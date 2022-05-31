DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 31, 2022

Verification of PTI MNAs’ resignations to begin from June 6

Amir Wasim Published May 31, 2022 - Updated May 31, 2022 09:01am
A file photo of Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf. — Picture via Twitter
A file photo of Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf. — Picture via Twitter

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf is set to begin the process of verification of the resignations of 131 members belonging to the formerly ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Awami Muslim League (AML) from June 6 as the NA Secretariat on Monday sent notices to the lawmakers, asking them to appear in person before the speaker to testify that they had submitted their resignations voluntarily and not under duress.

According to a spokesman for the NA Secretariat, the speaker had decided to meet 30 MNAs to complete the process by June 10 — the day the new coalition government is set to present the budget for the next fiscal year. The speaker has allocated five minutes for each member.

The speaker is beginning the process after nearly two months and at a time when there are reports in some political and media circles that the PTI was reconsidering its decision to quit the assembly.

The notices have been issued to the members in pursuance of Rule 43-2(b) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007 which states that “if the speaker receives the letter of resignation by any other means and he, after such inquiry as he thinks fit, either himself or through the NA Secretariat or through any other agency, is satisfied that the resignation is voluntary and genuine, the speaker shall inform the Assembly of the resignation”.

Imran Khan required to appear before NA speaker

“Honourable speaker has desired to invite you in his chamber for inquiry regarding voluntary chamber and genuineness of aforesaid resignation letter before its acceptance,” says the notice sent to the members by the NA Secretariat.

A spokesman for the NA Secretariat told Dawn that the MNAs would be required to appear before the speaker constituency-wise and the date of the submission of their resignations.

Former speaker Asad Qaiser and former ministers Pervez Khattak and Ali Muhammad Khan are among those required to appear before Mr Ashraf on the first day of the start of the process on June 6, whereas PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan is scheduled to appear in the speaker’s chamber for verification of his resignation the next day.

Similarly, PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his son Zain Hussain Qureshi will have to appear before the speaker on June 8.

When contacted, AML president Sheikh Rashid said that so far he had not received any notice from the NA Secretariat. The former interior minister said he had already resigned from the assembly on the directive of Imran Khan despite the fact that he was not a part of the PTI.

“I will do what Imran says,” said Mr Rashid, when asked if he would appear before the speaker for the verification of his resignation.

Sources in the government claimed that some two dozen PTI MNAs had already approached the speaker seeking a meeting with him to clarify their stance.

Earlier, sources in the NA Secretariat had said a majority of the resignations submitted by the PTI MNAs were not handwritten and had a similar text printed on the PTI’s letterhead. They said the secretariat staff also had doubts over the signatures of some members as these were not matching with those on the assembly’s roll.

Most of these MNAs had submitted their resignations on the day of the election of Shehbaz Sharif as the country’s new prime minister on April 11 following the ouster of Imran Khan through a successful vote of no confidence. Some of the MNAs, including former deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri and Sheikh Rashid submitted their resignations later.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

31 May, 2022

Talking to TTP

If TTP's demands are met, it would amount to a surrender of the state’s authority over parts of the erstwhile tribal belt.
31 May, 2022

Abducted citizens

IT is a bold step; one that seems intended to force a much-needed breakthrough on an issue that has remained a...
31 May, 2022

Tackling polio resurgence

The emergence of as many as six polio cases since April in North Waziristan district, after a hiatus of 15 months,...
Ayodhya’s ghosts
Updated 30 May, 2022

Ayodhya’s ghosts

THE demolition of Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid in 1992 was an epochal moment in the post-independence history of India....
30 May, 2022

Wheat imports

THAT the lowest price the Trading Corporation of Pakistan, which is out to purchase half a million tonnes of wheat...
30 May, 2022

A moment of joy

IN the midst of a torrid summer, with the political temperature spiking and dark clouds gathering on the economic...