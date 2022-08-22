DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 22, 2022

Karachi court grants Islamabad police 3-day transitory remand of Bol TV anchor Jameel Farooqui

Imtiaz Ali | Shakeel Qarar | Naeem Sahoutara Published August 22, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 09:54pm
<p>Jameel Farooqui being taken to Islamabad from the Jinnah International Airport on Monday. — Photo courtesy: PTI;s Twitter account</p>

Jameel Farooqui being taken to Islamabad from the Jinnah International Airport on Monday. — Photo courtesy: PTI;s Twitter account

A Karachi district and sessions court on Monday granted the Islamabad police three-day transitory remand of anchorperson and popular YouTuber Jameel Farooqi after he was arrested for “falsely accusing” the law enforcement agency of physically and sexually assaulting PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the journalist at the Ramna police station.

Farooqui was presented before Judicial Magistrate Ali Sher Chandio by investigation officer (IO) Mian Muhammad Shehbaz today. The official requested the court to grant permission to shift the journalist to Islamabad.

During the hearing, the magistrate examined the case record, including the transit permission from the Sindh home department. He inquired if the suspect had been subjected to torture in custody but Farooqui did not complain of any maltreatment.

Instead, the suspect said that his family had not been informed about his arrest. Subsequently, the court instructed the police to inform Farooqui’s family about the case.

The magistrate also noted that the police record showed that the matter pertained to the Ramna police station where the FIR was lodged but the accused could not be traced and was later apprehended near the Cantonment General Hospital in Karachi.

“In the given situation, the police office’s request seems justified to the extent of granting Farooqui to transit police custody remand; and hence, the accused is remanded to such police custody for three days,” he ruled.

Furthermore, the magistrate directed the IO to produce the journalist before the magistrate concerned according to the law under the intimation to the incumbent court.

But, if the three-day period of the suspect’s remand expires in the meantime before reaching the Islamabad court for whatever justifiable reasons, the police shall seek a fresh remand from the nearest magistrate in surroundings for further proceedings, the court added.

Farooqui accuses Islamabad police of torture

Meanwhile, a video shared on PTI’s official Twitter showed the visibly distressed journalist handcuffed, accompanied by an Islamabad police official, at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

In the clip, Farooqui alleged that his clothes had been stripped off after which he was beaten up.

“On orders of the home ministry […] just because I am speaking the truth […] they tortured me, removed my clothes and beat me.

“The Islamabad police has obtained my transit remand at the moment to take me from Karachi to Islamabad,” the journalist said, adding that his family and channel were still unaware of his whereabouts.

The FIR

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for Islamabad police in a statement said that a case had been registered against Farooqui at the Ramna police station.

“In his vlog, the suspect falsely accused Islamabad police of sexually and physically assaulting Gill,” the statement said, which was also carried by Radio Pakistan.

The anchorperson’s allegations are a reiteration of the PTI’s claims of Gill being “sexually abused” and “tortured both mentally and physically” by investigators during the ongoing probe against him in a sedition case.

The first information report (FIR) against Farooqui, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, was registered on Sunday under Sections 499 (defamation), 500 (punishment for defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The complainant, a magistrate, said that he had seen a video circulating in different groups on his phone where Farooqui, in a vlog on his YouTube channel, shared graphic details of the Islamabad police’s alleged torture of the PTI leader.

The complaint said the journalist attempted to discredit the police with false allegations, which was tantamount to obstructing the investigation.

It added that the journalist tried to distract police, create anarchy and provoke the public against officials.

Karachi police denies arrest

Zaman Town SHO Zahid Lodhi, however, told Dawn.com that local police had not arrested the YouTuber.

He said an employee of Bol TV, who identified himself as Kamran Minhas, had phoned the police station and said that Farooqui had left the channel’s office in Korangi on Saturday night but had been missing since.

The officer said he told Minhas that Farooqui had not been taken into custody by local police or any team falling under his jurisdiction.

Separately, Bol TV President and Editor-in-chief Nazir Leghari told Dawn.com that Farooqui was associated with the channel and hosted a programme on a regular basis.

“Someone may have had a difference of opinion regarding his views but he has not committed any crime,” Leghari insisted.

He was of the view that the government adopted such “high-handed tactics when their days in power are numbered”.

He asked the media fraternity to raise their voice against this “tyranny”, saying media freedom would be “minimised” if timely action was not taken.

Commenting on Farooqui’s arrest, senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the government was using coercive tactics to “control” a few media groups. “But the days of cruelty are numbered,” he added.

Bol TV’s Sami Ibrahim said the journalist was arrested “for producing a vlog which was nothing but a political satire”. He said police had arrested Farooqui but his whereabouts were not known.

