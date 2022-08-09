Urban flooding alert issued for Karachi, other Sindh cities

KARACHI: The Met office released on Monday an urban flooding alert for Karachi and other cities as monsoon currents penetrating in Sindh are likely to become more intense from Tuesday (today) onwards.

Speaking to Dawn, chief meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz explained that the prevailing weather system was expected to turn intense gradually, first taking over southeast parts of Sindh on Tuesday afternoon or in the evening and then northeast areas including Karachi late at night with scattered heavy falls.

He said the heaviest spell is expected from Aug 11 onwards when the low pressure area building up in eastern India would enter Pakistan and gain strength from the conditions prevailing over the Arabian Sea.

“Then, it is likely to affect the whole of Sindh. But, before that, there would be scattered moderate to heavy falls on and off in several parts of the province,” he said, adding that the prevailing weather system had blocked sea breeze, causing warm, humid conditions in Karachi.

Met office says heaviest rain spell expected on Thursday; fishermen advised to take extra care till 13th

Sea conditions are likely to become rough/very rough during August 10-13 and fishermen are advised to take extra care, the Met department alert stated.

It said rain-thunderstorms with scattered heavy falls are expected in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro and Qambar Shahdadkot during Aug 9-13.

Heavy falls may create water-logging/urban flooding in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana and Sukkur during the forecast period.

Rainfall intensity is also expected to increase in northeastern and southern districts of Balochistan from Aug 10 (tomorrow), which may trigger flash flooding in Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar Shahdadkot districts and downstream.

Persistent heavy rains over Khuzdar, Lasbela and Hub districts and over Kirthar range may create extra pressure on Hub dam, Thaddo dam and downstream, it added.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2022