Two terrorists killed in exchange of fire near Dera Ismail Khan’s Kulachi area: ISPR

Naveed Siddiqui Published August 10, 2022

Two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district on Wednesday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media affairs wing said in a statement that on August 10, an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on a police vehicle in the area.

“The army’s Quick Reaction Force immediately reached and cordoned off the site,” it stated.

Resultantly, the ISPR said, an exchange of fire took place with terrorists in which two militants were killed. “Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the site.”

The army statement added that locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

On August 9, four soldiers were martyred in a suicide blast at a military convoy in the Mir Ali area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district.

The martyred soldiers were identified as 22-year-old Lance Naik Shahzaib, a resident of Mansehra, 26-year-old Lance Naik Sajjad, hailing from Ghizer, 25-year-old sepoy Umair, a resident of Kohat, and 30-year-old sepoy Khurram, a resident of Narowal.

On July 4, at least 10 security personnel were injured when a suicide bomber attacked a convoy of security forces in the area.