KUJ condemns Farooqui’s ‘disappearance’

Separately, the Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) condemned Farooqui’s “arrest and subsequent disappearance” and urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of the “violation of human rights and vindictive policy against the media persons”.

The KUJ also demanded that Farooqui be presented before the court concerned.

In the statement, KUJ President Shahid Iqbal and General Secretary Fahim Siddiqi said that Islamabad police registered a case against Farooqi at 10:55pm on Sunday, noting that he had been registered in Karachi within a few hours.

“He was arrested when he left his Bol TV office after conducting a programme there at night. He was traveling in a car and was on his way home when unknown persons took him away along with his car and since then his whereabouts [are] not known,” the statement said.

The KUJ believes Farooqi’s vlog is objectionable and contrary to journalistic and moral values but his detention from the way was against the basic human rights and against his right to defend himself, the statement said.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (102)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ismail
Aug 22, 2022 01:26pm
Hamid Mir also confirmed torture on Gill but poor Farouqi is arrested.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 22, 2022 01:26pm
Neutrality of the neutrals at its best.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Aug 22, 2022 01:31pm
Neutrals?
Reply Recommend 0
Kahsif Ajaz
Aug 22, 2022 01:36pm
N-League on the foot steps of its founding father Gen. Zia ul Haq.
Reply Recommend 0
An Outsider
Aug 22, 2022 01:38pm
What happened to freedom of press?
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Aug 22, 2022 01:39pm
Who is going to be next? Shameful behaviour by Islamabad police.
Reply Recommend 0
Rocket science
Aug 22, 2022 01:40pm
Rabied Neutrals spread fear among whistleblowers.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Sami
Aug 22, 2022 01:40pm
This is a bogus presenter
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 22, 2022 01:40pm
How many people will they arrest? Is telling the truth their crime then Pakistan is nothing but hell to live.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali212
Aug 22, 2022 01:42pm
Neutrals have destroyed their image on the behest of an incredibly stupid and egoistic man who's ego is turning out to be bigger than Pakistan itself
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Aug 22, 2022 01:43pm
IGP of Islamabad new Roa Anwar
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Aug 22, 2022 01:46pm
Neutrals are curse on this land. We dont need neutrals
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Aug 22, 2022 01:48pm
When Police accused Peoples why not any one take action against them.
Reply Recommend 0
Karachi
Aug 22, 2022 01:51pm
Neutrals
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Aug 22, 2022 01:54pm
Police torture is common phenomena, so why arrest a citizen.
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Aug 22, 2022 01:55pm
Acting all precious, are we?
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar
Aug 22, 2022 02:01pm
Wow! Really? Unbelievable behaviour by the state.
Reply Recommend 0
umar
Aug 22, 2022 02:09pm
Shame on you corrupt government and their handlers. We common Pakistani find pride in our army and judiciary, please do not let just one or two people malign the legacy of the whole institute.
Reply Recommend 0
umar
Aug 22, 2022 02:10pm
Seriously it is getting suffocating to live in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hassan
Aug 22, 2022 02:12pm
Shame!
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Aug 22, 2022 02:13pm
Looks like state sponsored curb on freedom of speech!
Reply Recommend 0
umar
Aug 22, 2022 02:13pm
How many people can you arrest. The whole of Pakistan is claiming this....it is not much time till we would have our hands around your necks (including neutrals)
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Abbas
Aug 22, 2022 02:14pm
All is well.. All is well... Now, its high time to arrest every voter, supporter or even sympathizer of IK.. Lets put 80% of Pakistanis behind the bar and rule this place..
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Ali Bukhari
Aug 22, 2022 02:14pm
Freedom of expression?
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Majeed Sheikh
Aug 22, 2022 02:18pm
PFUJ, KUJ are divided by money given to Press Clubs and the force of "Neutrals" but there is always a light at the end of a tunnel no matter how long it is
Reply Recommend 0
saeed
Aug 22, 2022 02:19pm
I am just wondering, when all the dust settles of this chaos, would Karachi become jinnahpur in the end?
Reply Recommend 0
Jim
Aug 22, 2022 02:22pm
The goons have gone out of their minds!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 22, 2022 02:23pm
What to expect from criminals. Criminals have a criminal mind.
Reply Recommend 0
Mudassir Hussain Azeemabadi
Aug 22, 2022 02:25pm
What goes around, comes around
Reply Recommend 0
Atif Ali
Aug 22, 2022 02:30pm
@umar, then leave, nobody wants nonstop conspiracy theories of PTI supporters anyway
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Aug 22, 2022 02:42pm
Fascist state
