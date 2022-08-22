DAWN.COM Logo

PTI chief alleges ‘neutrals’ behind crackdown on party

Aamir Yasin Published August 22, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 07:39am
PTI chief Imran Khan gestures during a public meeting in Rawalpindi on Sunday. — Screengrab via PTI Twitter
screengrabs show PTI workers gathering outside the Banigala residence of Imran Khan on Sunday night in Islamabad after media reports about his possible arrest; and PTI supporters raise slogans at the party’s public meeting in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh.—YouTube/PTIOfficialChannel
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday levelled a series of allegations against the ‘neutrals’ — a term he uses to allude to the military establishment — saying as per the “information he received from insiders” they were the ones who were allegedly responsible for the ongoing crackdown on the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a political gathering at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh, the PTI chairman said that with this gathering he had started the journey to achieve “real freedom” for the country and he would not rest until he has achieved his goal.

“On May 25, when the police used violence against us, I was told by insiders that the police were ordered from above, which means that neutrals pressurised them to give PTI workers a thrashing,” Mr Khan said and questioned whether the “neutrals were really neutral”.

Speaking about the disqualification case against him in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the PTI chairman alleged: “The chief election commission[er] is giving every decision against us … I got information from the inside that he [the CEC] was not doing anything on his own but there was pressure from above.”

Mr Khan alleged that the police also said that they were not responsible for the torture of his aide Shahbaz Gill as they did not and it happened after “orders from behind”. “They [police] are also pointing fingers towards you… whenever anything wrong happens in Pakistan, you are blamed for it,” the PTI chief added.

The former prime minister said he wanted to ask the powers-that-be if “they were neutral or not”.

Mr Khan further accused the authorities of harassing visitors to Banigala, his residence in Islamabad, and said the people who came to meet him “received calls from the intelligence agencies”.

“I want to ask whether you are neutral or not. If you stand with these people [PDM government], will the nation stop thinking of them as thieves,” he asked. Mr Khan alleged that a certain Mr Y has come to Islamabad…I know what their plan is,” he claimed, alleging that the government wanted to get rid of him by putting him in jail and sideline the PTI.

According to Imran Khan, PTI was the “biggest party at the federal level” and any attempts to break the party would hurt the country. “Political parties are the glue that keeps the country together,” he said.

The former premier spent the first half of his speech on why he was ousted from power. He claimed that he was removed because he wanted to bring independent foreign policy.

Talking about his Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill, Mr Khan said that Shehbaz Gill was kidnapped and tortured to give a statement against him. The former premier called out the sessions judge who sent Mr Gill on physical remand despite alleged torture, saying, “Magistrate Zeba, when a man was brought to you after [alleged] torture, you handed him over to the police again… did you do justice as a judge?”

YouTube blackout

According to Dawn.com, YouTube services in parts of the country reportedly faced disruptions during Imran Khan’s speech. It may be mentioned here that his live addresses were banned on TV channels on Saturday night by the electronic media regulator in light of his controversial remarks about judges and police officials.

The PTI issued a condemnation and noted that “coincidentally, YouTube was back to being fully operational as soon as our historic rally finished.” “Freedom of expression is completely finished in Pakistan,” it added.

PTI leader Shireen Mazari also condemned the censorship and said, “Regime change conspirators [are] so scared of Imran Khan that today in the middle of [his] speech they blocked YouTube through PTA. Shameful!

This will not silence us. Fascism at its peak as fear overwhelms the cabal of crooks and their string pullers!” PTI leader Hammad Azhar also lashed out at the authorities for the “crackdown on freedom of speech”.

In a late-night development, a heavy contingent of police reached outside the Banigala residence of Imran Khan and erected barricades to stop PTI workers from proceeding to his house, as media reports suggested that after the conclusion of his Liaquat Bagh rally there was a possibility that he could be arrested under a non-bailable case registered against him at Margalla police station.

However, there were unclear reports about his whereabouts.

According to some reports, Mr Khan did not return to his hilltop house after the public meeting and stayed at an undisclosed location in Rawalpindi.

But PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry told Dawn that Mr Khan was at his residence and thousands of party workers and his followers had gathered outside and were holding protest against the registration of FIR against him. “Khan sahib is inside and thousands of workers are gathering outside,” he added.

Syed Irfan Raza also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2022

Comments (23)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ziad
Aug 22, 2022 07:43am
Thank you Bajwa!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Javed Iqbal
Aug 22, 2022 07:47am
Neutrals are never neutral. They always remain at the helm.
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas Kashmiri
Aug 22, 2022 07:53am
Since 1951 .... selective democracy ..
Reply Recommend 0
Atta
Aug 22, 2022 07:53am
Then ask Perez Elahi to arrest them why is he after PMLN workers
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 22, 2022 07:53am
There is no ‘allegation.’ It is clear for all to see like the sun in the sky.
Reply Recommend 0
ALI
Aug 22, 2022 07:54am
I believe him...is army above the law.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Aug 22, 2022 07:56am
For his treasonous statements. iK will be sitting in jail cell soon enough. The Establishment won’t and can’t let him go free after he challenged it publicly.
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer
Aug 22, 2022 07:58am
Pakistan slipping into dark ages due to Neutral and fascist regime..
Reply Recommend 0
Kate Angel Dinara
Aug 22, 2022 08:01am
He was also selected by Neutrals .. Why he forgets ?
Reply Recommend 0
atharawan
Aug 22, 2022 08:01am
PTI winning elections even per PTI, Election Commission is very biased. Two things don't fit well.
Reply Recommend 0
atharawan
Aug 22, 2022 08:03am
Those rules applied on PMLN supreme leader must be applied on PTI supreme leader.
Reply Recommend 0
Samuel
Aug 22, 2022 08:15am
There never was nor will be full democrcy in pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam, USA
Aug 22, 2022 08:15am
We all know that already ! They are behind everything in this country . Is this your confession or enlightening ?
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Aug 22, 2022 08:15am
Yea everyone knows. It’s a business mafia.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 22, 2022 08:25am
Neutrals need to know their game is over, 75 years is enough Mischeif!
Reply Recommend 0
Texan
Aug 22, 2022 08:31am
Every neutral needs to read history of East Pakistan from 1968 to 1971. Again and again. Adventures and Majority Awami party's supression designed in the living rooms dont always work.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Aug 22, 2022 08:31am
This government has no power. They’re merely puppets in the hands of neutrals
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Amir
Aug 22, 2022 08:32am
Who is behind neutrals?
Reply Recommend 0
Dementia friendly
Aug 22, 2022 08:34am
Don’t be scared, learn from PTM how to openly chant slogans in neutrals face!
Reply Recommend 0
Fazle Hussain
Aug 22, 2022 08:35am
Neutrals are on US payroll. People need to understand this
Reply Recommend 0
usman
Aug 22, 2022 08:36am
country about to go in neutral gear
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Aug 22, 2022 08:41am
His time is up .. heading Altaf Hussain’s way .
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Aug 22, 2022 08:46am
Nothing can stop IK. Entire country is with him.
Reply Recommend 0

