Rupee continues upward momentum, gains Rs3 in interbank

Talqeen Zubairi Published August 11, 2022 Updated August 11, 2022 04:47pm

The rupee, which has been consistently recovering after falling to a record low last month, continued its upward momentum on Thursday.

The local currency closed at Rs218.88 against the dollar in the interbank market, up Rs3.03 or 1.38 per cent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee was being traded at 214.5 against the greenback at 4:30pm, according to data shared by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP).

FAP Chairperson Malik Bostan attributed the rupee’s continued recovery to several factors, including the expected release of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) tranche by August 19 to 24 which he said had created confidence among investors and ended the crisis the market was facing.

Besides this, Pakistan’s Eurobond rating had improved, the import bill was consistently declining and the inflation numbers for August were expected to be lower than in previous months, he said.

Bostan said the rupee could gain further in the coming days and trade at 200 against the dollar.

Alpha Beta Core CEO Khurram Schehzad said discussions about the materialisation of inflows had led to the PKR’s recent gains.

“The IMF will hold its board meeting in 10-12 days, following which $1.2 billion are expected to be received and there is news that a package of up to $5bn can be received from friendly countries UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. China is also talking about further rollover of loans,” he noted.

In addition, the prices of oil had dropped internationally and imports had been reduced due to the government’s measures, all of which had affected the exchange rate positively, he said.

Schehzad also said the rupee’s value was expected to improve in the coming months.

The rupee recovered Rs7.91pc or Rs18.03 against the dollar during the last seven sessions, gaining strength without an additional dollar supply.

Dani
Aug 11, 2022 11:11am
Don't give niazi heartattacks
Reply
Yasin
Aug 11, 2022 11:19am
well done to the government despite all the anarchy by certain people. Keep it up
Reply
Philosopher (From Japan)
Aug 11, 2022 11:31am
170 is the psychological benchmark as per demand and supply mechanism.
Reply
Retired
Aug 11, 2022 11:39am
Fundamentals are not supportive. There is a game going on.Some one will win and other will loose.
Reply
Pakistani
Aug 11, 2022 11:45am
Good going Miftah . Your policies are bearing fruits
Reply
Simba
Aug 11, 2022 11:51am
Frankly a vwry long way to go after the plunge.
Reply
Hindsight
Aug 11, 2022 12:29pm
Dollar is declining in global Markets.
Reply
Nabi
Aug 11, 2022 12:48pm
178 coming soo
Reply
Changez Khan
Aug 11, 2022 12:51pm
Don't jump up and down, the rupee has unfinished business to do, Rs300/$.
Reply
F Nawaz
Aug 11, 2022 12:56pm
Still a far cry from pre-shahbaz times. Nobody trusts this govt.
Reply
Farooq
Aug 11, 2022 01:04pm
Congratulations to our finance team, Good news for our Dear Pakistan
Reply
Philosopher (From Japan)
Aug 11, 2022 01:14pm
Keep it up Miftah. You rock.
Reply
J
Aug 11, 2022 01:56pm
Right Govt polices!
Reply
manna
Aug 11, 2022 02:02pm
This is only because of IMF deal and UAE investing 1 billion dollar dont get your hopes too high
Reply
A
Aug 11, 2022 02:14pm
Just because IK is ready to compromise with army.
Reply
Dani
Aug 11, 2022 02:39pm
Niazi won't be happy
Reply
The Truth Spy
Aug 11, 2022 02:51pm
@Yasin , relax time will tell everything
Reply
SkyHawk
Aug 11, 2022 03:20pm
Dollar Mafia working behind this game.
Reply
Bilal Mustafa Kaifi
Aug 11, 2022 05:20pm
Stability ahead inshaAllah
Reply