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Aug 22, 2022 02:42pm
@An Outsider , freedom of speech does means spreading false news
Reply Recommend 0
PTII
Aug 22, 2022 02:43pm
Are we supposed to assume that those with former sportsman Imran Khan are dishonest
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Aug 22, 2022 02:43pm
@Sher Ali Bukhari, righly implicated, freedom of speech does not entitle spreading false news
Reply Recommend 0
rumaria
Aug 22, 2022 02:50pm
Lot many others also claimed by only him?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ghazanfar
Aug 22, 2022 02:51pm
Government has lost brain. PEMRA has lost credibility.
Reply Recommend 0
Qbc
Aug 22, 2022 02:53pm
@An Outsider , Freedom of press does not mean you lie in any country
Reply Recommend 0
Ziad
Aug 22, 2022 02:57pm
Cowards! If anyone was wondering why we lost all our wars, well now you know. The soldiers are the best but their leadership is the worst... Busy buying plots and serving USA!
Reply Recommend 0
Javaid saadat
Aug 22, 2022 02:59pm
Will this sort of brutal actions of Unity Government and their benefactors will help them silence the sane voices?
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Aug 22, 2022 03:02pm
Mustafa Khokhar also mentioned torture on Shahbaz Gill… what is going on?? Why only PTI supporters are being arrested??
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Aug 22, 2022 03:05pm
Noon Goons again at their worse in disrupting and destroying the country’s peace!!
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Aug 22, 2022 03:08pm
Welcome Neutral League.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Aug 22, 2022 03:13pm
Shame on the neutrals
Reply Recommend 0
vin
Aug 22, 2022 03:16pm
Fake news laws were passed by IK, he should have thought before doing that.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Aug 22, 2022 03:18pm
now criticizing a public service results in being kidnapped by the unknown forces, how is this legal? Why are those doing this never held accountable?
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Aug 22, 2022 03:19pm
@umar, Then leave.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth will Always Prevail
Aug 22, 2022 03:23pm
@An Outsider , only Geo is allowed to broadcast their chosen of Freedom of speech no one else is allowed to speak the truth
Reply Recommend 0
Truth will Always Prevail
Aug 22, 2022 03:25pm
Up rising of Sri Lanka, Palestinian, Kashmiri is clearly seen now in every city of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Aug 22, 2022 03:26pm
That is why, it is better not to publish anything without proofs.
Reply Recommend 0
Rehan
Aug 22, 2022 03:32pm
Say what ever you wish about the Neutrals and do not want them to even react. What to say of your judgement.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Aug 22, 2022 03:33pm
@Asif, Not so neutral....
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Majeed Sheikh
Aug 22, 2022 03:35pm
@Asfand, False or True is decided by Calbri fonts
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Aug 22, 2022 03:42pm
Good move.
Reply Recommend 0
T. M
Aug 22, 2022 03:43pm
Freedom of speech!!!! what is that ?
Reply Recommend 0
Hammad
Aug 22, 2022 03:46pm
Arrest all of them and get peace in the society. Until this is done, the neutrals cannot close the book opened by creating the selected and his cronies...
Reply Recommend 0
Asad
Aug 22, 2022 03:47pm
Lies and more lies. PML n and neutrals are taking us to a civil war.
Reply Recommend 0
It's TIME
Aug 22, 2022 03:51pm
Good. Responsible reporting needs to be undertaken.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim Shafi
Aug 22, 2022 03:58pm
@Dawn What do you mean “Falsely” accusing? This matter has not been investigated and you have already passed judgment that the accusation is false. Shame on you.
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
Aug 22, 2022 04:04pm
@An Outsider , No such thing has been left in Pakistan under a criminal regime.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 22, 2022 04:06pm
This country is like North korea
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Aug 22, 2022 04:13pm
Anti-jornalism policies of central government
Reply Recommend 0
AH
Aug 22, 2022 04:13pm
Shame shame shame
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah
Aug 22, 2022 04:20pm
Another person misguided by Imran Khan
Reply Recommend 0
Azad J
Aug 22, 2022 04:25pm
When will puppets arrest Hamid Mir, who said the same thing!!!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Azad J
Aug 22, 2022 04:25pm
Punjab police should arrest Hamid Mir, for same allegations
Reply Recommend 0
Khanm
Aug 22, 2022 04:26pm
Whatever happens happens for a reason...Sometimes it takes a wrong turn to get you to the right place.
Reply Recommend 0
Anser
Aug 22, 2022 04:31pm
Hamid Mir has proof of torture that can’t be shown on TV but he is roaming free!
Reply Recommend 0
Nawaz
Aug 22, 2022 04:34pm
We are back in the stone age. Thanks to the organizers. They haven't done anything good for the country anyway.
Reply Recommend 0
Anser
Aug 22, 2022 04:36pm
Hundreds of rapes, thefts, armed robberies, briberies by Maryam gang have happened in Pakistan every day and happening every hours but sadly Police is busy arresting Dr Gill and an innocent Bol journalist! Gotham country!
