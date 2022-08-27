DAWN.COM Logo

IHC dismisses contempt plea against PDM leaders

Malik Asad Published August 27, 2022 Updated August 27, 2022 08:06am

ISLAMABAD: The Islam­abad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a petit­ion seeking contempt proceeding aga­inst leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Mov­e­ment (PDM) as “non-maintainable”.

The petitioner argued that PDM leadership during a press conference held on July 25, criticised the judiciary, and also attached the transcript of the presser.

On July 25, at the late-night press conference following the Supreme Court’s refusal to constitute a full court to hear the plea regarding the Punjab chief minister’s election, the ruling coalition announced a boycott of the proceedings.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, who heard the petition seeking contempt proceedings against the PDM leaders, observed that the coalition leaders did not utter any word against judges of Islamabad’s judiciary and suggested the petitioner take up this matter with the persons concerned.

He asked why the petitioner, who was a resident of Lahore, had to approach the Islamabad High Court. Since the counsel could not give a cogent argument for the maintainability of the petition, Justice Kayani dismissed the application without even issuing notices to the respondents.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2022

LAHORI KID
Aug 27, 2022 08:58am
Raise your hand if you are even a little bit surprised by this decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Aug 27, 2022 09:02am
Shame shame shame
Reply Recommend 0
Guest
Aug 27, 2022 09:31am
Good
Reply Recommend 0

