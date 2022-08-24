DAWN.COM Logo

PKR falls by 72 paise against dollar in interbank

Talqeen Zubairi Published August 24, 2022 Updated August 24, 2022 04:03pm

The PKR continued falling for the third straight session on Wednesday, declining by 72 paise against the dollar in the interbank market.

Data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed the local currency closed at Rs218.38 per dollar, down 0.33 per cent from yesterday’s close.

Malik Bostan, who heads the Forex Association of Pakistan, said demand for the dollar had risen after the government lifted the ban on the import of non-essential and luxury items, and for use in the Afghan transit trade. On the other hand, exchange companies’ dollar supply had dwindled because of the government’s directives to all passengers of international flights to submit declaration forms detailing, among other things, the currency they are carrying.

“Previously, people used to sell $15 million worth of foreign currency at exchange companies’ counters every day. Now, this amount has been reduced to $5m per day,” he said.

In addition, the Pakistani consulate in Dubai had informed Islamabad that Pakistanis visiting the country must have 5,000 dirhams with them which had increased the demand for that currency in the market, the effect of which could also be seen on the dollar’s rate, Bostan noted.

The FAP chairman suggested the government curtail imports to reduce demand for dollars and lower the minimum amount required to travel abroad to countries such as the UAE so demand for other currencies could be reduced as well.

Meanwhile, Mettis Global Director Saad bin Naseer said exporters were holding their proceeds which is why there was pressure on the rupee.

The local currency had fallen to a record low of Rs239.94 on July 28. It had then recovered for 11 straight sessions, closing at Rs213.90 on August 16.

However, the rupee again started falling from August 17. It lost Rs2.78 till Aug 23 (yesterday).

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 24, 2022 01:43pm
What else could be expected of the imported, selected, wicked, liar, prejudiced and biased ruling junta of the three musketeers in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan and its corrupt, crooked, cunning, cruel, crafty, crazy & criminal cronies, bent upon shamelessly, spinelessly, ruthlessly, gutlessly & gritlessly destroying the economy of the country to save their looted assets, ill-gotten bank balances, illegal real estate, sugar mills, cement factories & other properties at home and abroad?
Reply Recommend 0
Um e Hareem _ Pee Em El Noon
Aug 24, 2022 01:45pm
Ask Neutral and Imported Govt
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Aug 24, 2022 01:51pm
The fall in the rate of the dollar is entirely related to instability being created by the current imported government. They are less interested in the economy but more interested in their survival by destroying PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Aug 24, 2022 02:52pm
PDM government is making sure IK to secure two third majority in the next general elections.
Reply Recommend 0
FasterCrack
Aug 24, 2022 03:25pm
Where is Miftah?
Reply Recommend 0

