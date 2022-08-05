DAWN.COM Logo

PKR gains Rs2.11 against dollar in interbank market

Talqeen Zubairi Published August 5, 2022 Updated August 5, 2022 03:52pm

The rupee, which has been on an upward trend for more than a week now, continued strengthening against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday.

The local currency gained Rs2.11, or 0.94 per cent, against the dollar to close at Rs224.04.

Saad bin Naseer, director of Mettis Global, a web-based financial data and analytics portal, said the PKR was stable today because inflows are in the pipeline — export proceeds and remittances are being deposited — and there is no panic in the interbank.

He said, however, that the government needed to look into the “huge game” the money changers were playing as they were causing problems and losses for the common people.

“When the rupee was falling to 240 in the interbank, money changers were selling dollars at 250-255 in the open market. Today, money changers are buying dollars at 210/215 and selling it in government Nostros for 225/226,” he said.

Naseer said the rupee would strengthen further in the coming days on the back of more inflows.

The rupee had been on a consistent decline from July 15 and fallen to a record low of 239.94 on July 28. But since July 29, it has reversed gears and its value had risen by Rs14.15 till yesterday (Aug 4).

The biggest hike was seen on Wednesday (Aug 3), when the rupee appreciated by a record single-day gain of Rs9.59 or 4.19pc.

This major gain by the rupee has brought exchange rate stability as currency dealers feel that the fluctuations would not be as volatile as were witnessed in July when the greenback gained over 13pc in a single month against the local currency.

Nambi
Aug 05, 2022 11:49am
Soon PKR and USD will be equal.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed Iqbal
Aug 05, 2022 12:04pm
@Nambi, very good joke. But the reality is that it will bounce back to 250 sooner or later.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Aug 05, 2022 12:05pm
…….drone strike in Kabul through Pakistan, is now paying off…..…
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 05, 2022 12:22pm
PKR gains = Giving more Pak airbases to USA
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Aug 05, 2022 12:22pm
Dont goto changer deposit into your usd accounts and get interbank rate. Just need to show any exchange slips
Reply Recommend 0
Destiny
Aug 05, 2022 12:26pm
software update required on money exchangers. bring out the black trucks
Reply Recommend 0
John
Aug 05, 2022 12:35pm
Wow! What a Massive shift!
Reply Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Aug 05, 2022 12:45pm
With no exports and loans soon superpower Pakistan GDP will surpass worlds total GDP
Reply Recommend 0
ali
Aug 05, 2022 12:50pm
Artificial appreciation only to scare horders.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Aug 05, 2022 01:11pm
PDM also is the dollar mafia
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Aug 05, 2022 02:51pm
Price should decrease the way it increased with exchange rate Infact !!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 05, 2022 03:27pm
To every rise, there is a fall and for every U.S. dollar, there is a wall.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Aug 05, 2022 03:33pm
Keep giving heartache to IKN , he deserves it .
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Aug 05, 2022 03:35pm
More airstrikes are required to bring the rupee lower.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 05, 2022 03:43pm
Another sad day for us
Reply Recommend 0
Jibran
Aug 05, 2022 04:30pm
@ali, what do you think will happen is short term
Reply Recommend 0
Jibran
Aug 05, 2022 04:30pm
What will happen to usd on short term.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Aug 05, 2022 06:31pm
Game of money changers plus outflow to Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Aug 05, 2022 06:32pm
@Dr Ahmad - Melbourne , there was no drone attack it was just a propeganda of the US
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(USA)
Aug 05, 2022 08:46pm
@Dr Ahmad - Melbourne , What’s wrong with that.
Reply Recommend 0