Reply Recommend 0
Taufik Ali
Aug 22, 2022 04:36pm
Misinformation channel creating mayhem.
Reply Recommend 0
SR
Aug 22, 2022 04:51pm
It is unconstitutional to say anything against a PMLN government or its institutions.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 22, 2022 04:54pm
This is the new pakistan where everyone get arrested for speaking against imported government
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Aug 22, 2022 04:59pm
He was of the view that the government adopted such “high-handed tactics when their days in power are numbered”. So true.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 22, 2022 04:59pm
@Fayyaz Hafeez, Same as what NAB used to do last time. Remember
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Aug 22, 2022 05:00pm
Nuetrals are making idiots out of everyone including themselves. It's scary that they are so incompetent.
Reply Recommend 0
Sunil
Aug 22, 2022 05:06pm
At the cusp of Civil war
Reply Recommend 0
Arsalan Alvi
Aug 22, 2022 05:07pm
North korea has better human rights situation...
Reply Recommend 0
Arsalan Alvi
Aug 22, 2022 05:09pm
This is not arrest this is abduction
Reply Recommend 0
MUSTAFA
Aug 22, 2022 05:13pm
They want every channel to be like PTV , "sub acha hai mulk mai"...
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Aug 22, 2022 05:16pm
@Ali, Worse than North Korea.
Reply Recommend 0
Dependent Foreign Policy
Aug 22, 2022 06:20pm
Politics is the game of true & lies.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Aug 22, 2022 06:26pm
Strange how they are always able to pick up journalists but when it comes to corrupt politicians they seem to escape.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Aug 22, 2022 06:29pm
Welcome to the old Pakistan and beyond - crippling economy, corrupt cabinet and no questions asked unless you want to become dust.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Aug 22, 2022 06:33pm
Who believes the Islamabad police should take an IQ test.
Reply Recommend 0
It’s Real
Aug 22, 2022 06:34pm
Justice will eventually prevail. History never forgets.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash Chak
Aug 22, 2022 06:48pm
Lies have consequences.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Aug 22, 2022 06:54pm
The whole nation knows he was tortured, will Islamabad police arrest everyone?!?
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Aug 22, 2022 07:09pm
Imran Khan is heading in right direction to take this country out of control of the corrupt mafia with the support of the nation.Pakistanis are fed up of the powers that run Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Aug 22, 2022 08:11pm
Criminals in power. They would stand against public as public clearly stands with PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
WASEEM MALIK
Aug 22, 2022 09:08pm
Remove IG Islamabad immediately.
Reply Recommend 0
Raza Khan
Aug 22, 2022 09:21pm
What about other anchors who raised voice?
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza
Aug 22, 2022 09:40pm
Well done..we are tired of all these propoganda artists putting our country in turmoil with their fake news
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 22, 2022 09:54pm
This country is now on the tip of disaster.
Reply Recommend 0
Chota
Aug 22, 2022 09:55pm
Pathetic
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Aug 22, 2022 09:58pm
Ban PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Aug 22, 2022 10:02pm
Lets play remand remand
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Aug 22, 2022 10:08pm
Wow, now accusing police for something wrong is also a crime.
Reply Recommend 0
Rao Salman
Aug 22, 2022 10:08pm
@umar, pride for what ? A pride based on false stories of valour and glory that never happened
Reply Recommend 0
shoaib
Aug 22, 2022 10:11pm
Thugs are breathing their last...!!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Ahmed
Aug 22, 2022 10:33pm
Gill himself told the magistrate that he was tortured by Islamabad police, so who is making false accusations ?
Reply Recommend 0
Abid
Aug 22, 2022 10:45pm
Never seen such activity in any country that I have visited so far. Such a shame it has become.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hassan
Aug 22, 2022 10:48pm
Shame on pdm!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate catastrophe
Updated 22 Aug, 2022

Climate catastrophe

The changing climate requires a bottom-up approach to adaptation if we want to survive.
Agricultural reform
22 Aug, 2022

Agricultural reform

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the ministries concerned to prepare a ‘comprehensive reform programme’...
Suicides in Chitral
22 Aug, 2022

Suicides in Chitral

IT is unfortunate that the incidence and causes of suicide remain under-researched in Pakistan. That is why a study...
Veiled threat
Updated 21 Aug, 2022

Veiled threat

Some analysts believe the TTP may have been taken aback by the collective call to resistance.
Mockery of justice
21 Aug, 2022

Mockery of justice

IT is difficult to find words to describe the horrors that Bilkis Bano has faced. A survivor of the 2002 anti-Muslim...
MQM’s plaint
21 Aug, 2022

MQM’s plaint

AFTER a month-long delay, the second phase of Sindh’s local government elections is due to be held on Aug 28. ...