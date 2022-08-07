Security plan for Karachi's Ashura processions finalised

The security and management plan for Karachi's Ashura processions was finalised on Sunday, according to a press release from the office of South Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tabraiz Sadiq Marri.

The press release said that under the deputy commissioner's supervision, plans for the main processions on Muharram 8 (Sunday) to 10 (Tuesday), including their routes and other arrangements such as administrative affairs and procession facilitators, were prepared.

It added that an emergency plan was also devised to deal with any untoward incident.

The press release said that the DC, assistant commissioners and all officers of District South would "personally oversee" the main processions, while two control rooms were set up by the district administration to monitor all routes through CCTV.

DC Marri said that all law enforcement agencies and city authorities, such as K-Electric, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and more, were in contact with District South's administration.

He requested the public to keep an eye on their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to the police at 15, 03302969218, 021-20502723 or 99205628.

The press release noted that cleanup, lighting, security and sewerage operations were already completed for the main procession routes.

A day ago, the Sindh government imposed a ban on the use of helicams or drones for video recording by media channels during processions and majalis from August 7-9.

The government also authorised station house officers concerned to register complaints under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code against those found in violation of the ban.

On Friday, the government had also banned pillion riding in the province from Aug 5-11 as a security measure.