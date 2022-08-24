Pakistan strongly condemns Indian lawmaker’s ‘reprehensible’ remarks against Holy Prophet

Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the “highly provocative and sacrilegious remarks” made by a BJP leader against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and called upon the international community to take urgent cognisance of the aggravating Islamophobia in India.

Indian police had on Tuesday detained BJP leader T. Raja Singh, a lawmaker in the southern state of Telangana, on suspicion of “promoting enmity in the name of religion” after Muslim groups demanded his arrest for his comments about the Prophet (PBUH).

Condemning the remarks, the Foreign Office said it was the second time in the last three months that a senior BJP leader made disrespectful comments against the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

“These highly derogatory remarks have gravely hurt the feelings of the people of Pakistan and billions of Muslims around the world.”

The FO spokesperson pointed out that “the token and perfunctory disciplinary action taken by the BJP against the said official cannot assuage the pain and anguish caused to the Muslims of India and around the world”.

Pakistan also condemned the release of the lawmaker hours after his arrest and said the decision of setting free the BJP leader was “highly reprehensible”.

The spokesperson said the current incident once again highlighted the incumbent Indian regime’s “obsessively spiteful demeanour” towards the Muslims and “the worrying trajectory” of Islamophobia in India.

“The fact is that India is nothing more than an undeclared ‘Hindu Rashtra’ where Muslims are routinely denigrated, dispossessed and marginalized and their religious beliefs are trampled under majoritarian hegemonism.”

The FO also called out the “deafening silence” of the top BJP leadership on the abhorrent incident, saying it manifestly reflected their approval and complete support to the radical Hindu zealots within and beyond the BJP.

“Pakistan demands the Indian government to take immediate and decisive action against the BJP members habitually involved in attacking Islam and targeting the dignity of beloved Prophet (PBUH),” the statement added.