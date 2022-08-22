DAWN.COM Logo

Bol TV anchor Jameel Farooqui ‘arrested’ in Karachi for falsely accusing Islamabad police of assaulting Gill

Imtiaz Ali | Shakeel Qarar Published August 22, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 02:33pm
<p>Jameel Farooqui — Photo courtesy: Farooqui’s Twitter account</p>

Jameel Farooqui — Photo courtesy: Farooqui’s Twitter account

Whereabouts of anchorperson and popular YouTuber Jameel Farooqui remained unknown on Monday as Islamabad police said he had been arrested in Karachi for falsely accusing the law enforcement agency of physically and sexually assaulting PTI leader Shahbaz Gill while Zaman Town SHO Zahid Lodhi denied any such step by the local police.

A spokesperson for Islamabad police in a statement said that a case had been registered against Farooqui at the Ramna police station.

“In his vlog, the suspect falsely accused Islamabad police of sexually and physically assaulting Gill,” the statement said, which was also carried by Radio Pakistan.

The anchorperson’s allegations are a reiteration of the PTI’s claims of Gill being “sexually abused” and “tortured both mentally and physically” by investigators during the ongoing probe against him in a sedition case.

The first information report (FIR) against Farooqui, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, was registered on Sunday under Sections 499 (defamation), 500 (defaming army officers), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The complainant, a magistrate, said that he had seen a video circulating in different groups on his phone where Farooqui, in a vlog on his YouTube channel, shared graphic details of the Islamabad police’s alleged torture of the PTI leader.

The complaint said the journalist attempted to discredit the police with false allegations, which was tantamount to obstructing the investigation.

It added that the journalist tried to distract police, create anarchy and provoke the public against officials.

Karachi police denies arrest

Zaman Town SHO Zahid Lodhi, however, told Dawn.com that local police had not arrested the YouTuber.

He said an employee of Bol TV, who identified himself as Kamran Minhas, had phoned the police station and said that Farooqui had left the channel’s office in Korangi on Saturday night but had been missing since.

The officer said he told Minhas that Farooqui had not been taken into custody by local police or any team falling under his jurisdiction.

Separately, Bol TV President and Editor-in-chief Nazir Leghari told Dawn.com that Farooqui was associated with the channel and hosted a programme on a regular basis.

“Someone may have had a difference of opinion regarding his views but he has not committed any crime,” Leghari insisted.

He was of the view that the government adopted such “high-handed tactics when their days in power are numbered”.

He asked the media fraternity to raise their voice against this “tyranny”, saying media freedom would be “minimised” if timely action was not taken.

Commenting on Farooqui’s arrest, senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the government was using coercive tactics to “control” a few media groups. “But the days of cruelty are numbered,” he added.

Bol TV’s Sami Ibrahim said the journalist was arrested “for producing a vlog which was nothing but a political satire”. He said police had arrested Farooqui but his whereabouts were not known.

KUJ condemns Farooqui’s ‘disappearance’

Separately, the Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) condemned Farooqui’s “arrest and subsequent disappearance” and urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of the “violation of human rights and vindictive policy against the media persons”.

The KUJ also demanded that Farooqui be presented before the court concerned.

In the statement, KUJ President Shahid Iqbal and General Secretary Fahim Siddiqi said that Islamabad police registered a case against Farooqi at 10:55pm on Sunday, noting that he had been registered in Karachi within a few hours.

“He was arrested when he left his Bol TV office after conducting a programme there at night. He was traveling in a car and was on his way home when unknown persons took him away along with his car and since then his whereabouts [are] not known,” the statement said.

The KUJ believes Farooqi’s vlog is objectionable and contrary to journalistic and moral values but his detention from the way was against the basic human rights and against his right to defend himself, the statement said.

Ismail
Aug 22, 2022 01:26pm
Hamid Mir also confirmed torture on Gill but poor Farouqi is arrested.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 22, 2022 01:26pm
Neutrality of the neutrals at its best.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Aug 22, 2022 01:31pm
Neutrals?
Reply Recommend 0
Kahsif Ajaz
Aug 22, 2022 01:36pm
N-League on the foot steps of its founding father Gen. Zia ul Haq.
Reply Recommend 0
An Outsider
Aug 22, 2022 01:38pm
What happened to freedom of press?
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Aug 22, 2022 01:39pm
Who is going to be next? Shameful behaviour by Islamabad police.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 22, 2022 01:40pm
How many people will they arrest? Is telling the truth their crime then Pakistan is nothing but hell to live.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Aug 22, 2022 01:43pm
IGP of Islamabad new Roa Anwar
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Aug 22, 2022 01:48pm
When Police accused Peoples why not any one take action against them.
Reply Recommend 0
Karachi
Aug 22, 2022 01:51pm
Neutrals
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Aug 22, 2022 01:54pm
Police torture is common phenomena, so why arrest a citizen.
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Aug 22, 2022 01:55pm
Acting all precious, are we?
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar
Aug 22, 2022 02:01pm
Wow! Really? Unbelievable behaviour by the state.
Reply Recommend 0
umar
Aug 22, 2022 02:09pm
Shame on you corrupt government and their handlers. We common Pakistani find pride in our army and judiciary, please do not let just one or two people malign the legacy of the whole institute.
Reply Recommend 0
umar
Aug 22, 2022 02:10pm
Seriously it is getting suffocating to live in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hassan
Aug 22, 2022 02:12pm
Shame!
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Aug 22, 2022 02:13pm
Looks like state sponsored curb on freedom of speech!
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Ali Bukhari
Aug 22, 2022 02:14pm
Freedom of expression?
Reply Recommend 0
Jim
Aug 22, 2022 02:22pm
The goons have gone out of their minds!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Mudassir Hussain Azeemabadi
Aug 22, 2022 02:25pm
What goes around, comes around
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Aug 22, 2022 02:42pm
Fascist state
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Aug 22, 2022 02:42pm
@An Outsider , freedom of speech does means spreading false news
Reply Recommend 0
PTII
Aug 22, 2022 02:43pm
Are we supposed to assume that those with former sportsman Imran Khan are dishonest
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Aug 22, 2022 02:43pm
@Sher Ali Bukhari, righly implicated, freedom of speech does not entitle spreading false news
Reply Recommend 0
rumaria
Aug 22, 2022 02:50pm
Lot many others also claimed by only him?
Reply Recommend 0
Qbc
Aug 22, 2022 02:53pm
@An Outsider , Freedom of press does not mean you lie in any country
Reply Recommend 0

