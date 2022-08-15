DAWN.COM Logo

PSX rises 764 points as IMF tranche inches closer

Talqeen Zubairi Published August 15, 2022 Updated August 15, 2022 04:14pm
<p>A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. — Photo via PSX website</p>

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its positive momentum on Monday on the back of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) letter of intent and other expected inflows.

According to the PSX website, the benchmark KSE-100 index gained 764.25 points, or 1.78 per cent, to close at 43,621.82 points.

It reached an intraday high of 43,659.04 points shortly before the close.

Head of Research at Intermarket Securities, Raza Jafri, said the index opened on a strong note because of positive developments over the weekend including the letter of intent (LOI) from the IMF and assurance of further support from Saudi Arabia.

“The market is still quite cheap on valuations,” he added.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation attributed the bullish trend to the rupee’s strong recovery and reports of renewal and a further addition to a package from Saudi Arabia.

He also attributed it to the finance minister’s announcement of a $1 billion investment from the United Arab Emirates in the PSX as well as the IMF’s letter of intent.

LOI received from IMF

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had told Dawn that an LOI had been received early on Friday from the IMF for the revival of the programme under the staff level agreement (SLA) and memorandum of economic and fiscal policies (MEFP) signed last month.

“We are going through the LOI, would sign and send [it] back to the IMF anytime soon and look forward to (executive) board meeting later this month for approval,” he said.

The IMF has convened a meeting of its executive board on August 29 to approve a bailout package for Pakistan, including disbursement of about $1.18bn, before the close of the current month.

The move follows the completion of the $4bn in bilateral financing from four friendly nations and would pave the way for immediate disbursement, expected to be in Pakistan’s account before the end of working hours on August 31.

Sources said the board meeting was convened after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and China confirmed to the IMF that they had completed arrangements for $4bn in bilateral financing to Pakistan, which was the last hitch to the bailout package after completion of all the prior actions agreed under the SLA. The IMF board’s clearance was expected to reverse continuously depleting foreign exchange reser­ves, strengthen the Pakistani rupee and support balance of payments.

Sami Khan USA
Aug 15, 2022 12:56pm
IMF money is a loan, not a grant. Eventually it has to pay back by the nation with an interest,
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 15, 2022 01:47pm
In all stock markets in the world, what goes up must come down and vice versa including the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 15, 2022 03:04pm
Markets sentiment in the US has changed. This is reflected in all countries.
Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 15, 2022 03:05pm
All opposition voices are being suppressed to give an appearance of ‘everything is right’
Recommend 0
Gamer
Aug 15, 2022 03:39pm
What a desperate country, can not live a day with their own earning?
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Aug 15, 2022 04:01pm
Are you trying to give a heart attack to IKN
Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Aug 15, 2022 04:01pm
Bad news for PTI
Recommend 0
Raja
Aug 15, 2022 10:05pm
@Gamer, Sad that after 75 years, the country is looking at loans to sustain or prop up the economy
Recommend 0
AHMAD
Aug 16, 2022 02:06am
Petrol prices news??
Recommend 0
Nambi
Aug 16, 2022 06:14am
Amazing stock market fundamentals....only in Pakistan
Recommend 0
Nambi
Aug 16, 2022 07:39am
PSX is far better than New York Stock exchange
Recommend 0
Love u Pakistan
Aug 16, 2022 08:33am
IMF loan triggers KSE ! Can somebody explain ? What about repayment of huge loan installment ??
Recommend 0

