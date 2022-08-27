DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 27, 2022

Pakistani community in US against party politics during floods

Anwar Iqbal Published August 27, 2022 Updated August 27, 2022 09:32am

WASHINGTON: Pakistan reached out to the Pakistani-American community on Friday, urging them to help the rain and flood victims across the country, while community leaders asked people to “rise above party politics” during this natural calamity.

“I urge you to step forward to help communities in distress in Pakistan in this difficult hour, to relieve their suffering and meet their needs for shelter, food, healthcare and rehabilitation,” Pakistan’s US Ambassador Masood Khan said in an open letter to the community.

A statement issued by the ambassador’s office pointed out that to date, 66 districts in south Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan have been declared calamity hit. The rainfall in coming days is likely to wreak havoc in other areas as well.

Earlier on Friday, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government declared a rain emergency in several districts of the province with immediate effect after the Provincial Disaster Manage­m­ent Authority warned of “high to very high floods” in Swat River. Sindh and Balochistan are witnessing the heaviest rainfall this year since 1961, as the two provinces recorded until Thu­rsday 522 and 469 per cent more than the annual downpour, respectively.

No separate army account for flood relief donations, says ISPR

“There has been tragic loss of life and livestock as well as serious damage to the infrastructure and properties in Pakistan. Livelihoods have been disrupted; crops destroyed; and entire neighborhoods inundated. The magnitude of the calamity is too big; the losses enormous,” Ambassador Khan wrote.

He then appealed to the people to “send whatever amount you can afford to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022 to help your Pakistani brothers and sisters.”

But community leaders warned that an appeal to donate to the Prime Minister’s Fund may not be very effective as an overwhelming majority in the Pakistani-American community supports Imran Khan. The leaders, however, urged the community to rise above party politics and focus on helping the flood victims.

Dr Khalid Abdullah, who heads the Washington chapter of an international organisation called Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR), suggested focusing on immediate relief and on “increasing our capacity to deal with such disasters”.

“Monsoons are not new, nor are the floods. Such things have a regular pattern. By now, we should have been ready to absorb excessive water and even use it to our benefit,” he said.

The organisation he heads specialises in dealing with the effects of climate change and has won two Nobel Peace Prizes for its efforts.

Dr Talha Siddiqui, who is associated with the largest group of Pakistani physicians called APPNA, advised sending “money, tents and medicines”. He also alerted the authorities in Pakistan to prepare for the post-flood infectious diseases “that often do more damage than the flood itself”.

“Start fund-raising, send money directly to the NGOs you trust. Trust the embassy and support their efforts,” said Dr Siddiqui when asked how the community could help.

“No, this is no time for party politics,” said Johnny Bashir, who heads the Washington, Virginia chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). He recalled that during the 2005 earthquake, the community in the greater Washington area sent two containers of goods to Pakistan. “And we are ready to do so again.”

Mr Bashir said he plans to hold “a meeting of all groups and factions” at Brookfield Plaza, Virginia, to “promote unity”.

Naveed Akhtar, PML-N’s chief organiser for Virginia, also emphasised the need for unity. “No party politics,” he said. “We should work as Pakistanis, putting aside politics. We should get together to see what is needed there.”

Mr Akhtar, however, recalled that during the 2005 earthquake, some people donated their old clothes, which had to be discarded. “Please do not use such occasions for getting rid of your old clothes,” he said.

Mr Akhtar too suggested working directly with NGOs in the field, but he also advised “using your friends’ relatives for directly distributing relief goods”.

“No, no, no party politics,” said Zia Hassan, a member of the Pakistani American Business Association. “We should get together. Do a fund-raising. All should be invited. It should be a community-based effort.”

‘No separate army account’

Meanwhile, the ISPR clarified that there is only one federal government account for flood relief donations, already announced by the government. “There is no separate account of Pakistan Army for flood relief donations. There are certain fake accounts being attributed to the army for flood relief donations. All such accounts are fake and public is requested to be aware of such fake appeals,” it added.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2022

