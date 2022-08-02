PKR gains 84 paise in interbank market

The rupee extended its gains in the interbank market for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, rising to 238 against the dollar.

The local currency, which closed at 238.84 yesterday, gained 84 paise by 10:33am, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP).

Overall, the PKR has gained nearly Rs2 in the interbank market since Friday. It gained 57 paise on Friday, followed by 53 paise in this week’s opening session.

Prior to that, the local currency had been on a consistent decline since July 16.

More to follow.