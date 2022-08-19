Leaked videos: Karachi court dismisses plea against Aamir Liaquat’s estranged wife Dania

A Karachi sessions court dismissed on Friday an application seeking the registration of an FIR against Dania Malik, the estranged wife of late PTI lawmaker and anchor Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain for allegedly sharing his private videos on social media.

Shabbir Shafqat, who heads a civil rights organisation, had moved an application under Section 22-A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) seeking the issuance of directives for the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against Malik under cybercrime laws.

On Friday, Additional Sessions Judge (South) Aslam Hussain Khowaja pronounced his verdict after hearing arguments from both sides.

“On the perusal of record, it appears that during the lifetime of deceased Aamir Liaquat Hussain, his wife Dania Malik made the photos/videos viral which were morally objectionable,” the judge noted.

However, he ruled that since the late MNA’s daughter had already lodged a complaint with the FIA Cyber Crime Wing and a four-member team was carrying out an inquiry into the matter, the instant application on the same issue was not maintainable. Therefore, the judge dismissed the plea.

In the plea, the applicant’s counsel Aamir Jamil Virk had argued that Malik had shared indecent videos of her spouse on social media, which defiled the sacred relationship of husband and wife.

He had argued that such an act fell under the Cyber Crime Act, and called for legal action against her. The applicant said he had earlier approached the FIA Cyber Crime Wing for action against the woman but to no avail.

On the other hand, the FIA’s Assistant Director Legal Aijaz Ali Kalwar contended that the application was non-maintainable because the daughter of the deceased lawmaker had already lodged a complaint with the agency and an inquiry into the matter was being carried out. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the application.

Dr Hussain and Dania had tied the knot in February this year, but their marriage did not last long, as the latter filed for a Khula (a woman’s right to seek divorce) in May. However, the legislator died at his Karachi residence under mysterious circumstances on June 9.