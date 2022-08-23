DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 23, 2022

KP govt to book PDM leaders for ‘hateful’ remarks against institutions: Barrister Saif

Arif Hayat Published August 23, 2022 Updated August 23, 2022 01:51pm

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to book Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders for their “hateful statements” against state institutions, Special Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said on Tuesday.

“The cases are being registered on the basis of hateful and provocative statements made against the army, judiciary and other state institutions in the past,” the CM’s adviser said in a statement.

Barrister Saif’s announcement of the decision taken by the KP government — where the PTI is at the helm of affairs — comes after the registration of a terrorism case against party chief Imran Khan over his controversial remarks about a female judge and a sedition case against his chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill, for his statements about the army during an ARY News bulletin.

He said the cases would be registered under Section 196 (prosecution for offences against the state) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 108-A (abetment in Pakistan of offences outside it) and 505 (statements conducive to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Dera Ismail Khan Additional Assistant Commissioner Muneer Ahmad had been authorised under Section 196 of the CrPC to register the cases on the complaint of former federal minister and PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur, he added.

This was corroborated in an August 19 notification issued by the KP government’s administration department.

The notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, states: “In exercise of powers conferred by Section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1989 […] and in pursuance of the cabinet’s decision dated August 18, 2022, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is pleased to empower Mr Muneer Ahmad, additional assistant commissioner, DI Khan to receive written complaint(s) from Mr Ali Ameen Gandapur or any other interested party and require local police to lodge FIR(s) (first information reports) under Sections 108-A, 153-A and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 read with any other enabling provisions of law and to sanction and pursue such cases within his respective jurisdictions with effect from August 18, 2022.”

bhaRAT©
Aug 23, 2022 01:54pm
Good. Horses for courses. This cabal of PDM should also get a taste of their own medicine.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 23, 2022 01:54pm
The PDM leadership has been far worse culprits with their contemptuous remarks!!
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Aug 23, 2022 02:12pm
If this is the case then PTI has lost its course.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Aug 23, 2022 02:20pm
A big political storm now created by the Shabaz Sharif' corrupt and imported government will fall back on them. Economy will be further ruined
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 23, 2022 02:20pm
Yes, it's about time PDM criminal gangsters get punishments for their misdeeds.
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 23, 2022 02:21pm
Excellent move, punjab, AJK and GB should also register similar cases. Issue warrants for arrest for anti terrorism charge
Reply Recommend 0
Zai
Aug 23, 2022 02:23pm
Good , same should be done in Punjab as well
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Aug 23, 2022 02:24pm
Go ahead but this will lower the standards PTI has set for itself.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 23, 2022 02:24pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Aug 23, 2022 02:25pm
What the credibility of this man who change parties from one to another.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Aug 23, 2022 02:27pm
Pti and it’s cronies are getting out of their minds,
Reply Recommend 0
nauman saghir
Aug 23, 2022 02:36pm
Right move..
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Aug 23, 2022 02:40pm
C'mon Man do something progressive rather than just revenge...Pakistan is drowning due to heavy rain and floods and politicians are after each other. Pathetic state of affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
Akhtar Husain
Aug 23, 2022 02:41pm
The courts would decide if the cases are filed on merit or they are politically motivated.
Reply Recommend 0
Elias
Aug 23, 2022 02:42pm
Love it!
Reply Recommend 0
ZK
Aug 23, 2022 02:59pm
@Philosopher (From Japan), better suggest this to your beloved PDM
Reply Recommend 0

