DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 08, 2022

Rana Sanaullah calls PTI’s power show ‘political stunt’

Dawn Report Published August 8, 2022 Updated August 8, 2022 08:56am

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that PTI’s announcement to hold public gatherings across the country was a mere “political stunt” as former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan was trying to divert attention from his theft, Geo.tv reported.

In a statement, the interior minister said Mr Khan will suffer defeat during the upcoming by-elections on all the nine National Assembly seats that fell vacant after the NA speaker accepted the resignations of PTI MNAs.

Commenting on the inquiry launched by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in prohibited funding received by the PTI, the minister warned that whoever will not cooperate with the FIA will be arrested.

Without giving a date, Mr Sanaullah also said PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan ahead of general elections in 2023.

On Saturday, the PTI’s political committee decided to hold a power show in Islamabad on Aug 13. The decision was taken at a meeting, chaired by Mr Khan and attended by Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Omar Ayub, Saifullah Niazi and others.

Reacting to Mr Sanaullah’s statement, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry warned the interior minister to refrain from issuing statements against the PTI chairman.

“Your [Mr Sanaullah’s] value is not more than an SHO of Kohsar police station,” Geo.tv reported while quoting Mr Chaudhry.

Published in Dawn, August 8th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A crisis of trust?

A crisis of trust?

Maleeha Lodhi
Most damaging fallout of the constant demonisation of opponents by political leaders is erosion of public trust in politicians.

Editorial

An unseemly dispute
08 Aug, 2022

An unseemly dispute

THERE is clarity, but perhaps not of the kind that Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial hoped to achieve when...
Unfair on taxpayers
Updated 08 Aug, 2022

Unfair on taxpayers

Unfair move has drawn valid criticism as it coincides with drastic increase in income tax on salaried people and corporates.
Polio nightmare
08 Aug, 2022

Polio nightmare

AS if the resurgence of polio in southern KP were not enough, officials and international monitoring bodies must now...
Political stunt
Updated 07 Aug, 2022

Political stunt

The former PM is attempting to make a very expensive point with his decision to contest all 9 NA seats going up for by-election.
Monsoon emergency
07 Aug, 2022

Monsoon emergency

AS another wet weather system has entered Pakistan, and the federal government has declared a “monsoon...
Taliban’s denial
07 Aug, 2022

Taliban’s denial

THE Afghan Taliban’s recent statement denying any knowledge of the now deceased Al Qaeda chief Ayman...