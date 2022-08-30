DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 30, 2022

E-commerce marketplace PriceOye raises $7.9 million in seed round

Mutaher Khan Published August 30, 2022 Updated August 30, 2022 12:43pm
<p>PriceOye.pk’s founders Adeel Shaffi (L) and Adnan Shaffi. — Photo courtesy PriceOye</p>

PriceOye.pk’s founders Adeel Shaffi (L) and Adnan Shaffi. — Photo courtesy PriceOye

Pakistani e-commerce platform PriceOye.pk has raised $7.9 million in a seed funding round led by US-based JAM Fund, it emerged on Tuesday.

It also brought a number of unicorn founders to its cap table, most notably Peter Thiel who founded PayPal and Palantir Technologies — making it his first investment in Pakistan.

Beenext, an early investor in Indonesian e-commerce platform Tokopedia, DG Daiwa, Mantis VC, HOF Capital, Jet.com’s investor Palm Drive Capital, Atlas Ventures, Immad Akhud of Mercury Bank and Asif Keshodia of Souq also participated in the seed funding round, in addition to previous investors Fatima Gobi Ventures, SOSV, and Artistic Ventures.

“PriceOye is a managed marketplace for electronics, with recommendations based on the consumer’s requirements, helping them make informed purchasing decisions. The product recommendation engine is used by visitors for product research and has been one of the important drivers of bringing over two million monthly users to PriceOye.pk’s platform,” a press statement said.

The startup, founded by Adnan Shaffi and Adeel Shaffi, claims to have achieved 500 per cent revenue growth year-on-year and plans to continue on this trajectory by adding new products and categories on the platform as well as expanding its partner network.

“Some of the biggest problems with shopping for consumer electronics in Pakistan is the presence of counterfeit products and price discrepancies which result in a fractured buying experience for a majority of Pakistani shoppers. PriceOye’s managed marketplace not only gives access to authentic products at great prices but also helps consumers make better shopping decisions through its recommendations system,” Adnan Shaffi, co-founder and CEO of PriceOye, was quoted as saying in the statement.

“PriceOye was hence designed to bring transparency and convenience to the shopping experience and has the highest net promoter score, which measures customer experience and loyalty. As we plan for the next phase of our growth, we are excited to partner with new investors who have placed their trust in us,” he added.

Mantis VC founder and partner Alex Pall added, “Within a short period of time, PriceOye has grown exponentially and has cemented its position as the leading national company in online consumer electronics. We are excited to join PriceOye in its mission towards changing the way people shop in Pakistan.”

Commenting on the investment, Seamon Chan, managing partner of Palm Drive Capital, which has backed e-commerce unicorn Jet.com, stated, “It’s always a difficult choice for consumers to spend big amounts of money on high-value products while being unsure about their authenticity. I was inspired by the vision of PriceOye founders Adnan and Adeel of creating transparency and bringing convenience to customers when it comes to shopping for consumer electronics.”

According to the press statement, there is currently no national chain in Pakistan like BestBuy in the US or Croma in India, which are specialised electronics stores. “About 50pc of consumer electronics are sold online in the US, whereas in the Pakistani market, which is mostly offline, the shopping experience for customers is completely fragmented.”

Pakistan’s consumer electronics market had an estimated spend of $8.5 billion in 2020 and has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 7.1pc between 2016 and 2020, it added.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

International responsibility
Updated 30 Aug, 2022

International responsibility

The developed nations must take responsibility to restore at least some of the damage their actions have caused.
Food inflation
30 Aug, 2022

Food inflation

TORRENTIAL rains, which have triggered unprecedented flooding in most parts of the country, are also causing food...
‘Missing’ publisher
30 Aug, 2022

‘Missing’ publisher

THOUGH the nation may be in the midst of a calamity of epic proportions, some within the security establishment are...
I-voting by Pakistanis abroad
Updated 29 Aug, 2022

I-voting by Pakistanis abroad

Prevailing global, and regional, trends lean towards expanding the right of franchise to overseas voters in a meaningful way.
IHK prisoner death
29 Aug, 2022

IHK prisoner death

MYSTERY surrounds the death of a Pakistani prisoner incarcerated in a facility inside India-held Kashmir as our...
Smog master plan
29 Aug, 2022

Smog master plan

SOME two decades after it first appeared on Lahore’s horizon, the authorities have finally come up with a plan to...