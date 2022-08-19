DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 19, 2022

Leaked videos: Karachi court dismisses plea against Aamir Liaquat’s estranged wife Dania

Naeem Sahoutara Published August 19, 2022 Updated August 19, 2022 07:47pm

A Karachi sessions court dismissed on Friday an application seeking the registration of an FIR against Dania Malik, the estranged wife of late PTI lawmaker and anchor Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain for allegedly sharing his private videos on social media.

Shabbir Shafqat, who heads a civil rights organisation, had moved an application under Section 22-A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) seeking the issuance of directives for the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against Malik under cybercrime laws.

On Friday, Additional Sessions Judge (South) Aslam Hussain Khowaja pronounced his verdict after hearing arguments from both sides.

“On the perusal of record, it appears that during the lifetime of deceased Aamir Liaquat Hussain, his wife Dania Malik made the photos/videos viral which were morally objectionable,” the judge noted.

However, he ruled that since the late MNA’s daughter had already lodged a complaint with the FIA Cyber Crime Wing and a four-member team was carrying out an inquiry into the matter, the instant application on the same issue was not maintainable. Therefore, the judge dismissed the plea.

In the plea, the applicant’s counsel Aamir Jamil Virk had argued that Malik had shared indecent videos of her spouse on social media, which defiled the sacred relationship of husband and wife.

He had argued that such an act fell under the Cyber Crime Act, and called for legal action against her. The applicant said he had earlier approached the FIA Cyber Crime Wing for action against the woman but to no avail.

On the other hand, the FIA’s Assistant Director Legal Aijaz Ali Kalwar contended that the application was non-maintainable because the daughter of the deceased lawmaker had already lodged a complaint with the agency and an inquiry into the matter was being carried out. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the application.

Dr Hussain and Dania had tied the knot in February this year, but their marriage did not last long, as the latter filed for a Khula (a woman’s right to seek divorce) in May. However, the legislator died at his Karachi residence under mysterious circumstances on June 9.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pawn sacrifice
Updated 19 Aug, 2022

Pawn sacrifice

Concerns over torture allegedly perpetrated against Gill are valid and must be looked into forthwith.
Frozen conflict
19 Aug, 2022

Frozen conflict

THE recent discovery of the body of an Indian soldier lost in an ice storm on the Siachen glacier 38 years ago yet...
Deadly rains
19 Aug, 2022

Deadly rains

THERE seems to be no end to our monsoon misery. Deadly rains continue to lash several parts of the country,...
The fall guy
Updated 18 Aug, 2022

The fall guy

Maryam’s public distancing from Miftah over recent fuel price hike is quite uncalled for.
Never-ending scourge
18 Aug, 2022

Never-ending scourge

POLIO eradication efforts in the country appear to have suddenly taken a giant leap backwards. A day after...
Frozen Afghan funds
18 Aug, 2022

Frozen Afghan funds

WITH Afghanistan facing a humanitarian catastrophe and economic collapse, the American decision to not release ...