Light at the end of the tunnel
Aug 27, 2022 09:35am
Stop using the people's misery to demand donations into accounts that cannot be trusted. If you care for the people, make accounts people trust. End of.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Khan
Aug 27, 2022 09:38am
Money will probably be given to Shabaz Sharif's family and friends.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilawal "Bhutto" Zardari
Aug 27, 2022 09:44am
Zardari made a ton of wealth from all the looting he did in the 2010 Floods. We Pakistani Americans don't trust these PPPPMLB looters. We will only donate to IK's charity.
Reply Recommend 0
Rehan ullah
Aug 27, 2022 09:44am
Don't come in flood relief b/c due to repeatedly destabilising the democracy folks now hesitate to deliver help to any type of institution...
Reply Recommend 0
amir
Aug 27, 2022 09:47am
Do not send to PM funds. Send it to various private welfare organizations such as Eidi. We know the corruption in the government institution will siphon of 60% of funds for themselves as administrative charges
Reply Recommend 0
Omar
Aug 27, 2022 09:57am
@Dr. Khan , Also Imran "Taliban" niazi and his Peerni's Entourage!! and the Wadera bhutto Clan abd Mullahs.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Aug 27, 2022 09:58am
@amir, ... Absolutely Right.
Reply Recommend 0
Demagogue.
Aug 27, 2022 10:02am
Maximum possible help will be provided to flood victims. All political parties are expected to extend their helping hand, there should be uniform approach. No party is favorite for Pakistani Community. The honest politician no matter to which they belong are respected. Right of vote is not overseas Pakistanis issue, it’s well & good if allowed, if not still we are fine.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 27, 2022 10:03am
No one is sending money to PDM thieves.
Reply Recommend 0
Sania
Aug 27, 2022 10:03am
Good luck collecting funds in PM account.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Aug 27, 2022 10:04am
The examples are the 2004-05 earthquake and 2010 floods. Most of the funds were go. Led up your Zardari and other PPP operatives. Nothing goes in to “ Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022” - ABSOLUTELY NOT.
Reply Recommend 0
Rafiq
Aug 27, 2022 10:05am
Agee 100% with Amir.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Aug 27, 2022 10:08am
Nobody trusts the government fund when it’s run by the corrupt PML. We would rather donate to charities and NGO’s that we trust. Or send money and supplies directly.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Aug 27, 2022 10:09am
Send money to Edhi, Ibrarul Haque, Shaukat Khanum - but do not send to PM fund - it will end up in Sharifs account. The Ambassador should also elaborate why Pakistani Tax Payer money is being used to buy Lobster Dinner for 25 member of NA Speaker delegation in Canada while people of Pakistan are drowning.
Reply Recommend 0
We The Billions Muslims
Aug 27, 2022 10:21am
Sending money to thieves ppp pmln? For real! Impossible….
Reply Recommend 0
We The Billions Muslims
Aug 27, 2022 10:22am
@amir, Eadi ….same as to shahbaz
Reply Recommend 0
ak47
Aug 27, 2022 10:29am
@Sania, PM is honest that is y the army supported him
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Aug 27, 2022 10:30am
ISPR can be rest assured that the American- Pakistanis will send money to Al-Khidmat, PTI flood relief fund and Edhi trust but never to the government or the army.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Moeen
Aug 27, 2022 10:30am
Why should overseas pakistanis help Pakistan when the govt is treating us like foreigners? The only thing Pakistani governments are good at is begging unabashedly. Maybe neutrals, feudals and molvis can decrease their pensions/salaries and burden on exchequer and help Pakistanis in flood.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Aug 27, 2022 10:49am
PDM will eat all the funds by themselves
Reply Recommend 0
M Ahmed
Aug 27, 2022 10:52am
Don't send any money to this corrupt government they will steal it.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 27, 2022 10:57am
He then appealed to the people to “send whatever amount you can afford to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022 to help your Pakistani brothers and sisters.” PM out on bail for stealing Rs 40 billion from pakistani coffers. Better to send to trust worthy PTI relief fund or Edhi foundation.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir
Aug 27, 2022 11:08am
I agree! "...this is no time for party politics,” .... "“Start fund-raising, send money directly to the NGOs you trust" "Send Money and Medicine" In addition; send Specialists and setup make shift medical camps
Reply Recommend 0
czar
Aug 27, 2022 11:13am
As a Pakistani American, I don't trust any "prime minister fund" (sorry).I am sending money directly to people who are involved in distributing relief or to reputable NGOs.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Aug 27, 2022 11:28am
So unfortunate that even though there is money to be sent, the trust deficit with the imported government is too huge to overlook. Sad day when your country is hurting but you are afraid to send money as it is likely going to end up in a politician or general’s pocket
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Aug 27, 2022 11:42am
@Dr. Khan , you are a pathetic person doing politics. Post the damn donation check and I will double it . Lets go help Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Malik Khalfan
Aug 27, 2022 11:52am
Ambassador Masood Khan and the current imported government should be ashamed of themselves for asking for donations. Under the garb of flood relief the donations will never reach the poor distraught people. Our donations from overseas Pakistanis should go to NGO such as Focus Pakistan, Edhi and the likes.
Reply Recommend 0
Hunzai
Aug 27, 2022 12:00pm
I m living in Germany I m not going to donate to these thieves and Generals. Better account of Edhi or Shoukatkhanum
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar khan
Aug 27, 2022 12:01pm
I'm not giving my hard earned money to looters
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Aug 27, 2022 12:11pm
@Dr. Khan , - don't know how to rise above SS/IK political divide for the victims of flood relief.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem abbas
Aug 27, 2022 12:11pm
Private donation like dawn relief etc. has more chances to reach at vulnerable communities than federal account.
Reply Recommend 0

