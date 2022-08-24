DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan strongly condemns Indian lawmaker’s ‘reprehensible’ remarks against Holy Prophet

Naveed Siddiqui Published August 24, 2022 Updated August 24, 2022 11:48am
<p>Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan</p>

Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the “highly provocative and sacrilegious remarks” made by a BJP leader against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and called upon the international community to take urgent cognisance of the aggravating Islamophobia in India.

Indian police had on Tuesday detained BJP leader T. Raja Singh, a lawmaker in the southern state of Telangana, on suspicion of “promoting enmity in the name of religion” after Muslim groups demanded his arrest for his comments about the Prophet (PBUH).

Condemning the remarks, the Foreign Office said it was the second time in the last three months that a senior BJP leader made disrespectful comments against the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

“These highly derogatory remarks have gravely hurt the feelings of the people of Pakistan and billions of Muslims around the world.”

The FO spokesperson pointed out that “the token and perfunctory disciplinary action taken by the BJP against the said official cannot assuage the pain and anguish caused to the Muslims of India and around the world”.

Pakistan also condemned the release of the lawmaker hours after his arrest and said the decision of setting free the BJP leader was “highly reprehensible”.

The spokesperson said the current incident once again highlighted the incumbent Indian regime’s “obsessively spiteful demeanour” towards the Muslims and “the worrying trajectory” of Islamophobia in India.

“The fact is that India is nothing more than an undeclared ‘Hindu Rashtra’ where Muslims are routinely denigrated, dispossessed and marginalized and their religious beliefs are trampled under majoritarian hegemonism.”

The FO also called out the “deafening silence” of the top BJP leadership on the abhorrent incident, saying it manifestly reflected their approval and complete support to the radical Hindu zealots within and beyond the BJP.

“Pakistan demands the Indian government to take immediate and decisive action against the BJP members habitually involved in attacking Islam and targeting the dignity of beloved Prophet (PBUH),” the statement added.

Justice
Aug 24, 2022 11:50am
Curious - Is condemning India every day the only job of FO? That is what it is.
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Aug 24, 2022 12:06pm
Who care!
Reply Recommend 0
Sidhu
Aug 24, 2022 12:09pm
playimg politics in the name of religion.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghajnavi
Aug 24, 2022 12:47pm
India has become land of oppressors every minority is suffering heavily with brand of Hindutva Extrimism. World needs to take a note immediately on this
Reply Recommend 0
Gokboru
Aug 24, 2022 12:53pm
India will only learn the hard way.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehmood Abdul Ghaffa
Aug 24, 2022 12:58pm
Thanks Jinnah for saving us.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir Askar
Aug 24, 2022 12:59pm
Thanks Quaid-e-Azam for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Aug 24, 2022 01:05pm
Thank you FO
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 24, 2022 01:14pm
Once again, the Foreign Office in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Ayesha Sadozai
Aug 24, 2022 01:16pm
As a Muslim I strongly condemn all those who seek to offend Islam and Muslims by such negative and blasphemous comments and statements , everywhere in the world. All creeds and nations have their sensitivities and it's up to us all to respect these red lines in the larger global interests and for the sake of universal amity and tolerance.
Reply Recommend 0
Ayesha Sadozai
Aug 24, 2022 01:17pm
@Tajammal, many people do care. Even if you don't.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbotabadi
Aug 24, 2022 01:41pm
Please tell us what was said by the Law maker in India?
Reply Recommend 0
Scorpio
Aug 24, 2022 01:49pm
Now lets see if the rich arab countries will do the same
Reply Recommend 0
anonymous
Aug 24, 2022 01:55pm
Forget about India let them manage what happens over there, better focus on the flood situation in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Aug 24, 2022 02:23pm
@Justice, Because of your Hindutva terrorist targeting minority everyday
Reply Recommend 0
Maria
Aug 24, 2022 02:30pm
Well get used to it
Reply Recommend 0

