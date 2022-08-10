DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 10, 2022

PKR gains Rs2.13 against dollar in interbank

Talqeen Zubairi Published August 10, 2022 Updated August 10, 2022 02:56pm

The rupee jumped by another Rs2.13 against the dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday — an uptrend that has continued for nearly two weeks.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at Rs221.91 against the greenback, up 0.96 per cent.

General Secretary of Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (Ecap), Zafar Paracha, said sentiments had changed in the interbank market because of which the rupee was gaining.

“There are many sellers and few buyers. In the interbank market, supply exists but demand does not,” he said.

Paracha elaborated that exporters, who had previously stopped depositing their payments, had started selling dollars while importers were waiting for the exchange rate to stabilise before buying the greenback.

“Even though we have not yet received money from the IMF (International Monetary Fund), we have fulfilled its conditions. The IMF has said it will give us the money by the end of the month. Friendly countries have also said they will give money, whether as a loan or an investment.”

He also referred to the United Arab Emirates’ plans to invest $1 billion in various Pakistani companies, stating that all these factors were playing a positive role.

In addition, the market expected the political situation to improve, the currency dealer said. That, combined with the government’s statement that it had the money to make all the payments this year coupled with a drop in imports, showed that the pressure on the rupee would ease and it may even appreciate to Rs200 against the dollar, Paracha added.

Mettis Global Director Saad bin Naseer said import compression and expected bilateral and multilateral inflows had strengthened the rupee’s value against the dollar in the last few sessions.

“The efforts undertaken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Ministry of Finance to curb the freefall have begun to bear results,” he said. However, Naseer said the central bank should take measures to contain the rupee’s value in the open market where exporters continued to sell the greenback at higher rates.

“The SBP should take measures to ensure that exchange companies do not fleece buyers to make hefty profits,” he added.

Head of Research at Tresmark Komal Mansoor said, “Sentiments have taken a U-turn on positive news flow. The fair value [of the rupee] on the REER index is 205 but given the vulnerabilities on the external front and inflation trajectory, we expect the market to gravitate towards 222-225 levels.”

After two weeks of battering against the dollar, the rupee fell to its lowest level against the greenback on July 28, closing at Rs239.94. However, this trend has reversed since then, with the local currency rising by Rs15.09, or 6.62pc, till Aug 5.

The biggest hike was seen on Aug 3, when the rupee appreciated by a record Rs9.59.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Guest
Aug 10, 2022 12:00pm
Thank you Shehbaz Sharif
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Aug 10, 2022 12:23pm
Congrats.. Miftah and Shahbaz for stabilization of the economy.
Reply Recommend 0
FMK
Aug 10, 2022 12:36pm
@Philospher and guest! Wow Depreciating it from 180 to 240 and then bringing it to 220 is creditable achievement :-)! Wow
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Aug 10, 2022 12:55pm
Soon 133 as real Currency value.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Aug 10, 2022 01:15pm
What is the situation with reserves in the central bank
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond the pale
Updated 09 Aug, 2022

Beyond the pale

When such ugliness is unleashed, everyone at some point suffers the fallout.
Burying Gaza
Updated 10 Aug, 2022

Burying Gaza

One fails to understand how the senseless killing of a child can be brushed so coldly under the carpet.
Celebrate the athlete
09 Aug, 2022

Celebrate the athlete

TALK about delivering on your promise: javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem did that in the grandest style at the...
An unseemly dispute
08 Aug, 2022

An unseemly dispute

THERE is clarity, but perhaps not of the kind that Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial hoped to achieve when...
Unfair on taxpayers
Updated 08 Aug, 2022

Unfair on taxpayers

Unfair move has drawn valid criticism as it coincides with drastic increase in income tax on salaried people and corporates.
Polio nightmare
08 Aug, 2022

Polio nightmare

AS if the resurgence of polio in southern KP were not enough, officials and international monitoring bodies must now...