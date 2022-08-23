DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 23, 2022

Indian politician from Modi's party detained after remarks against Holy Prophet

AFP Published August 23, 2022 Updated August 23, 2022 03:44pm
<p>A file photo of BJP MLA T Raja Singh. — Picture via NDTV</p>

A file photo of BJP MLA T Raja Singh. — Picture via NDTV

Indian police detained a state lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party on Tuesday on suspicion of “promoting enmity in the name of religion” after Muslim groups demanded his arrest for his comments about the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The detention of T. Raja Singh, a lawmaker in the southern state of Telangana, comes months after his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remarks that had led to a diplomatic backlash against India.

“He has been charged with promoting enmity in the name of religion,” Joel Davis, a senior police official in Hyderabad city, told Reuters.

“We have detained him and we will arrest him. This is about the recent video that he posted.”

In the video, available on social media, Singh, and in an apparent reference to the Prophet, made controversial remarks.

Singh could not be reached for comment.

The Hindu nationalist BJP would examine Singh's remarks and take action if he was found to have violated its code, party spokesperson K. Krishna Rao told the News18 channel.

Hundreds of Muslims protested against Singh on Monday evening after the video appeared on social media, footage from media showed.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 23, 2022 03:21pm
The tusks of the elephant are different for eating and different for showing.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 23, 2022 03:28pm
Drama of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Aug 23, 2022 03:48pm
Free speech is the hallmark of democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
usman
Aug 23, 2022 03:57pm
@Dr. JohnnieWalker, So is talking about Holocaust
Reply Recommend 0
Carkun
Aug 23, 2022 04:05pm
Where is TLP
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Banning free speech
Updated 23 Aug, 2022

Banning free speech

By using Pemra to silence dissent, the government has dented the former’s credibility.
PTI’s Karachi triumph
23 Aug, 2022

PTI’s Karachi triumph

THOUGH the PTI’s stand-off with the ruling coalition shows no signs of easing, the party’s march towards success...
Reviving hockey
23 Aug, 2022

Reviving hockey

A NEW secretariat, the same old promises of reviving hockey in Pakistan. As many of Syed Haider Hussain’s...
Climate catastrophe
Updated 22 Aug, 2022

Climate catastrophe

The changing climate requires a bottom-up approach to adaptation if we want to survive.
Agricultural reform
22 Aug, 2022

Agricultural reform

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the ministries concerned to prepare a ‘comprehensive reform programme’...
Suicides in Chitral
22 Aug, 2022

Suicides in Chitral

IT is unfortunate that the incidence and causes of suicide remain under-researched in Pakistan. That is why a study...