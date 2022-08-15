DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 16, 2022

PKR gains Rs1.5 against dollar in interbank

Talqeen Zubairi Published August 15, 2022 Updated August 15, 2022 03:25pm

The rupee, which recovered by four per cent last week, continued to appreciate on Monday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at Rs213.98 per dollar, up Rs1.51 or 0.71 per cent.

Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) Chairperson Malik Bostan attributed the rupee’s rise to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) letter of intent and reports of assistance from friendly countries, especially Saudi Arabia.

He said the market expected that payment from the IMF would be received soon which would increase the country’s foreign reserves.

The FAP chairperson said the greenback’s real price was between 190 and 200 but speculators had “artificially increased it because of the economic issues and the risk of default”. He added, however, that the dollar would come back to its real price soon.

Mettis Global Director Saad bin Naseer said the local currency had risen because dollars were flowing into the country, adding that more inflows were expected.

Exporters, who had been holding their dollars abroad, were also bringing them into Pakistan sooner because the greenback was depreciating quickly, he added.

Naseer said there was “pressure” as the exporters were approaching the government and other bodies to urge them to stabilise the exchange rate since they were facing losses. “But this will always happen. The best suggestion is that the dollars should be converted into rupees the same day that the export [consignment] is sent and the government and banks should sign a memorandum of understanding in this regard which will end the uncertainty.”

He also said that the rupee would continue to strengthen and gain in the coming days if the political situation remained stable.

“This week’s start has been very good. Positive news is coming from every front because of which sentiments have changed,” Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (Ecap) General Secretary Zafar Paracha said.

He added that because of the positive developments, exporters who had been previously holding onto dollars were looking to sell them but importers were waiting for the greenback to fall further.

Paracha said there were reports that Saudi Arabia would roll over a $3 billion loan and provide oil on deferred payments while the IMF tranche would be received soon which is why the PKR was recovering.

Overseas Pakistanis and exchange companies had played a very important role in the rupee’s recovery, he said. The Ecap secretary general called for incentives and rebates to be given to overseas Pakistanis and exchange companies along with designating them as an “export industry”.

Head of Research at Tresmark Komal Mansoor said the market was optimistic that the IMF tranche would be received by the end of the month. “Weak demand of the greenback, further buoyed by fall in oil prices, stability in political outlook and easing of US inflationary pressures is also lending support to the [exchange rate].”

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (17) Closed
Realistic
Aug 15, 2022 11:26am
This rise and fall of the rupee should be investigated by the neutrals
Recommend 0
Jehanzeb
Aug 15, 2022 11:52am
185 by 15th september IA
Recommend 0
Akram
Aug 15, 2022 11:57am
Still a very long way to reach where it was in April
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Aug 15, 2022 12:00pm
Will some one fix the economy for once instead of us asking every one to lend us money. Lets stop begging. And all parties should work on economy.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Aug 15, 2022 12:22pm
Thanks to USA for buying our rupees from the international market. Making Shebaz Shrief look good!
Recommend 0
zeeshdxb
Aug 15, 2022 12:48pm
In another few years time the overseas pakistanis of today will move their families abroad given the conditions of Pakistan. Stop begging and start building exports. I have lived all my life abroad and i am not sure of any incentive that has directly affected my lifestyle in any positive manner. All empty talks.
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Aug 15, 2022 01:25pm
With no exports i wonder how tremendous the Downfall will look like
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 15, 2022 01:49pm
To every rise, there is a fall and for every U.S. dollar, there is a halt.
Recommend 0
Shoaib Wahab
Aug 15, 2022 01:55pm
178 it was.
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 15, 2022 02:13pm
No benefits has been transferred to commoners. All prices are still going up everyday. There is no such thing called government in our country.
Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 15, 2022 02:53pm
Dollar Mafia working behind this game.
Recommend 0
Sameer
Aug 15, 2022 02:53pm
Real price of dollar is 188 rupees. But everyone is after their cut and I mean everyone.
Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Aug 15, 2022 03:21pm
All magically happens after the drone strikes.
Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Aug 15, 2022 04:00pm
More setback for PTI
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Aug 15, 2022 09:06pm
No improvements in our balance of payments. Gimmicks to misguide Pakistani public to make this imported government good. Sincerely
Recommend 0
Realistic
Aug 15, 2022 09:55pm
@Jehanzeb, will never go below 200
Recommend 0
AHMAD
Aug 16, 2022 12:37am
Petrol price NEWS ???
Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shared goals
Updated 16 Aug, 2022

Shared goals

It is high time that all parties realise that negotiation on the economy does not need to be held hostage to political rivalries.
Making amends?
16 Aug, 2022

Making amends?

WHERE relations with the US are concerned, there has been a distinct shift in Imran Khan’s tone. While the PTI...
Hazardous celebration
16 Aug, 2022

Hazardous celebration

CAN celebratory actions that often result in death or lifelong injuries really be described as such? Be it Eid, New...
Taliban anniversary
15 Aug, 2022

Taliban anniversary

A YEAR ago on this day, the Afghan Taliban rolled into Kabul as the Western-backed government fell like a house of...
Extreme measures
Updated 15 Aug, 2022

Extreme measures

Government has overreacted to a degree that has given ammunition to the PTI to accuse it of ‘fascism’.
A depraved society
15 Aug, 2022

A depraved society

IF the extent of sexual violence against women and children is any measure of a society’s moral degradation, then ...