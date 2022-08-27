DAWN.COM Logo

US presses India to cap prices of Russian oil

Reuters Published August 27, 2022 Updated August 27, 2022 04:14am
In this file photo, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo speaks during a joint news conference with EU Commissioner McGuinness (not pictured) in Brussels, Belgium on March 29, 2022.— Reuters/File

NEW DELHI: The United States had constructive discussions with Indian officials on a proposal to cap prices of Russian oil, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Friday, as it seeks global support for a proposal to cut Russian revenue.

India and China have stepped up oil purchases from Russia after the Ukr­aine invasion at a discount to the market price, at a time Western sanctions have pushed global inflation to the highest levels in years and hurt revenues of Eur­opean and American companies linked to Russia’s oil trade.

The Group of Seven aims to have a price-capping mechanism on Russian oil exports in place by Dec 5, when European Union sanctions banning seaborne imports of Russian crude come into force.

“I had a very constructive conversation with my Indian counterparts about the price cap proposal, but also talked extensively with private sector participants in India as well,” Adeyemo told reporters in New Delhi on Friday.

The proposal to cap prices of Russian oil is aimed at curbing the oil revenue that Moscow uses to finance its invasion of Ukraine, while ensuring sufficient global supply at affordable prices, Adeyemo said.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2022

Khan Pakistani
Aug 27, 2022 11:14am
US is history n outdated !
Reply Recommend 0
Zoltar
Aug 27, 2022 11:23am
US may press all it wants but in the end India will do what India wants.
Reply Recommend 0

