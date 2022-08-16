DAWN.COM Logo

One killed as parts of Karachi receive heavy to moderate falls

Imtiaz Ali | Qazi Hassan Published August 16, 2022 Updated August 16, 2022 06:54pm
<p>Heavy rains lash Karachi on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

At least one man was killed in Karachi on Tuesday as the metropolis received heavy to moderate rains, submerging several areas.

According to police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed, Abid, 40, was electrocuted in Sector 4-D of Orangi Town. His body was moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The downpour in Karachi, which continued for the second consecutive day this week, turned heavy mid-day. As of 2pm, the highest rainfall was recorded in Orangi Town (41.0mm), followed by Keamari (40mm), Saddar (30mm), PAF Masroor Base (20mm), and Nazimabad (15mm), the Met department said.

After the showers, severe traffic jams were reported on Sharae Faisal, Saddar, Clifton, University Road, I.I Chundrigar road, Safoora Chowk and others as roads were flooded with water.

Meanwhile, K-Electric spokesperson Imran Rana warned of a temporary interruption in the power supply due to the accumulation of water in low-lying areas. “K Electric staff is constantly monitoring the changing weather conditions and is on alert.”

He added that people could call 118 in case of emergency complaints.

Fresh monsoon spell

In its latest weather advisory today, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that a fresh monsoon low-pressure area lying over central India, with its trough extending up to Rajasthan, was likely to affect eastern Sindh from tonight.

“Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-thunderstorms with scattered heavy /very heavy falls (extremely heavy at times) and accompanied with occasional strong winds were likely to occur in Shaheed Benazirabad, Noshero Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot, Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar districts and the Karachi division.”

Separately, the department went on that the continuing wet spell over the northeastern and southern districts of Balochistan was expected to intensify from August 18 to August 20.

“This may trigger flash flooding in Dadu, Jamshoro, and Kambar Shahdadkot districts, and downstream from today to 19 August,” it predicted.

The Met office further warned that heavy falls may create water-logging/urban flooding in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Umarkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Noshero Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana & Sukkur districts during this time period.

“Sea conditions are likely to remain rough and fishermen are advised to remain careful while in the deep sea,” it added.

dAANISH
Aug 16, 2022 08:59pm
Sindh government failed again,must be a Guinness Book World Recor. Sindh voters deserve better governance.
