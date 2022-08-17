DAWN.COM Logo

ECP rejects Imran Khan's nomination for NA-108 by-poll in Faisalabad

Imran Gabol Published August 17, 2022 Updated August 17, 2022 11:00pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday clarified that PTI Chairman Imran Khan's nomination for the NA-108 (Faisalabad) by-election was rejected due to "insufficient details regarding his assets" and not because of any issues with his signatures.

A statement from the office of the Punjab election commissioner confirmed that the returning officer rejected the nomination.

"Imran Khan's nomination papers were not rejected due to signature verification issue. Imran Khan's nomination papers were rejected due to insufficient details of assets," the statement quoted the returning officer as explaining the decision's rationale.

PTI central secretary information Farrukh Habib criticised the rejection and said it would be immediately challenged, adding that Imran would definitely contest the NA-108 by-election.

The National Assembly speaker had on July 28 accepted the resignations of 11 MNAs — nine on general seats and two on reserved seats for women — belonging to the PTI, triggering recriminations from the party for the "piecemeal" acceptance, as well as a legal battle in the Islamabad High Court. The MNAs were denotified on July 30.

The PTI lawmakers were among the more than 100 who resigned en masse on April 11, two days after Imran was ousted as the prime minister in a no-confidence vote.

According to an issued ECP statement, the by-elections for the constituencies of NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Kurram, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib and Karachi's NA-237, NA-239, and NA-246 will be held on September 25.

Just hours after the ECP announced the schedule, Imran had announced his candidature on all nine vacant seats in the by-polls that will be held on Sept 25.

On Friday, the PTI chief filed nominations for the NA-22 Mardan and NA-24 Charsadda seats, while on Saturday, his representatives filed his nominations for the remaining NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Kurram, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib and Karachi’s NA-237, NA-239, and NA-246 constituencies.

The ECP accepted his nomination papers a day ago for the three Karachi constituencies.

Realistic
Aug 17, 2022 09:00pm
ECP is fake and biased against PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Aug 17, 2022 09:00pm
Farah Khan may have the complete picture of his assets.
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Aug 17, 2022 09:02pm
Contesting elections on 9 seats, really??? we all know he can only keep one seat, so let's assume he wins all seats, he'll keep one seat and we'll have re-election on remaining 8 seats..... simply genuis
Reply Recommend 0
Rami
Aug 17, 2022 09:07pm
The fascist regime is marshal law closed all courts no election, this is not a democracy!,
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Aug 17, 2022 09:08pm
How can he be accepted in some places but not others… ? Only in Pakistan - thank you neutrals!!!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 17, 2022 09:08pm
With such biased decisions, ECP has openly declared itself to be part of this cabal in Govt!
Reply Recommend 0
zane
Aug 17, 2022 09:31pm
ECP meant to NOT declare all your assets if you want to run for election.
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Aug 17, 2022 09:33pm
ECP for PMLN to win the seat
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Aug 17, 2022 09:35pm
Let's see how much money he made in 21-22
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 17, 2022 09:40pm
Corrupt and criminal ECP..
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Aug 17, 2022 09:53pm
Corrupt government afraid IK will win all the seats thats why none if them wanna compete against him
Reply Recommend 0
AKRAM
Aug 17, 2022 09:55pm
They can try anything they want. We will return Khan with two thirds majority.
Reply Recommend 0
NT
Aug 17, 2022 10:09pm
Surprise
Reply Recommend 0
Abid
Aug 17, 2022 10:14pm
why does he waste the national exchequer, resign, and reelection
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Aug 17, 2022 10:28pm
Political vendetta…. We all know that !
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled
Aug 17, 2022 10:31pm
This is what happens when you are overconfident.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Aug 17, 2022 10:35pm
Next time, the entire Pakistan seats would be contested by Imran Khan, to trigger the huge humiliation of the sense of National Elections because, some people want to own the country's voters by deceit and twisting of rules inward to self.
Reply Recommend 0
F
Aug 17, 2022 10:42pm
Details can be demanded if must but not a reason valid.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad
Aug 17, 2022 10:43pm
@Mark, and yet you have idea about the assets of the crooks in power
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Aug 17, 2022 10:59pm
@Abrar, - wasting precious resources and time.
Reply Recommend 0

