 2022 08:23am
IK has full support of masses. Who is Shahbaz sharif, what is his credibility and who supports him? IK does not need Shahbaz’s help for carry out the relief program. Shahbaz is PM only on papers.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Aug 31, 2022 08:29am
Certainly Prime Minister Sharif showed evidence of good leadership. IK, though, won't take the peace offering.
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled
Aug 31, 2022 08:34am
His ego is too big.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Aug 31, 2022 08:35am
@MirzaCanada, there is no need. Govt has 0 support and they are trying to poke holes into IK popularity. Go for elections
Reply Recommend 0
FasterCrack
Aug 31, 2022 08:37am
China will consider assistance as a loan. Be careful before taking anything from China.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Aug 31, 2022 08:39am
PM of hearts vs PM of Islamabad
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Aug 31, 2022 08:40am
that'll be the biggest mistake of Shehbaz's political career.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Aug 31, 2022 08:40am
He has too big an ego .. may not like it
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 31, 2022 08:40am
Shame on IK for tagging with SS.
Reply Recommend 0
Novoice
Aug 31, 2022 08:44am
Niazi the nazi is an emperor in his own mind. Not a politician. Shahnaz shows the kind of leadership a complicated country needs.
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer
Aug 31, 2022 08:45am
Shahbaz is ready to work with IK so that corrupt money launderer could justify his corruption in the foreign countries aid being received for flood victims.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Aug 31, 2022 08:46am
This offer has political motives. So they will able to say, look we are ready to work with everyone but he is not.
Reply Recommend 0
Ramay
Aug 31, 2022 08:52am
Hope and pray for the best.
Reply Recommend 0
Aaqib Khan
Aug 31, 2022 08:52am
IK has collected more than 5 Billion Pkr. SS now depends on ik .. But if IK collabrated with him, govrnmnt involvement will reduce the effective value of 500 Billion as we all knw there is intransparency & commission system
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal Mustafa Kaifi
Aug 31, 2022 08:55am
Excellent gesture at a critical time
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Sami
Aug 31, 2022 08:55am
Why Shahbaz sharif can not work with other 11 parties? w
Reply Recommend 0
Zeezoo
Aug 31, 2022 08:57am
This kind of mediocre politics has brought PMLN where its is. Niazi behaves more arrogantly ,more you try to Pacify him. Likes of Chaudhary Nisar and Shahbaz are solely responsible of throwing PMLN out of Power
Reply Recommend 0
Muna
Aug 31, 2022 08:59am
A real Statesman!
Reply Recommend 0
Saad
Aug 31, 2022 09:00am
IK should not fall in this trap.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Aug 31, 2022 09:00am
you know the situation is horrible once a guy who’s allied with 11 parties has to reach out to ONE party and person.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(USA)
Aug 31, 2022 09:04am
@Patriot, That’s why the PTI effort to sabotage the IMF program failed.
Reply Recommend 0
Michael
Aug 31, 2022 09:05am
Try to take the momentum away from IK, he can help the country all by himself, if it wasn't for the imported govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Aug 31, 2022 09:06am
Fake PM knows as soon as elections happen he will be sent to jail so better get friendly with those who will be in power…
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Aug 31, 2022 09:06am
Tweet politics has ruined Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Aug 31, 2022 09:07am
Great, sensible PM Shehbaz Sharif. IK should learn good traits from SS.
Reply Recommend 0
Michael
Aug 31, 2022 09:07am
@MirzaCanada, Certainly sharif was colluding with outsiders to show his leadership in destruction of elected government, he sure is a leader supremo
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Aug 31, 2022 09:07am
@MirzaCanada, where is the evidence for the money trail for his looted wealth? - we all want to see that first
Reply Recommend 0
Ga
Aug 31, 2022 09:08am
Call elections and Imran will work with you.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Aug 31, 2022 09:09am
@Novoice, Shahnaz probably would make a better PM then Shahbaz
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Aug 31, 2022 09:15am
@Sid, No, he shall be in his native land UK like his son Hamza before police reaches him.
Reply Recommend 0
Fida
Aug 31, 2022 09:15am
Very constructive effort by the Prime Minister. The present government has the opportunity to bring Pakistan out of the nightmare. We must balance our budget and remove the trade deficit. To reduce budget, the Armed Forces have to reduce the size of the forces and remove the fringe benefit given to the officers. The agricultural tax is must to have more revenue. Wastages should be removed. For 5 years Umrah should not be allowed.
Reply Recommend 0
As expected
Aug 31, 2022 09:16am
why were they not willing to work together for the Economy when Imran was in Power? This is the usual drama nothing else.
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.khalil
Aug 31, 2022 09:16am
He knows well , people don’t trust this imposed and corrupt regime , nobody is willing to donate a single rupee to PM fund flood relief . Now they want to use his name for fund collection
Reply Recommend 0
Zaidi
Aug 31, 2022 09:19am
Now SS have eyes on the funds gathered by IK :
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Aug 31, 2022 09:21am
@FasterCrack, AND IMF is charity!!
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Aug 31, 2022 09:21am
@Riaz. A, which political career?
Reply Recommend 0

