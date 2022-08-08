DAWN.COM Logo

Imran to spell out ‘counter-fascism’ strategy on Aug 13

Ikram Junaidi Published August 8, 2022 Updated August 8, 2022 08:16am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said that in order to counter the “fascist” government led by coalition parties, he will announce a strategy to “counter this fascism” during a rally at Islamabad’s Parade Ground on August 13.

In a tweet, the former premier said “every era has its Yazids”. He equated fascism with Yazidiat and termed the rulers as present-day Yazids.

He said Pakistan is facing fascism today in the form of rule by a “cabal of crooks and their handlers” brought to power through US regime change conspiracy. “Will our people bow down before this conspiracy in fear or, as a nation, face up to the challenge?” he asked.

The decision to organise what Mr Khan termed ‘Azadi March’ a day before Independence Day was taken by the PTI leadership on Aug 6.

In a comment on the upcoming gathering at Parade Ground, PTI leader Ali Awan claimed that the public meeting on Aug 13 will pave the way for “true independence”.

Speaking to the members of regional advisory council in Islamabad, he claimed that it will be for the third time in the history of Islamabad that Parade Ground will be “completely filled” with people. “Every time only PTI has made it possible,” he added.

Commenting on the decision by the party chairman that he will contest by-elections on all nine seats, Mr Awan said that the former prime minister has proved that he can fight against all his opponents alone.

“Opponents don’t have the courage to face Imran Khan and now they have been trying to find technical reasons to stop him from contesting [elections] on nine seats. We are confident that Imran Khan will win all the nine seats and make a record in the history of Pakistan,” he said.

Published in Dawn, August 8th, 2022

